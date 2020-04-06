HSBC : Important Information relating to Annual General Meeting

6 April 2020 Important Information relating to Annual General Meeting The Notice of the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of HSBC Holdings plc (the "Company") scheduled to be held at 11.00am on Friday, 24 April 2020 at the Queen Elizabeth Hall, Southbank Centre, Belvedere Road, London, SE1 8XX, was circulated to shareholders on 11 March 2020. The board of directors (the "Board") has been closely monitoring the evolving Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation. Following the UK Government's introduction of social distancing measures and prohibition on non-essential travel and public gatherings, it will not be possible for shareholders to attend this year's AGM in person. Change of venue and arrangements As the original AGM venue is now closed due to UK Government restrictions, the Board has decided to change the venue of the AGM to the Company's registered office and group head office at 8 Canada Square, London, E14 5HQ. The AGM will take place at the same time, 11.00am (BST), and on the same day, Friday, 24 April 2020, as previously notified to shareholders. As a consequence of the UK Government's guidance and prohibitions, the arrangements for the AGM are as follows: It will not be possible for shareholders to attend the AGM in person.

Only a limited number of directors and essential personnel will attend the AGM in person in order to ensure that a quorum is present and to conduct the business of the AGM. Attendance of these persons is considered essential for work purposes. Social distancing measures will be in place in order to comply with current requirements. Other shareholders and non-essential personnel must not attend the AGM.

As shareholders cannot attend in person, they will only be able to vote by submitting a proxy in advance of the AGM. To ensure that their vote counts, shareholders should only appoint the Chairman of the AGM to act as their proxy. Details of how to submit a proxy are set out below.

The usual format of the AGM will be condensed and will only include the formal business of the AGM.

The Group Chairman and Group CEO will not be making speeches at the AGM. Instead, a statement from each of them will be published after the AGM together with

the results of votes cast at the meeting. Shareholders can submit questions for the Board in advance of the AGM to shareholderquestions@hsbc.com. The Board will endeavour, where appropriate, to answer such questions by publishing responses on the Company's website as soon as practical after the AGM. The Board believes these measures are necessary and appropriate in light of the current pandemic, in particular, to protect the health and wellbeing of the Company's employees, shareholders and the wider communities in which we operate. As a result of the current UK Government prohibition on non-essential travel and public gatherings, shareholders should not attend the AGM in person. Any person who does attempt to attend the AGM in person will be refused admission. Reminder to vote by proxy The AGM is an important event in the Company's corporate calendar and provides an opportunity for shareholders to vote on important resolutions for the conduct of the business and affairs of the Company. Accordingly, the Board strongly encourages participation of all shareholders by: Appointing the Chairman of the AGM as their proxy. Submitting a form of proxy as soon as possible and in any event by no later than 11.00am (BST) on Wednesday, 22 April 2020 to ensure that their votes are counted . If a shareholder appoints a person other than the Chairman of the AGM as their proxy, that other proxy will not be able to attend the AGM. Re-submitting a new form of proxy to appoint the Chairman of the AGM to replace any form already submitted which appoints any person other than the Chairman of the AGM as their proxy. A form of proxy may be submitted electronically by following the links provided at www.hsbc.com/proxy or by returning the form to the relevant share registrar. Details of how to submit proxies are set out on page 25 of the Notice of AGM that was circulated to shareholders on 11 March 2020. Proxy instructions must be received no later than 11.00am (BST) on Wednesday, 22 April 2020 or not less than 48 hours before the time of the holding of any adjourned AGM. For shares held through CREST, proxy appointments may be submitted via the CREST proxy voting system. Shareholders are reminded that if they have any questions for the Board, they should submit these in advance of the AGM to shareholderquestions@hsbc.com. 2

The Board will continue to monitor the situation and may, if necessary, need to make further changes to the arrangements for the AGM, including how it is conducted. Shareholders should therefore continue to monitor the Company's website and announcements. The Board would like to thank shareholders for their understanding and support during these challenging times. For and on behalf of HSBC Holdings plc Aileen Taylor Group Company Secretary and Chief Governance Officer