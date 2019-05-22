HSBC : Issuance of senior unsecured notes - Announcement made to the HK stock exchange

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document.
HSBC Holdings plc
Overseas Regulatory Announcement
The attached announcement has been released to the other stock exchanges on which HSBC Holdings plc is listed.
The Board of Directors of HSBC Holdings plc as at the date of this announcement comprises: Mark Tucker*, John Flint, Kathleen Casey† , Laura Cha† , Henri de Castries† , Irene Lee† , José Meade† , Heidi Miller† , Marc Moses, David Nish† , Ewen Stevenson, Jonathan Symonds† , Jackson Tai† and Pauline van der Meer Mohr† .
* Non-executive Group Chairman
-
Independent non-executive Director
Hong Kong Stock Code: 5
HSBC Holdings plc
Registered Office and Group Head Office:
8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com
Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered in England: number 617987
22 May 2019
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
ISSUANCE OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES
HSBC Holdings plc has today issued US$3,000,000,000 3.973% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Senior Unsecured Notes due 2030 (the "New Notes") pursuant to an indenture dated 26 August 2009 (as amended or supplemented from time to time and as most recently amended and supplemented by a twelfth supplemental indenture dated 22 May 2019).
Application will be made to list the New Notes on the New York Stock Exchange.
|
|
ends/more
|
|
Investor enquiries to:
|
|
|
Greg Case
|
+44 (0) 20 7992 3825
|
investorrelations@hsbc.com
|
Media enquiries to:
|
|
|
Ankit Patel
|
+44 (0) 20 7991 9813
|
ankit.patel@hsbc.com
Note to editors:
HSBC Holdings plc
HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of HSBC, is headquartered in London. HSBC serves customers worldwide from offices in 66 countries and territories in our geographical regions: Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America, and Middle East and North Africa. With assets of US$2,659bn at 31 March 2019, HSBC is one of the world's largest banking and financial services organisations.
ends/all
Registered Office and Group Head Office:
8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com
Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987
Disclaimer
HSBC Holdings plc published this content on 23 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2019 01:17:08 UTC