HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

(HSBA)
HSBC : Issuance of senior unsecured notes - Announcement made to the HK stock exchange

05/29/2019 | 09:54pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document.

HSBC Holdings plc

Overseas Regulatory Announcement

The attached announcement has been released to the other stock exchanges on which HSBC Holdings plc is listed.

The Board of Directors of HSBC Holdings plc as at the date of this announcement comprises: Mark Tucker*, John Flint, Kathleen Casey , Laura Cha , Henri de Castries , Irene Lee , José Meade , Heidi Miller , Marc Moses, David Nish , Ewen Stevenson, Jonathan Symonds , Jackson Tai and Pauline van der Meer Mohr .

* Non-executive Group Chairman

  • Independent non-executive Director
    Hong Kong Stock Code: 5

HSBC Holdings plc

Registered Office and Group Head Office:

8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com

Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered in England: number 617987

29 May 2019

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

ISSUANCE OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES

HSBC Holdings plc has today issued £750,000,000 3.000% Resettable Senior Unsecured Notes due 2030 (the "New Notes") pursuant to an indenture dated 26 August 2009 (as amended or supplemented from time to time and as most recently amended and supplemented by a thirteenth supplemental indenture dated 29 May 2019).

Application will be made to list the New Notes on the New York Stock Exchange.

ends/more

Investor enquiries to:

Greg Case

+44 (0) 20 7992 3825

investorrelations@hsbc.com

Media enquiries to:

Ankit Patel

+44 (0) 20 7991 9813

ankit.patel@hsbc.com

Note to editors:

HSBC Holdings plc

HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of HSBC, is headquartered in London. HSBC serves customers worldwide from offices in 66 countries and territories in our geographical regions: Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America, and Middle East and North Africa. With assets of US$2,659bn at 31 March 2019, HSBC is one of the world's largest banking and financial services organisations.

ends/all

Disclaimer

HSBC Holdings plc published this content on 30 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2019 01:53:01 UTC
