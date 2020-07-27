Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  HSBC Holdings plc    HSBA   GB0005405286

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

(HSBA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 07/27 11:30:00 am
353.475 GBX   -3.12%
05:08pHSBC : Launches Dedicated ESG Unit
DJ
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
03:51pHSBC : Launches ESG Unit, New Strategic Solutions Group
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

HSBC : Launches Dedicated ESG Unit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/27/2020 | 05:08pm EDT

By Stephen Nakrosis

HSBC Holdings PLC said Monday it was forming a dedicated Environmental, Social and Governance Solutions unit "to help clients around the world rebuild and transition their businesses and economies in a more sustainable way post-Covid-19."

The ESG unit will be part of HSBC's new Strategic Solutions Group, which will also contain components focusing on Corporate Finance Solutions and one on Financial Institutions and Capital Solutions, the company said.

"Post-Covid, we have a unique opportunity to rebuild our economies and companies so they are more financially resilient and can transition to more sustainable business models," said Greg Guyett, co-chief executive of Global Banking and Markets at HSBC. "This new group will work with all our bankers across sector, product and geography to assess client needs and deliver actionable solutions which are in the best interests of our clients."

The ESG Solutions unit will be led by Jonathan Drew, based in Hong Kong, working with Farnam Bidgoli in London and Julie Bennett in New York, HSBC said. The Strategic Solutions Group will be led globally by Nik Dhanani.

Last week, HSBC said it was launching a new reporting service to assist clients in assessing the focus of how their asset investments range on environmental, social and corporate governance issues.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
05:08pHSBC : Launches Dedicated ESG Unit
DJ
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
03:51pHSBC : Launches ESG Unit, New Strategic Solutions Group
BU
12:35pEXCLUSIVE : HSBC aims to double number of senior Black staff by 2025 - memo
RE
11:47aHsbc 'working with external executive search firm to engage black and ethnica..
RE
11:47aHsbc aims to double number of senior black bankers by 2025- memo
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
10:39aEXCLUSIVE : HSBC aims to double number of senior Black staff by 2025 - memo
RE
10:27aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: AstraZeneca’s $6bn deal, Under Armour s accounting scan..
10:02aHSBC Launches Investment Unit With 35 Dealmakers as Part of ESG Push -- Finan..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 50 274 M - -
Net income 2020 4 713 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 16,7x
Yield 2020 3,70%
Capitalization 71 535 M 92 169 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,42x
Nbr of Employees 235 047
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
HSBC Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 5,10 $
Last Close Price 3,53 $
Spread / Highest target 118%
Spread / Average Target 44,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Noel Paul Quinn Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Edward Tucker Non-Executive Group Chairman
John M. Hinshaw Group Chief Operating Officer
Ewen James Stevenson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
May Lung Cha Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC-38.36%94 536
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.50%299 518
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-21.50%243 722
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-30.86%210 970
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.04%190 105
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-20.72%129 088
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group