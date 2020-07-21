Log in
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 07/21 06:23:47 am
385.625 GBX   +3.03%
HSBC : Launches ESG Portfolio Analysis Tool

07/21/2020 | 06:02am EDT

By Maitane Sardon

HSBC Holdings PLC said Tuesday that it is launching a tool to help asset owners and managers measure how their investments perform against environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria.

HSBC said the tool consists of a dashboard that will be updated monthly and will include data on the carbon emissions and the ESG ratings of the holdings in each portfolio.

HSBC said the tool will use ESG scores and ratings from MSCI, Sustainalytics and Vigeo Eiris. Investors will be able to use it to analyze the stocks and bonds in both specialist ESG and non-ESG portfolios.

"ESG is rising up the agenda for our clients, regulators and investors alike," said Chris Johnson, Director of Market Data for Securities Services at HSBC.

He said the tool will enable asset owners to discuss ESG aspects of large positions in their funds with their managers. Asset manager clients who already have an in-house ESG capability could use it to compare with their own research, he added.

Write to Maitane Sardon at maitane.sardon@wsj.com

