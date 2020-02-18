HSBC : List of Directors and their Role and Function

Hong Kong Stock Code: 5
19 February 2020
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION
The members of the Board of Directors of HSBC Holdings plc are set out below:
Non-executive Chairman
Mark Edward TUCKER (Group Chairman)
Senior Independent non-executive Director
David Thomas NISH
Executive Directors
Noel Paul QUINN (interim Group Chief Executive)
Ewen James STEVENSON (Group Chief Financial Officer)
Independent non-executive Directors
Kathleen Louise CASEY
Laura May Lung CHA, GBM
Henri René Marie Augustin DE LA CROIX DE CASTRIES
Irene Yun-lien LEE
José Antonio MEADE KURIBRENA
Heidi MILLER
Jackson Peter TAI
Pauline Françoise Marie VAN DER MEER MOHR
There are five Board Committees and the Directors who serve as members of each are set out below:
Group Audit Committee
David Thomas NISH (Chairman)
Kathleen Louise CASEY
Pauline Françoise Marie VAN DER MEER MOHR
Jackson Peter TAI
Group Remuneration Committee
Pauline Françoise Marie VAN DER MEER MOHR (Chairman)
Henri René Marie Augustin DE LA CROIX DE CASTRIES
Irene Yun-lien LEE
David Thomas NISH
Group Risk Committee
Jackson Peter TAI (Chairman)
Kathleen Louise CASEY
José Antonio MEADE KURIBRENA
Heidi MILLER
David Thomas NISH
Pauline Françoise Marie VAN DER MEER MOHR
Nomination & Corporate Governance Committee
Mark Edward TUCKER (Chairman)
Laura May Lung CHA, GBM
Pauline Françoise Marie VAN DER MEER MOHR
Kathleen Louise CASEY
Henri René Marie Augustin DE LA CROIX DE CASTRIES
Irene Yun-lien LEE
José Antonio MEADE KURIBRENA
Heidi MILLER
David Thomas NISH
Jackson Peter TAI
Chairman's Committee
Mark Edward TUCKER (Chairman)
Kathleen Louise CASEY
Laura May Lung CHA, GBM
Henri René Marie Augustin DE LA CROIX DE CASTRIES
Irene Yun-lien LEE
José Antonio MEADE KURIBRENA
Heidi MILLER
David Thomas NISH
Noel Paul QUINN
Ewen James STEVENSON
Jackson Peter TAI
Pauline Françoise Marie VAN DER MEER MOHR
This disclosure is made in accordance with section A.3.2 of Appendix 14 to the Hong Kong Listing Rules.
