HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

(HSBA)
HSBC : List of directors and their role and function - Announcement made to the HK stock exchange - English

03/17/2020 | 07:17pm EDT

Hong Kong Stock Code: 5

17 March 2020

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

The members of the Board of Directors of HSBC Holdings plc are set out below:

Non-executive Chairman

Mark Edward TUCKER (Group Chairman)

Senior Independent non-executive Director

David Thomas NISH

Executive Directors

Noel Paul QUINN (Group Chief Executive)

Ewen James STEVENSON (Group Chief Financial Officer)

Independent non-executive Directors

Kathleen Louise CASEY

Laura May Lung CHA, GBM

Henri René Marie Augustin DE LA CROIX DE CASTRIES

Irene Yun-lien LEE

José Antonio MEADE KURIBREÑA

Heidi MILLER

Jackson Peter TAI

Pauline Françoise Marie VAN DER MEER MOHR

There are five Board Committees and the Directors who serve as members of each are set out below:

Group Audit Committee

David Thomas NISH (Chairman)

Kathleen Louise CASEY

Pauline Françoise Marie VAN DER MEER MOHR

Jackson Peter TAI

Group Remuneration Committee

Pauline Françoise Marie VAN DER MEER MOHR (Chairman)

Henri René Marie Augustin DE LA CROIX DE CASTRIES

Irene Yun-lien LEE

David Thomas NISH

Group Risk Committee

Jackson Peter TAI (Chairman)

Kathleen Louise CASEY

José Antonio MEADE KURIBREÑA

Heidi MILLER

David Thomas NISH

Pauline Françoise Marie VAN DER MEER MOHR

Registered Office and Group Head Office:

8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com

Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987

List or Directors/2

Nomination & Corporate Governance Committee

Mark Edward TUCKER (Chairman)

Laura May Lung CHA, GBM

Kathleen Louise CASEY

Henri René Marie Augustin DE LA CROIX DE CASTRIES

Irene Yun-lien LEE

José Antonio MEADE KURIBREÑA

Heidi MILLER

David Thomas NISH

Jackson Peter TAI

Pauline Françoise Marie VAN DER MEER MOHR

Chairman's Committee

Mark Edward TUCKER (Chairman)

Kathleen Louise CASEY

Laura May Lung CHA, GBM

Henri René Marie Augustin DE LA CROIX DE CASTRIES

Irene Yun-lien LEE

José Antonio MEADE KURIBREÑA

Heidi MILLER

David Thomas NISH

Noel Paul QUINN

Ewen James STEVENSON

Jackson Peter TAI

Pauline Françoise Marie VAN DER MEER MOHR

This disclosure is made in accordance with section A.3.2 of Appendix 14 to the Hong Kong Listing Rules.

ends/all

Disclaimer

HSBC Holdings plc published this content on 18 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2020 23:16:11 UTC
