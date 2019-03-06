HSBC : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 28 February 2019 – Announcement made to the HK stock exchange - English

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :

28/02/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedHSBC Holdings plc 6 March 2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

5

Description :

Ordinary SharesNo. of ordinary shares

Par value

(State currency)

Authorised share capital (State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

N/A (Remark 1)

N/A (Remark 1)

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/A (Remark 1)N/A (Remark 1)

(2) Stock code :

N/A

Description :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

No. of ordinary shares

Par value

(State currency)

Authorised share capital (State currency)

2. Preference Shares

a) Non-cumulative Preference Shares Stock code : N/A Description :

b) Non-cumulative Series A Sterling Preference ShareBalance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

No. of preference shares

N/A (Remark 1)N/A (Remark 1)

Par value

(State currency)

Authorised share capital (State currency)

N/A (Remark 1)N/A (Remark 1)

Stock code :

N/A

Description :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

No. of other classes of shares

Par value

(State currency)

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :

Authorised share capital (State currency)

N/A (Remark 1)

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

(1)

(2)No of preference shares

No. of other classes of shares

20,361,484,512

Balance at close of preceding month

(US$0.50) (Remark 2)

a) 1,450,000 (US$0.01)N/A

b) 1 (£0.01)

N/A

Increase/ (decrease) during the month

15,072,173 (US$0.50)

N/A

20,376,556,685

Balance at close of the month

(US$0.50) (Remark 2)

N/AN/A

a) 1,450,000 (US$0.01)

b) 1 (£0.01)

N/AN/A

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share option

scheme including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

1. HSBC Holdings

Executive Share Option Scheme

(

/

/

)

Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

2. HSBC Holdings

Savings-Related Share Option Plans

(

/

/

)

Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

3. HSBC Holdings

Group Share Option Plan

(

/

/

)

Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

4. HSBC Share Plan

(

/

/

)

Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Movement during the monthGranted

----

--

--Exercised

669,136

--

--

--

No. of new shares No. of new of issuer issued shares of during the month issuer which pursuant thereto may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month -- -- 669,136 55,288,439 -- -- -- -- Total A. (Ordinary shares) 669,136 (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A --

CancelledLapsed

----138,624

--

£2,740,635.45

--

--

--

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)Nominal valueCurrency of nominal valueat close of preceding monthExercised during the month

Nominal value at close of the month No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issuer which issued may be during the issued month pursuant thereto as at close of the month

pursuant thereto

1.

N/A

( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) 2. N/A

( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) 3. N/A

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

4.

N/A

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

N/A N/A N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description

1. EUR1,500,000,000 5.25% Perpetual Subordinated Contingent Convertible Securities (Remark 3) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Conversion Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))

2. US$2,250,000,000 6.375% Perpetual Subordinated Contingent Convertible

Securities (Remark 4) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Conversion Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3. US$1,500,000,000 5.625%

Perpetual Subordinated Contingent Convertible

Securities (Remark 5) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Conversion Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4. US$2,450,000,000 6.375%

Perpetual Subordinated Contingent Convertible

Securities (Remark 6) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares

issuable (Note 1) Ordinary Shares Conversion US$4.03488 per Subscription price Ordinary Share EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) (N/A)

Currency of amount outstanding

€

N/AOrdinary Shares €3.37514 per Ordinary Share

(N/A)US$ N/A

Ordinary Shares US$4.35578 per Ordinary Share

(N/A)US$ N/A

Ordinary Shares US$4.35578 per Ordinary Share

(N/A)US$ N/A

Amount atclose of preceding monthConverted during the monthAmount at close of the month

No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issuer issued which may be during the issued pursuant month thereto as at pursuant close of the thereto month 444,426,008 516,555,014 344,370,009 607,205,170

1,500,000,000

--