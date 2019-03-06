HSBC : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 28 February 2019 – Announcement made to the HK stock exchange - English

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended
(dd/mm/yyyy) :
28/02/2019
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedHSBC Holdings plc 6 March 2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code :
5
Description :
Ordinary SharesNo. of ordinary shares
Par value
(State currency)
Authorised share capital (State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
N/A (Remark 1)
N/A (Remark 1)
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
N/A (Remark 1)N/A (Remark 1)
(2) Stock code :
N/A
Description :Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
No. of ordinary shares
Par value
(State currency)
Authorised share capital (State currency)
2. Preference Shares
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
3. Other Classes of Shares
No. of preference shares
N/A (Remark 1)N/A (Remark 1)
Par value
(State currency)
Authorised share capital (State currency)
N/A (Remark 1)N/A (Remark 1)
Stock code :
N/A
Description :Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
No. of other classes of shares
Par value
(State currency)
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :
Authorised share capital (State currency)
N/A (Remark 1)
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares
(1)
(2)No of preference shares
No. of other classes of shares
20,361,484,512
Balance at close of preceding month
(US$0.50) (Remark 2)
N/A
Increase/ (decrease) during the month
15,072,173 (US$0.50)
N/A
20,376,556,685
Balance at close of the month
(US$0.50) (Remark 2)
N/AN/A
-
a) 1,450,000 (US$0.01)
-
b) 1 (£0.01)
N/AN/A
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
Particulars of share option
scheme including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable
1. HSBC Holdings
Executive Share Option Scheme
(
/
/
)
Ordinary shares
(Note 1)
2. HSBC Holdings
Savings-Related Share Option Plans
(
/
/
)
Ordinary shares
(Note 1)
3. HSBC Holdings
Group Share Option Plan
(
/
/
)
Ordinary shares
(Note 1)
4. HSBC Share Plan
(
/
/
)
Ordinary shares
(Note 1)
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)
Movement during the monthGranted
----
--
--Exercised
669,136
--
--
--
|
No. of new shares
|
No. of new
|
of issuer issued
|
shares of
|
during the month
|
issuer which
|
pursuant thereto
|
may be
|
issued
|
pursuant
|
thereto as at
|
close of the
|
month
|
--
|
--
|
669,136
|
55,288,439
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
Total A. (Ordinary shares)
|
669,136
|
(Preference shares)
|
N/A
|
(Other class)
|
N/A
--
CancelledLapsed
----138,624
--
£2,740,635.45
--
--
--
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)Nominal valueCurrency of nominal valueat close of preceding monthExercised during the month
Nominal value at close of the month
|
No. of new
|
No. of new
|
shares of
|
shares of
|
issuer
|
issuer which
|
issued
|
may be
|
during the
|
issued
|
month
|
pursuant
|
thereto as at
|
close of the
|
month
pursuant thereto
1.
N/A
-
( / / )
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
2.
N/A
-
( / / )
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
3.
N/A
-
( / / )
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
4.
N/A
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)Total B.
(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)
(Other class)
N/A N/A N/A
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description
-
1. EUR1,500,000,000 5.25% Perpetual Subordinated Contingent Convertible Securities (Remark 3)
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Conversion Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))
-
2. US$2,250,000,000 6.375% Perpetual Subordinated Contingent Convertible
Securities (Remark 4) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Conversion Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
3. US$1,500,000,000 5.625%
Perpetual Subordinated Contingent Convertible
Securities (Remark 5) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Conversion Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
4. US$2,450,000,000 6.375%
Perpetual Subordinated Contingent Convertible
Securities (Remark 6) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares
|
issuable (Note 1)
|
Ordinary Shares
|
Conversion
|
US$4.03488 per
|
Subscription price
|
Ordinary Share
|
EGM approval date
|
(if applicable)
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
(N/A)
Currency of amount outstanding
€
N/AOrdinary Shares €3.37514 per Ordinary Share
(N/A)US$ N/A
Ordinary Shares US$4.35578 per Ordinary Share
(N/A)US$ N/A
Ordinary Shares US$4.35578 per Ordinary Share
(N/A)US$ N/A
Amount atclose of preceding monthConverted during the monthAmount at close of the month
|
No. of new
|
No. of new
|
shares of
|
shares of issuer
|
issuer issued
|
which may be
|
during the
|
issued pursuant
|
month
|
thereto as at
|
pursuant
|
close of the
|
thereto
|
month
|
444,426,008
|
516,555,014
|
344,370,009
|
607,205,170
1,500,000,000
--
-
1,500,000,000 --2,250,000,000
--
-
2,250,000,000 --1,500,000,000
--
-
1,500,000,000 --2,450,000,000
--
-
2,450,000,000 --