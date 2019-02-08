HSBC : Named Best Savings Account for Young Adults by Money Under 30

Inaugural Awards Recognize Top Financial Products

Money Under 30, a leading online site providing free personal finance assistance to young adults, named HSBC the Best Savings Account in its inaugural ranking of financial products. The Awards provide readers with the best cross-industry suggestions for young adults looking to commit to better financial practices in 2019.

“We’re honored to be recognized in this category and excited that our direct savings proposition is so attractive,” said Pablo Sanchez, Head of Retail Banking and Wealth Management, HSBC Bank USA, N.A. “It’s important to start saving early. We’re proud to offer a product that allows our younger customers to feel confident that their money is in a good place.”

This year’s awards considered the top financial products on the market that fit the unique needs of young adults. Specifically, they focused on products with lower fees and/or balance requirements that might be prohibitive for someone on a budget or with limited assets. Each product was tested, reviewed and/or scored on Money Under 30's site.

"MoneyUnder30.com has become a go-to site for young adults across the country to get trusted advice for their financial lives," said Yoni Dayan, Chief Editor of Money Under 30. "There are many great savings products on the market but ultimately HSBC's offering stood out to us because of their consistently high rates. We hope that our list, which includes HSBC, empowers young adults to make informed, healthy financial decisions as we move further into 2019 and beyond."

To view the full list of winners, visit the 2019 Awards for the Best Financial Products on the Market.

HSBC Bank USA, National Association (HSBC Bank USA, N.A.) serves customers through retail banking and wealth management, commercial banking, private banking, and global banking and markets segments. It operates bank branches in: California; Connecticut; Delaware; Washington, D.C.; Florida; Maryland; New Jersey; New York; Pennsylvania; Virginia; and Washington. HSBC Bank USA, N.A. is the principal subsidiary of HSBC USA Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of HSBC North America Holdings Inc. HSBC Bank USA, N.A. is a Member of FDIC. Investment and brokerage services are provided through HSBC Securities (USA) Inc., (Member NYSE/FINRA/SIPC) and insurance products are provided through HSBC Insurance Agency (USA) Inc.

HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of the HSBC Group, is headquartered in London. The Group serves customers worldwide from around 3,800 offices in 66 countries and territories in Europe, Asia, North and Latin America, and the Middle East and North Africa. With assets of US$2,603bn at 30 September 2018, HSBC is one of the world’s largest banking and financial services organisations.

Money Under 30 is an independent personal finance site providing free advice for young adults wanting to make informed decisions about where their money goes. Money Under 30 has everything you need to know about money, written by real people who've been there. This site was founded in 2006 by David Weliver who dug himself out of more than $80,000 in debt in just three years.

