HSBC : Names Kavita Mahtani CFO of HSBC North America

0
06/26/2019 | 10:55am EDT

By Chris Wack

HSBC Holdings Plc (HSBC) named Kavita Mahtani chief financial officer of its HSBC North America Holdings Inc. unit, effective Oct. 1.

The global banking company said Ms. Mahtani will be responsible for the financial operations of HSBC North America and all its subsidiaries, including HSBC USA Inc. and HSBC Bank USA, and will oversee the financial functions of HSBC's U.S. operations including accounting, regulatory reporting, stress testing and capital management.

Ms. Mahtani also will have oversight of financial functions across the Americas region, with the CFOs for HSBC Bank Canada and HSBC Latin America and Mexico reporting to her.

HSBC said Ms. Mahtani will be based in New York.

Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com

