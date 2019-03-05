HSBC : Notice of 2019 Annual General Meeting - Announcement made to the HK stock exchange - English 0 03/05/2019 | 07:15pm EST Send by mail :

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document. (Hong Kong Stock Code: 5) HSBC Holdings plc Notice of the 2019 Annual General Meeting Notice is hereby given that the 2019 Annual General Meeting of HSBC Holdings plc will be held at the International Convention Centre, 8 Centenary Square, Birmingham B1 2EA, United Kingdom at 11.00am on Friday, 12 April 2019. Resolutions numbered 1 to 8, 11, 13 and 15 will be proposed as ordinary resolutions and those numbered 9, 10, 12, 14, 16 and 17 will be proposed as special resolutions. For ordinary resolutions to be passed, more than half of the votes cast must be in favour, while in the case of special resolutions at least three-quarters of the votes cast must be in favour. 1. Annual Report & Accounts* To receive the Annual Accounts and Report of the Directors and of the Auditor for the year ended 31 December 2018. 2. Directors' Remuneration Report* To approve the Directors' remuneration report set out on pages 172 to 205 of the Annual Report & Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2018, excluding the Directors' remuneration policy set out on pages 175 to 184. 3. Directors' Remuneration Policy* To approve the Directors' remuneration policy set out on pages 175 to 184 of the Directors' remuneration report contained within the Annual Report & Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2018. 4. Election and re-election of Directors* To elect by separate resolutions each of: (a) Ewen Stevenson; and

(b) José Antonio Meade. To re-elect by separate resolutions each of: (c) Kathleen Casey; (i) Marc Moses; (d) Laura Cha; (j) David Nish; (e) Henri de Castries; (k) Jonathan Symonds; (f) John Flint; (l) Jackson Tai; (g) Irene Lee; (m) Mark Tucker; and (h) Heidi Miller; (n) Pauline van der Meer Mohr. 5. Re-appointment of Auditor* To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Auditor of the Company. 6. Remuneration of Auditor* To authorise the Group Audit Committee to determine the remuneration of the Auditor. 7. Political Donations* THAT in accordance with sections 366 and 367 of the UK Companies Act 2006 (the "Act") the Company, and any company which is a subsidiary of the Company at any time during the period for which this resolution has effect, be authorised to: (a)make political donations to political parties and/or independent election candidates; * Ordinary Resolution # Special Resolution (b) make political donations to political organisations other than political parties; and

(c) incur political expenditure, in each case during the period starting on the date of passing of this Resolution 7 and expiring at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in 2020 or at the close of business on 30 June 2020, whichever is earlier, provided the aggregate amount of any such donations and expenditure shall not exceed £200,000 during the period for which this Resolution 7 has effect. For the purposes of this resolution, the terms 'political donations', 'political parties', 'independent election candidates', 'political organisations' and 'political expenditure' shall have the meanings given to them by sections 363 to 365 of the Act. 8. Authority to allot shares* THAT the Directors be generally and unconditionally authorised pursuant to and for the purposes of section 551 of the UK Companies Act 2006 (the "Act") to exercise all the powers of the Company to allot shares in the Company and to grant rights to subscribe for, or to convert any security into, shares in the Company: (a) up to an aggregate nominal amount of US$2,003,673,053 (such amount to be restricted to the extent that any allotments or grants are made under paragraphs (b) or (c) of this resolution so that in total no more than US$3,339,455,088 can be allotted or granted under paragraphs (a) and (b) of this resolution and no more than US$6,678,910,175 can be allotted under paragraphs (a), (b) and (c) of this resolution); and

(b) up to an aggregate nominal amount of US$3,339,455,088 (such amount to be restricted to the extent that any allotments or grants are made under paragraphs (a) or (c) of this resolution so that in total no more than US$3,339,455,088 can be allotted or granted under paragraphs (a) and (b) of this resolution and no more than US$6,678,910,175 can be allotted under paragraphs (a), (b) and (c) of this resolution) in connection with an offer or invitation to: (i) holders of ordinary shares in proportion (as nearly as may be practicable) to the respective number of ordinary shares held by them; and (ii) holders of other securities, bonds, debentures or warrants which, in accordance with the rights attaching thereto, are entitled to participate in such an offer or invitation or as the Directors consider necessary, but in each case subject to such exclusions or other arrangements as the Directors may deem necessary or expedient in relation to record dates, fractional entitlements, treasury shares or securities represented by depositary receipts or having regard to any restrictions, obligations, practical or legal problems under the laws of, or the requirements of, any regulatory body or stock exchange in any territory or otherwise howsoever; and

(c) comprising equity securities (as defined in section 560 of the Act) up to an aggregate nominal amount of US$6,678,910,175 (such amount to be restricted to the extent that any allotments or grants are made under paragraphs (a) or (b) of this resolution so that in total no more than US$6,678,910,175 can be allotted under paragraphs (a), (b) and (c) of this resolution) in connection with a rights issue to: (i) holders of ordinary shares in proportion (as nearly as may be practicable) to the respective number of ordinary shares held by them; and (ii) holders of other securities, bonds, debentures or warrants which, in accordance with the rights attaching thereto, are entitled to participate in such an issue or as the Directors consider necessary, but in each case subject to such exclusions or other arrangements as the Directors may deem necessary or expedient in relation to record dates, fractional entitlements, treasury shares or securities represented by depositary receipts or having regard to any restrictions, obligations, practical or legal problems under the laws of, or the requirements of, any regulatory body or stock exchange in any territory or otherwise howsoever; and

(d)up to an aggregate nominal amount of £150,000 (in the form of 15,000,000 non-cumulative preference shares of £0.01 each), €150,000 (in the form of 15,000,000 non-cumulative preference shares of €0.01 each) and US$150,000 (in the form of 15,000,000 non-cumulative preference shares of US$0.01 each), provided that such authority shall expire at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in 2020 or at the close of business on 30 June 2020, whichever is the earlier, save that this authority shall allow the Company before the expiry of this authority to make offers, and enter into agreements, which would, or might, require shares to be allotted or rights to subscribe for, or to convert any security into, shares to be granted after the authority expires and the Directors may allot shares or grant rights to subscribe for, or to convert any security into, shares (as the case may be) in pursuance of such offers or agreements as if the authority conferred hereby had not expired. 9. Disapplication of pre-emption rights# THAT if Resolution 8 set out in the Notice convening this meeting is passed, the Directors be authorised to allot equity securities (as defined in the UK Companies Act 2006 (the "Act")) for cash under the authority given by Resolution 8 and/or to sell shares held by the Company as treasury shares for cash as if section 561(1) of the Act did not apply to any such allotment or sale, such authority to be limited: (a) to the allotment of equity securities or sale of treasury shares for cash in connection with any rights issue, or other offer or invitation (but in the case of the authority granted under paragraph (c) of Resolution 8, by way of a rights issue only) to: (i) holders of ordinary shares in proportion (as nearly as may be practicable) to the respective number of ordinary shares held by them; and (ii) holders of other securities, bonds, debentures or warrants which, in accordance with the rights attaching thereto, are entitled to participate in such an issue, offer or invitation or as the Directors consider necessary, but in each case subject to such exclusions or other arrangements as the Directors may deem necessary or expedient in relation to record dates, fractional entitlements, treasury shares or securities represented by depositary receipts or having regard to any restrictions, obligations, practical or legal problems under the laws of or the requirements of any regulatory body or stock exchange in any territory or otherwise howsoever; and

(b) to the allotment of equity securities or sale of treasury shares (otherwise than under paragraph (a) above) up to an aggregate nominal amount of US$500,918,263, provided that such authority shall expire at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in 2020 or at the close of business on 30 June 2020, whichever is the earlier, save that this authority shall allow the Company before expiry of this authority to make offers, and enter into agreements, which would or might require equity securities to be allotted (or treasury shares to be sold) after the authority expires and the Directors may allot equity securities (or sell treasury shares) under any such offer or agreement as if the authority had not expired. 10. Further disapplication of pre-emption rights for acquisitions# THAT if Resolution 8 set out in the Notice convening this meeting is passed, the Directors be authorised (in addition to any authority granted under Resolution 9 set out in the Notice convening this meeting) to allot equity securities (as defined in the UK Companies Act 2006 (the "Act")) for cash under the authority given by Resolution 8 and/or to sell shares held by the Company as treasury shares for cash as if section 561(1) of the Act did not apply to any such allotment or sale, such authority to be: (a)limited to the allotment of equity securities or sale of treasury shares up to a nominal amount of US$500,918,263; and (b)used only for the purposes of financing (or refinancing, if the authority is to be used within six months after the original transaction) a transaction which the Directors determine to be an acquisition or other capital investment of a kind contemplated by the Statement of Principles on Disapplying Pre-Emption Rights most recently published by the Pre-Emption Group prior to the date of the Notice convening this meeting,provided that such authority shall expire at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in 2020 or at the close of business on 30 June 2020, whichever is the earlier, save that this authority shall allow the Company before expiry of this authority to make offers, and enter into agreements, which would or might require equity securities to be allotted (or treasury shares to be sold) after the authority expires and the Directors may allot equity securities (or sell treasury shares) under any such offer or agreement as if the authority had not expired. 11. Addition of any repurchased shares to general authority to allot shares* THAT the authority granted to the Directors to allot shares or grant rights to subscribe for, or convert any security into, shares in the Company pursuant to paragraph (a) of Resolution 8 set out in the Notice convening this meeting be extended by the addition of such number of ordinary shares of US$0.50 each representing the nominal amount of the Company's share capital repurchased by the Company under the authority granted pursuant to Resolution 12 set out in the Notice convening this meeting, to the extent that such extension would not result in any increase in the authority to allot shares or grant rights to subscribe for or convert securities into shares pursuant to paragraphs (b) and (c) of Resolution 8 set out in the Notice convening this meeting. 12. Purchases of Ordinary Shares by the Company# THAT the Company be and is hereby generally and unconditionally authorised for the purposes of section 701 of the UK Companies Act 2006 (the "Act") to make market purchases (within the meaning of section 693 of the Act) of Ordinary Shares of US$0.50 each ("Ordinary Shares") and on such terms and in such manner as the Directors shall from time to time determine provided that: (a) the maximum aggregate number of Ordinary Shares hereby authorised to be purchased is 2,003,673,053 Ordinary Shares;

(b) the minimum price (exclusive of expenses) which may be paid for each Ordinary Share is US$0.50 or the equivalent in the relevant currency in which the purchase is effected calculated by reference to the spot rate of exchange for the purchase of United States dollars with such other currency as quoted by HSBC Bank plc in the London Foreign Exchange Market at or about 11.00am (London time) on the business day (being a day on which banks are ordinarily open for the transaction of normal banking business in London) prior to the date on which the Ordinary Share is contracted to be purchased, in each case such rate to be the rate as conclusively certified by an officer of HSBC Bank plc;

(c) the maximum price (exclusive of expenses) which may be paid for each Ordinary Share is the lower of (i) 105 per cent of the average of the middle market quotations for the Ordinary Shares (as derived from the Daily Official List of the London Stock Exchange plc) for the five dealing days immediately preceding the day on which the Ordinary Share is contracted to be purchased, or (ii) 105 per cent of the average of the closing prices of the Ordinary Shares on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited for the five dealing days immediately preceding the day on which the Ordinary Share is contracted to be purchased, in each case converted (where relevant) into the relevant currency in which the purchase is effected calculated by reference to the spot rate of exchange for the purchase of such currency with the currency in which the quotation and/or price is given as quoted by HSBC Bank plc in the London Foreign Exchange Market at or about 11.00am (London time) on the business day prior to the date on which the Ordinary Share is contracted to be purchased, in each case such rate to be the rate as conclusively certified by an officer of HSBC Bank plc;

(d) unless previously revoked or varied this authority shall expire at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in 2020 or at the close of business on 30 June 2020, whichever is the earlier; and (e)the Company may prior to the expiry of this authority make a contract or contracts to purchase Ordinary Shares under this authority which will or may be completed or executed wholly or partly after such expiry and may make a purchase of Ordinary Shares pursuant to any such contract or contracts as if the authority conferred hereby had not expired. 13. Additional authority to allot equity securities in relation to the issue of Contingent Convertible Securities* THAT in addition to any authority granted pursuant to Resolution 8 set out in the Notice convening this meeting, the Directors be generally and unconditionally authorised under and for the purposes of section 551 of the UK Companies Act 2006 (the "Act") to exercise all the powers of the Company to allot shares in the Company and to grant rights to subscribe for, or to convert any security into, shares in the Company up to an aggregate nominal amount of US$2,003,673,053 in relation to any issue by the Company or any member of the Group of Contingent Convertible Securities ("CCSs") that automatically convert into, or are exchanged for, ordinary shares in the Company in prescribed circumstances where the Directors consider such an issue of CCSs would be desirable in connection with, or for the purposes of, complying with or maintaining compliance with regulatory capital requirements or targets applicable to the Group from time to time and otherwise on terms as may be determined by the Directors, provided that such authority shall expire at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in 2020 or at the close of business on 30 June 2020, whichever is the earlier, save that this authority shall allow the Company before the expiry of this authority to make offers, and enter into agreements, which would or might require shares to be allotted or rights to subscribe for, or to convert any security into, shares to be granted after the authority expires and the Directors may allot shares or grant rights to subscribe for, or to convert any security into, shares (as the case may be) in pursuance of such offers or agreements as if the authority conferred hereby had not expired. 14. Limited disapplication of pre-emption rights in relation to the issue of Contingent Convertible Securities# THAT if Resolution 13 set out in the Notice convening this meeting is passed, the Directors be authorised (in addition to any authority granted under Resolutions 9 and 10 set out in the Notice convening this meeting) to allot equity securities (as defined in the UK Companies Act 2006 (the "Act")) for cash under the authority given by Resolution 13 and/or to sell shares held by the Company as treasury shares for cash as if section 561(1) of the Act did not apply to any such allotment or sale, provided that such authority shall expire at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in 2020 or at the close of business on 30 June 2020, whichever is the earlier, save that this authority shall allow the Company before expiry of this authority to make offers, and enter into agreements, which would or might require equity securities to be allotted (or treasury shares to be sold) after the authority expires and the Directors may allot equity securities (or sell treasury shares) under any such offer or agreement as if the authority had not expired. 15. Renewal of scrip dividend authority* THAT the Directors be and are hereby empowered to exercise the powers conferred upon them by Article 155.1 of the Articles of Association of the Company (as from time to time varied) so that, to the extent and in the manner determined by the Directors, the holders of Ordinary Shares of US$0.50 each ("Ordinary Shares") be permitted to elect to receive Ordinary Shares instead of all or part of any dividend (including interim dividends) declared up to the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in 2022. 16. Notice of general meetings# THAT the Company hereby approves general meetings (other than annual general meetings) being called on a minimum of 14 clear days' notice. Attachments Original document

