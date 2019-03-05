HSBC : Notice of 2019 Annual General Meeting - Circular - Announcement made to the HK stock exchange - English

HSBC Holdings plc

Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held at 11.00am on Friday, 12 April 2019



6 March 2019

Dear Shareholder

I am pleased to invite you to the HSBC Holdings plc 2019 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") to be held at 11.00am on Friday, 12 April 2019.

This year, our AGM will be held at the International Convention Centre, 8 Centenary Square, Birmingham. Our decision to hold the 2019 AGM in Birmingham recognises the significant milestone reached during 2018 with the opening of the new headquarters of HSBC UK Bank plc, our ring-fenced bank, in the city. Birmingham has played an important role in HSBC's history and we are confident that our relationship with the city and region will continue to go from strength to strength in years to come.

I look forward to seeing many of you at our AGM. If, however, you are unable to attend in person, you may choose to watch the meeting via a webcast atwww.hsbc.com/agmwebcast.

I encourage you to read the Notice of AGM and the particulars of the business to be considered at the meeting which are enclosed with this letter. In addition to the standard items of business, there are three matters that I would like to highlight:

1. Directors

We announced on 25 February 2019 that José Antonio Meade would be joining the Board as an independent non-executive Director from 1 March 2019. José Antonio brings a wealth of experience gained across a number of key policy areas and his background and knowledge of Latin America will be of great significance to HSBC given the importance we attach to the region.

We also announced that Jonathan Evans will retire and that he will not therefore be seeking re-election at this year's AGM. I am grateful to Jonathan for his important and valuable contribution, in particular in his role leading the Financial System Vulnerabilities Committee over the past six years.

We bade farewell to Iain Mackay at the end of 2018. We appreciate Iain's 11 years of highly professional and dedicated service; the last eight years as Group Finance Director. We would like to thank Iain for his unstinting commitment to HSBC.

I would like to welcome Ewen Stevenson following his appointment by the Board as Executive Director and Group Chief Financial Officer on 1 January 2019. Ewen brings extensive international experience, and has a proven track record as a chief financial officer.

As is customary, Ewen and José Antonio will stand for election for the first time at this year's AGM and all of the other continuing Directors will stand for re-election. Biographical details can be found on pages 16 to 20. The current composition of the Board can be found on pages 3 and 4.

At the conclusion of this year's AGM, subject to the election and re-election of the Directors, your Board will comprise a non-executive Chairman, three executive Directors and ten independent non-executive Directors.

2. Directors' Remuneration Policy

In 2016, you approved our remuneration policy which has been in force since that time but which expires at the end of its fixed three year term at the 2019 AGM. Accordingly, at this year's AGM, as set out in the Directors' remuneration report on pages 172 to 205 of the Annual Report & Accounts, the Group Remuneration Committee is recommending your approval of a new Directors' remuneration policy.

The 2018 Directors' remuneration report, which you will also be invited to approve, comprises a report by the Group Remuneration Committee on its implementation of the remuneration policy during 2018.

3. Shareholder Requisitioned Resolution - Resolution 17

We have received a shareholder requisitioned resolution pursuant to Section 338 of the Companies Act 2006. This resolution is incorporated as Resolution 17 in the Notice of AGM. It has been requested by a group of shareholders and should be read together with their explanatory statement set out in Appendix 3 on page 34. After careful consideration, your Board recommends that you vote against this resolution for the reasons set out in Appendix 4 on page 36.

Your Board considers that the proposals set out in Resolutions 1 to 16 of this Notice are in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders and recommend that you vote in favour of those resolutions. The Directors intend to do so in respect of their own beneficial holdings, except in relation to Resolution 3, regarding the remuneration policy, where the Directors will not vote.

Your Board recommends that you vote against Resolution 17 for the reasons set out in Appendix 4 on page 36.

A form of proxy is enclosed or can be accessed atwww.hsbc.com/proxy. Whether or not you are able to attend the AGM, I encourage you to complete and submit a form of proxy. Appointing a proxy will not prevent you from attending the AGM and voting in person, should you subsequently be able to attend.

Together with the Board, I would like to thank you for your continued support and I very much look forward to welcoming you in Birmingham at the AGM.

Yours sincerely

Mark E. Tucker Group Chairman

Directors