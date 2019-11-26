HSBC : Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document.
HSBC Holdings plc
Overseas Regulatory Announcement
The attached announcement has been released to the other stock exchanges on which HSBC Holdings plc is listed.
The Board of Directors of HSBC Holdings plc as at the date of this announcement comprises: Mark Tucker*, Noel Quinn, Kathleen Casey†, Laura Cha†, Henri de Castries†, Irene Lee†, José Meade†, Heidi Miller†, Marc Moses, David Nish†, Ewen Stevenson, Jonathan Symonds†, Jackson Tai† and Pauline van der Meer Mohr†.

* Non-executive Group Chairman
† Independent non-executive Director
* Non-executive Group Chairman
-
Independent non-executive Director
Hong Kong Stock Code: 5
HSBC Holdings plc
Registered Office and Group Head Office:
8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com
Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered in England: number 617987
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
26 November 2019
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
The following transactions took place on 22 and 25 November 2019 respectively:
-
Michael Roberts acquired 30 American Depositary Shares ("ADS")1, at US$37.2600 per ADS, representing 150 US$0.50 ordinary shares in HSBC Holdings plc.
-
Laura Cha acquired 6,000 US$0.50 ordinary shares in HSBC Holdings plc at HKD59.0500 per share.
1ADS are categorised as equity derivatives under Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance of Hong Kong. Each ADS represents five HSBC Holdings plc ordinary shares. ADS are traded in New York.
The following disclosures are made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
Name of natural person
|
Michael Roberts
|
|
|
2 - Reason for the notification
|
|
Position/status
|
President and Chief Executive Officer, HSBC USA
|
Initial notification/amendment
|
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or
auction monitor
|
Full name of the entity
|
|
HSBC Holdings plc
|
|
|
Legal Entity Identifier code
|
|
MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Transaction(s) summary table
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date of
|
Financial
|
|
Identification
|
Place of Transaction
|
Currency
|
|
|
Transaction
|
Instrument
|
|
Code
|
|
|
|
|
2019-11-22
|
American
|
|
GB0005405286
|
The New York Stock
|
USD - United
|
|
|
|
Depositary
|
|
|
Exchange
|
States Dollar
|
|
|
|
Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
("ADS").
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Each ADS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
represents
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
five HSBC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Holdings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
plc ordinary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
US$0.50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
each.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nature of Transaction:
|
|
Price
|
Volume
|
Total
|
|
|
Acquisition
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
US$37.26
|
30
|
US$1,117.80
|
|
|
|
|
Aggregated
|
US$37.26
|
30
|
US$1,117.80
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
Name of natural person
|
Laura Cha
|
|
|
2 - Reason for the notification
|
|
Position/status
|
Non-executive Director
|
Initial notification/amendment
|
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or
auction monitor
|
Full name of the entity
|
|
HSBC Holdings plc
|
|
|
Legal Entity Identifier code
|
|
MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Transaction(s) summary table
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date of
|
Financial
|
|
Identification
|
Place of Transaction
|
Currency
|
|
|
Transaction
|
Instrument
|
|
Code
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019-11-25
|
Ordinary
|
|
GB0005405286
|
Hong Kong Stock
|
HKD - Hong Kong
|
|
|
|
shares of
|
|
|
Exchange
|
|
Dollar
|
|
|
|
US$0.50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
each
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nature of Transaction:
|
|
|
Price
|
Volume
|
Total
|
|
|
Acquisition
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HKD59.05
|
6,000
|
HKD354,300
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aggregated
|
HKD59.05
|
6,000
|
HKD354,300
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For any queries related to this notification, please contact:
Lee Davis Shareholder Services 020 7991 3048
Disclaimer
