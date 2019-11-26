Log in
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

(HSBA)
HSBC : Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

11/26/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document.

HSBC Holdings plc

Overseas Regulatory Announcement

The attached announcement has been released to the other stock exchanges on which HSBC Holdings plc is listed.

The Board of Directors of HSBC Holdings plc as at the date of this announcement comprises: Mark Tucker*, Noel Quinn, Kathleen Casey , Laura Cha , Henri de Castries , Irene Lee , José Meade , Heidi Miller , Marc Moses, David Nish , Ewen Stevenson, Jonathan Symonds , Jackson Tai and Pauline van der Meer Mohr .

* Non-executive Group Chairman

  • Independent non-executive Director
    Hong Kong Stock Code: 5

HSBC Holdings plc

Registered Office and Group Head Office:

8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com

Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered in England: number 617987

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

26 November 2019

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

The following transactions took place on 22 and 25 November 2019 respectively:

  1. Michael Roberts acquired 30 American Depositary Shares ("ADS")1, at US$37.2600 per ADS, representing 150 US$0.50 ordinary shares in HSBC Holdings plc.
  2. Laura Cha acquired 6,000 US$0.50 ordinary shares in HSBC Holdings plc at HKD59.0500 per share.

1ADS are categorised as equity derivatives under Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance of Hong Kong. Each ADS represents five HSBC Holdings plc ordinary shares. ADS are traded in New York.

The following disclosures are made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person

Michael Roberts

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status

President and Chief Executive Officer, HSBC USA

Initial notification/amendment

Initial Notification

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or

auction monitor

Full name of the entity

HSBC Holdings plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2019-11-22

American

GB0005405286

The New York Stock

USD - United

Depositary

Exchange

States Dollar

Shares

("ADS").

Each ADS

represents

five HSBC

Holdings

plc ordinary

shares of

US$0.50

each.

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Acquisition

US$37.26

30

US$1,117.80

Aggregated

US$37.26

30

US$1,117.80

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person

Laura Cha

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status

Non-executive Director

Initial notification/amendment

Initial Notification

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or

auction monitor

Full name of the entity

HSBC Holdings plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2019-11-25

Ordinary

GB0005405286

Hong Kong Stock

HKD - Hong Kong

shares of

Exchange

Dollar

US$0.50

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Acquisition

HKD59.05

6,000

HKD354,300

Aggregated

HKD59.05

6,000

HKD354,300

For any queries related to this notification, please contact:

Lee Davis Shareholder Services 020 7991 3048

Disclaimer

HSBC Holdings plc published this content on 27 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2019 23:42:06 UTC
