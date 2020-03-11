HSBC : Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities 0 03/11/2020 | 08:04pm EDT Send by mail :

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document. HSBC Holdings plc Overseas Regulatory Announcement The attached announcement has been released to the other stock exchanges on which HSBC Holdings plc is listed. The Board of Directors of HSBC Holdings plc as at the date of this announcement comprises: Mark Tucker*, Noel Quinn, Kathleen Casey† , Laura Cha† , Henri de Castries† , Irene Lee† , José Antonio Meade Kuribreña† , Heidi Miller† , David Nish† , Ewen Stevenson, Jackson Tai† and Pauline van der Meer Mohr† . * Non-executive Group Chairman Independent non-executive Director

Hong Kong Stock Code: 5 HSBC Holdings plc Registered Office and Group Head Office: 8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered in England: number 617987 HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 11 March 2020 Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") 1. Group Performance Share Plan awards (Performance Year 2014) Deferred awards under the Group Performance Share Plan ("GPSP Awards") of US$0.50 ordinary shares (the "Shares") in HSBC Holdings plc (the "Company") were granted in 2015 as a part of variable pay for the performance year ended 31 December 2014. The GPSP Awards vested on 10 March 2020 and the following transactions took place in London. The Shares must be retained while the individual is employed by HSBC. The GPSP Awards were determined by assessing performance against financial and non-financial metrics, as detailed in the Directors' Remuneration Report in the Annual Report and Accounts 2014. Other PDMRs Name Additional Shares Total number of Number of Shares issued in lieu of the Shares vested sold at £4.818732 per 2019 4th interim Share2 dividend1 Pam Kaur 607 19,770 9,292 Peter Wong 1,517 49,452 7,418 At US$6.6338 per Share, being the average closing price of the Company's Shares on the London Stock Exchange for the five business days between 27 February and 4 March 2020, converted into USD. Includes shares sold to cover withholding tax. 2. Group Performance Share awards (Performance Year 2014) Deferred awards (the "Awards") of US$0.50 ordinary shares (the "Shares") in HSBC Holdings plc (the "Company") were granted in 2015 as a part of variable pay for the performance year ended 31 December 2014. The Awards vested on 10 March 2020 and the following transactions took place in London. Directors Name Additional Shares Total number of Number of Shares issued in lieu of the Shares vested sold at £4.818732 per 2019 4th interim Share2 dividend1 Noel Quinn 639 20,838 8,237 HSBC Holdings plc Registered Office and Group Head Office: 8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987 Other PDMRs Name Additional Shares Total number of Number of Shares issued in lieu of the Shares vested sold at £4.818732 per 2019 4th interim Share2 dividend1 Paulo Maia 381 12,412 4,436 Stephen Moss 581 18,925 8,895 Charlie Nunn 372 12,124 5,699 At US$6.6338 per Share, being the average closing price of the Company's Shares on the London Stock Exchange for the five business days between 27 February and 4 March 2020, converted into USD. Includes shares sold to cover withholding tax . 3. Annual Incentive awards (Performance Year 2018) Deferred awards (the "Awards") of US$0.50 ordinary shares (the "Shares") in HSBC Holdings plc were granted in 2019 as a part of variable pay for the performance year ended 31 December 2018. On 10 March 2020, the first tranche of the Awards granted in 2019 vested and the following transactions took place in London. Other PDMRs Name Total number of Shares Number of Shares vested sold at £4.818732 per Share1 Georges Elhedery 17,193 7,226 Greg Guyett 33,327 15,664 Paulo Maia 12,420 4,348 Stephen Moss 17,082 8,029 Barry O'Byrne 9,754 4,585 Peter Wong 33,436 5,016 1 Includes shares sold to cover withholding tax. The vesting price for all awards is based on the closing Share price on the London Stock Exchange on 9 March 2020 of £4.7000. The following disclosures are made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014. 1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Name of natural person Noel Quinn 2 - Reason for the notification Position/status Interim Group Chief Executive Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification 3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor HSBC Holdings plc Registered Office and Group Head Office: 8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987 Georges Elhedery Co-Head of Global Banking and Markets Full name of the entity HSBC Holdings plc Legal Entity Identifier code MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39 4 - Details of the transaction(s) Transaction(s) summary table Date of Financial Identification Place of Transaction Currency Transaction Instrument Code 2020-03-10 Ordinary GB0005405286 London Stock USD - United shares of Exchange, Main States Dollar US$0.50 Market (XLON) each Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Acquisition US$6.63 639 US$4,239.00 Aggregated US$6.634 639 US$4,239.00 Date of Financial Identification Place of Transaction Currency Transaction Instrument Code 2020-03-10 Ordinary GB0005405286 London Stock GBP - British shares of Exchange, Main Pound US$0.50 Market (XLON) each Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Acquisition under the HSBC Share Plan 2011 £4.70 20,838 £97,938.60 Aggregated £4.70 20,838 £97,938.60 Date of Financial Identification Place of Transaction Currency Transaction Instrument Code 2020-03-10 Ordinary GB0005405286 London Stock GBP - British shares of Exchange, Main Pound US$0.50 Market (XLON) each Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Disposal £4.82 8,237 £39,691.90 Aggregated £4.819 8,237 £39,691.90 1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Name of natural person 2 - Reason for the notification Position/status HSBC Holdings plc Registered Office and Group Head Office: 8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987 HSBC Holdings plc Greg Guyett Co-Head of Global Banking and Markets Initial Notification HSBC Holdings plc MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39 Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification 3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Legal Entity Identifier code 4 - Details of the transaction(s) Transaction(s) summary table Date of Financial Identification Place of Transaction Currency Transaction Instrument Code 2020-03-10 Ordinary GB0005405286 London Stock GBP - British Pound shares of Exchange, Main US$0.50 Market (XLON) each Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Acquisition under the HSBC Share Plan 2011 £4.70 17,193 £80,807.10 Aggregated £4.70 17,193 £80,807.10 Date of Financial Identification Place of Transaction Currency Transaction Instrument Code 2020-03-10 Ordinary GB0005405286 London Stock GBP - British Pound shares of Exchange, Main US$0.50 Market (XLON) each Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Disposal £4.82 7,226 £34,820.16 Aggregated £4.819 7,226 £34,820.16 1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Name of natural person 2 - Reason for the notification Position/status Initial notification/amendment 3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity HSBC Holdings plc Registered Office and Group Head Office: 8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987 Legal Entity Identifier code MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39 4 - Details of the transaction(s) Transaction(s) summary table Date of Financial Identification Place of Transaction Currency Transaction Instrument Code 2020-03-10 Ordinary GB0005405286 London Stock GBP - British shares of Exchange, Main Pound US$0.50 Market (XLON) each Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Acquisition under the HSBC Share Plan 2011 £4.70 33,327 £156,636.90 Aggregated £4.70 33,327 £156,636.90 Date of Financial Identification Place of Transaction Currency Transaction Instrument Code 2020-03-10 Ordinary GB0005405286 London Stock GBP - British shares of Exchange, Main Pound US$0.50 Market (XLON) each Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Disposal £4.82 15,664 £75,480.62 Aggregated £4.819 15,664 £75,480.62 1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Name of natural person Pam Kaur 2 - Reason for the notification Position/status Group Chief Risk Officer Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification 3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity HSBC Holdings plc Legal Entity Identifier code MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39 4 - Details of the transaction(s) Transaction(s) summary table HSBC Holdings plc Registered Office and Group Head Office: 8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987 HSBC Holdings plc Paulo Maia Chief Executive, Latin America, HSBC and Executive Chairman, HSBC Mexico Initial Notification Date of Financial Identification Place of Transaction Currency Transaction Instrument Code 2020-03-10 Ordinary GB0005405286 London Stock USD - United shares of Exchange, Main States Dollar US$0.50 Market (XLON) each Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Acquisition US$6.63 607 US$4,026.72 Aggregated US$6.634 607 US$4,026.72 Date of Financial Identification Place of Transaction Currency Transaction Instrument Code 2020-03-10 Ordinary GB0005405286 London Stock GBP - British shares of Exchange, Main Pound US$0.50 Market (XLON) each Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Acquisition under the HSBC Share Plan 2011 £4.70 19,770 £92,919.00 Aggregated £4.70 19,770 £92,919.00 Date of Financial Identification Place of Transaction Currency Transaction Instrument Code 2020-03-10 Ordinary GB0005405286 London Stock GBP - British shares of Exchange, Main Pound US$0.50 Market (XLON) each Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Disposal £4.82 9,292 £44,775.66 Aggregated £4.819 9,292 £44,775.66 1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Name of natural person 2 - Reason for the notification Position/status Initial notification/amendment 3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity HSBC Holdings plc Registered Office and Group Head Office: 8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987 Stephen Moss Regional Chief Executive for Europe; the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey; Latin America; and Canada Legal Entity Identifier code MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39 4 - Details of the transaction(s) Transaction(s) summary table Date of Financial Identification Place of Transaction Currency Transaction Instrument Code 2020-03-10 Ordinary GB0005405286 London Stock USD - United shares of Exchange, Main States Dollar US$0.50 Market (XLON) each Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Acquisition US$6.63 381 US$2,527.48 Aggregated US$6.634 381 US$2,527.48 Date of Financial Identification Place of Transaction Currency Transaction Instrument Code 2020-03-10 Ordinary GB0005405286 London Stock GBP - British shares of Exchange, Main Pound US$0.50 Market (XLON) each Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Acquisitions under the HSBC Share Plan 2011 £4.70 24,832 £116,710.40 Aggregated £4.70 24,832 £116,710.40 Date of Financial Identification Place of Transaction Currency Transaction Instrument Code 2020-03-10 Ordinary GB0005405286 London Stock GBP - British shares of Exchange, Main Pound US$0.50 Market (XLON) each Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Disposal £4.82 8,784 £42,327.74 Aggregated £4.819 8,784 £42,327.74 1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Name of natural person 2 - Reason for the notification Position/status HSBC Holdings plc Registered Office and Group Head Office: 8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987 HSBC Holdings plc MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39 Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification 3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Legal Entity Identifier code 4 - Details of the transaction(s) Transaction(s) summary table Date of Financial Identification Place of Transaction Currency Transaction Instrument Code 2020-03-10 Ordinary GB0005405286 London Stock USD - United shares of Exchange, Main States Dollar US$0.50 Market (XLON) each Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Acquisition US$6.63 581 US$3,854.24 Aggregated US$6.634 581 US$3,854.24 Date of Financial Identification Place of Transaction Currency Transaction Instrument Code 2020-03-10 Ordinary GB0005405286 London Stock GBP - British shares of Exchange, Main Pound US$0.50 Market (XLON) each Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Acquisition under the HSBC Share Plan 2011 £4.70 36,007 £169,232.90 Aggregated £4.70 36,007 £169,232.90 Date of Financial Identification Place of Transaction Currency Transaction Instrument Code 2020-03-10 Ordinary GB0005405286 London Stock GBP - British shares of Exchange, Main Pound US$0.50 Market (XLON) each Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Disposal £4.82 16,924 £81,552.22 Aggregated £4.819 16,924 £81,552.22 1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated HSBC Holdings plc Registered Office and Group Head Office: 8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987 Name of natural person Charlie Nunn 2 - Reason for the notification Position/status Chief Executive, Wealth and Personal Banking Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification 3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity HSBC Holdings plc Legal Entity Identifier code MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39 4 - Details of the transaction(s) Transaction(s) summary table Date of Financial Identification Place of Transaction Currency Transaction Instrument Code 2020-03-10 Ordinary GB0005405286 London Stock USD - United shares of Exchange, Main States Dollar US$0.50 Market (XLON) each Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Acquisition US$6.63 372 US$2,467.77 Aggregated US$6.634 372 US$2,467.77 Date of Financial Identification Place of Transaction Currency Transaction Instrument Code 2020-03-10 Ordinary GB0005405286 London Stock GBP - British shares of Exchange, Main Pound US$0.50 Market (XLON) each Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Acquisition under the HSBC Share Plan 2011 £4.70 12,124 £56,982.80 Aggregated £4.70 12,124 £56,982.80 Date of Financial Identification Place of Transaction Currency Transaction Instrument Code 2020-03-10 Ordinary GB0005405286 London Stock GBP - British shares of Exchange, Main Pound US$0.50 Market (XLON) each Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Disposal £4.82 5,699 £27,461.95 Aggregated £4.819 5,699 £27,461.95 HSBC Holdings plc Registered Office and Group Head Office: 8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987 Peter Wong HSBC Holdings plc MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39 Barry O'Byrne Chief Executive, Global Commercial Banking Initial Notification 1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Name of natural person 2 - Reason for the notification Position/status Initial notification/amendment 3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Legal Entity Identifier code 4 - Details of the transaction(s) Transaction(s) summary table Date of Financial Identification Place of Transaction Currency Transaction Instrument Code 2020-03-10 Ordinary GB0005405286 London Stock GBP - British shares of Exchange, Main Pound US$0.50 Market (XLON) each Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Acquisition under the HSBC Share Plan 2011 £4.70 9,754 £45,843.80 Aggregated £4.70 9,754 £45,843.80 Date of Financial Identification Place of Transaction Currency Transaction Instrument Code 2020-03-10 Ordinary GB0005405286 London Stock GBP - British shares of Exchange, Main Pound US$0.50 Market (XLON) each Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Disposal £4.82 4,585 £22,093.89 Aggregated £4.819 4,585 £22,093.89 1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Name of natural person HSBC Holdings plc Registered Office and Group Head Office: 8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987 HSBC Holdings plc MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39 2 - Reason for the notification Position/statusDeputy Chairman and Chief Executive, The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification 3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Legal Entity Identifier code 4 - Details of the transaction(s) Transaction(s) summary table Date of Financial Identification Place of Transaction Currency Transaction Instrument Code 2020-03-10 Ordinary GB0005405286 London Stock USD - United shares of Exchange, Main States Dollar US$0.50 Market (XLON) each Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Acquisition US$6.63 1,517 US$10,063.47 Aggregated US$6.634 1,517 US$10,063.47 Date of Financial Identification Place of Transaction Currency Transaction Instrument Code 2020-03-10 Ordinary GB0005405286 London Stock GBP - British shares of Exchange, Main Pound US$0.50 Market (XLON) each Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Acquisitions under the HSBC Share Plan 2011 £4.70 82,888 £389,573.60 Aggregated £4.70 82,888 £389,573.60 Date of Financial Identification Place of Transaction Currency Transaction Instrument Code 2020-03-10 Ordinary GB0005405286 London Stock GBP - British shares of Exchange, Main Pound US$0.50 Market (XLON) each Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Disposal £4.82 12,434 £59,916.11 HSBC Holdings plc Registered Office and Group Head Office: 8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987 Aggregated £4.819 12,434 £59,916.11 For any queries related to this notification, please contact: Larissa Wilson Shareholder Services 020 7991 0595 HSBC Holdings plc Registered Office and Group Head Office: 8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987 Attachments Original document

