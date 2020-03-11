Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  HSBC Holdings Plc    HSBA   GB0005405286

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

(HSBA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 03/11 12:30:00 pm
484.8 GBp   +1.32%
02:20pHSBC : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
01:51pBritain plans to apply Basel bank capital rules in full
RE
12:45pHSBC : Annual Financial Report - 9 of 9
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

HSBC : Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/11/2020 | 08:04pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document.

HSBC Holdings plc

Overseas Regulatory Announcement

The attached announcement has been released to the other stock exchanges on which HSBC Holdings plc is listed.

The Board of Directors of HSBC Holdings plc as at the date of this announcement comprises: Mark Tucker*, Noel Quinn, Kathleen Casey , Laura Cha , Henri de Castries , Irene Lee , José Antonio Meade Kuribreña , Heidi Miller , David Nish , Ewen Stevenson, Jackson Tai and Pauline van der Meer Mohr .

* Non-executive Group Chairman

  • Independent non-executive Director
    Hong Kong Stock Code: 5

HSBC Holdings plc

Registered Office and Group Head Office:

8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com

Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered in England: number 617987

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

11 March 2020

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs")

1. Group Performance Share Plan awards (Performance Year 2014)

Deferred awards under the Group Performance Share Plan ("GPSP Awards") of US$0.50 ordinary shares (the "Shares") in HSBC Holdings plc (the "Company") were granted in 2015 as a part of variable pay for the performance year ended 31 December 2014.

The GPSP Awards vested on 10 March 2020 and the following transactions took place in London. The Shares must be retained while the individual is employed by HSBC. The GPSP Awards were determined by assessing performance against financial and non-financial metrics, as detailed in the Directors' Remuneration Report in the Annual Report and Accounts 2014.

Other PDMRs

Name

Additional Shares

Total number of

Number of Shares

issued in lieu of the

Shares vested

sold at £4.818732 per

2019 4th interim

Share2

dividend1

Pam Kaur

607

19,770

9,292

Peter Wong

1,517

49,452

7,418

  1. At US$6.6338 per Share, being the average closing price of the Company's Shares on the London Stock Exchange for the five business days between 27 February and 4 March 2020, converted into USD.
  2. Includes shares sold to cover withholding tax.

2. Group Performance Share awards (Performance Year 2014)

Deferred awards (the "Awards") of US$0.50 ordinary shares (the "Shares") in HSBC Holdings plc (the "Company") were granted in 2015 as a part of variable pay for the performance year ended 31 December 2014.

The Awards vested on 10 March 2020 and the following transactions took place in London.

Directors

Name

Additional Shares

Total number of

Number of Shares

issued in lieu of the

Shares vested

sold at £4.818732 per

2019 4th interim

Share2

dividend1

Noel Quinn

639

20,838

8,237

HSBC Holdings plc

Registered Office and Group Head Office:

8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com

Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987

Other PDMRs

Name

Additional Shares

Total number of

Number of Shares

issued in lieu of the

Shares vested

sold at £4.818732 per

2019 4th interim

Share2

dividend1

Paulo Maia

381

12,412

4,436

Stephen Moss

581

18,925

8,895

Charlie Nunn

372

12,124

5,699

  1. At US$6.6338 per Share, being the average closing price of the Company's Shares on the London Stock Exchange for the five business days between 27 February and 4 March 2020, converted into USD.
  2. Includes shares sold to cover withholding tax.

3. Annual Incentive awards (Performance Year 2018)

Deferred awards (the "Awards") of US$0.50 ordinary shares (the "Shares") in HSBC Holdings plc were granted in 2019 as a part of variable pay for the performance year ended 31 December 2018.

On 10 March 2020, the first tranche of the Awards granted in 2019 vested and the following transactions took place in London.

Other PDMRs

Name

Total number of Shares

Number of Shares

vested

sold at £4.818732 per

Share1

Georges Elhedery

17,193

7,226

Greg Guyett

33,327

15,664

Paulo Maia

12,420

4,348

Stephen Moss

17,082

8,029

Barry O'Byrne

9,754

4,585

Peter Wong

33,436

5,016

1 Includes shares sold to cover withholding tax.

The vesting price for all awards is based on the closing Share price on the London Stock Exchange on 9 March 2020 of £4.7000.

The following disclosures are made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person

Noel Quinn

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status

Interim Group Chief Executive

Initial notification/amendment

Initial Notification

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

HSBC Holdings plc

Registered Office and Group Head Office:

8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com

Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987

Georges Elhedery
Co-Headof Global Banking and Markets

Full name of the entity

HSBC Holdings plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2020-03-10

Ordinary

GB0005405286

London Stock

USD - United

shares of

Exchange, Main

States Dollar

US$0.50

Market (XLON)

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Acquisition

US$6.63

639

US$4,239.00

Aggregated

US$6.634

639

US$4,239.00

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2020-03-10

Ordinary

GB0005405286

London Stock

GBP - British

shares of

Exchange, Main

Pound

US$0.50

Market (XLON)

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Acquisition under the HSBC

Share Plan 2011

£4.70

20,838

£97,938.60

Aggregated

£4.70

20,838

£97,938.60

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2020-03-10

Ordinary

GB0005405286

London Stock

GBP - British

shares of

Exchange, Main

Pound

US$0.50

Market (XLON)

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Disposal

£4.82

8,237

£39,691.90

Aggregated

£4.819

8,237

£39,691.90

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status

HSBC Holdings plc

Registered Office and Group Head Office:

8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com

Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987

HSBC Holdings plc
Greg Guyett
Co-Headof Global Banking and Markets Initial Notification
HSBC Holdings plc MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39

Initial notification/amendment

Initial Notification

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Legal Entity Identifier code

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2020-03-10

Ordinary

GB0005405286

London Stock

GBP - British Pound

shares of

Exchange, Main

US$0.50

Market (XLON)

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Acquisition under the HSBC

Share Plan 2011

£4.70

17,193

£80,807.10

Aggregated

£4.70

17,193

£80,807.10

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2020-03-10

Ordinary

GB0005405286

London Stock

GBP - British Pound

shares of

Exchange, Main

US$0.50

Market (XLON)

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Disposal

£4.82

7,226

£34,820.16

Aggregated

£4.819

7,226

£34,820.16

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status

Initial notification/amendment

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

HSBC Holdings plc

Registered Office and Group Head Office:

8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com

Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987

Legal Entity Identifier code

MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2020-03-10

Ordinary

GB0005405286

London Stock

GBP - British

shares of

Exchange, Main

Pound

US$0.50

Market (XLON)

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Acquisition under the HSBC

Share Plan 2011

£4.70

33,327

£156,636.90

Aggregated

£4.70

33,327

£156,636.90

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2020-03-10

Ordinary

GB0005405286

London Stock

GBP - British

shares of

Exchange, Main

Pound

US$0.50

Market (XLON)

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Disposal

£4.82

15,664

£75,480.62

Aggregated

£4.819

15,664

£75,480.62

1

- Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person

Pam Kaur

2

- Reason for the notification

Position/status

Group Chief Risk Officer

Initial notification/amendment

Initial Notification

3

- Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or

auction monitor

Full name of the entity

HSBC Holdings plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39

4

- Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

HSBC Holdings plc

Registered Office and Group Head Office:

8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com

Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987

HSBC Holdings plc
Paulo Maia
Chief Executive, Latin America, HSBC and Executive Chairman, HSBC Mexico
Initial Notification

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2020-03-10

Ordinary

GB0005405286

London Stock

USD - United

shares of

Exchange, Main

States Dollar

US$0.50

Market (XLON)

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Acquisition

US$6.63

607

US$4,026.72

Aggregated

US$6.634

607

US$4,026.72

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2020-03-10

Ordinary

GB0005405286

London Stock

GBP - British

shares of

Exchange, Main

Pound

US$0.50

Market (XLON)

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Acquisition under the HSBC

Share Plan 2011

£4.70

19,770

£92,919.00

Aggregated

£4.70

19,770

£92,919.00

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2020-03-10

Ordinary

GB0005405286

London Stock

GBP - British

shares of

Exchange, Main

Pound

US$0.50

Market (XLON)

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Disposal

£4.82

9,292

£44,775.66

Aggregated

£4.819

9,292

£44,775.66

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status

Initial notification/amendment

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

HSBC Holdings plc

Registered Office and Group Head Office:

8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com

Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987

Stephen Moss
Regional Chief Executive for Europe; the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey; Latin America; and Canada

Legal Entity Identifier code

MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2020-03-10

Ordinary

GB0005405286

London Stock

USD - United

shares of

Exchange, Main

States Dollar

US$0.50

Market (XLON)

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Acquisition

US$6.63

381

US$2,527.48

Aggregated

US$6.634

381

US$2,527.48

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2020-03-10

Ordinary

GB0005405286

London Stock

GBP - British

shares of

Exchange, Main

Pound

US$0.50

Market (XLON)

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Acquisitions under the

HSBC Share Plan 2011

£4.70

24,832

£116,710.40

Aggregated

£4.70

24,832

£116,710.40

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2020-03-10

Ordinary

GB0005405286

London Stock

GBP - British

shares of

Exchange, Main

Pound

US$0.50

Market (XLON)

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Disposal

£4.82

8,784

£42,327.74

Aggregated

£4.819

8,784

£42,327.74

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status

HSBC Holdings plc

Registered Office and Group Head Office:

8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com

Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987

HSBC Holdings plc MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39

Initial notification/amendment

Initial Notification

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Legal Entity Identifier code

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2020-03-10

Ordinary

GB0005405286

London Stock

USD - United

shares of

Exchange, Main

States Dollar

US$0.50

Market (XLON)

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Acquisition

US$6.63

581

US$3,854.24

Aggregated

US$6.634

581

US$3,854.24

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2020-03-10

Ordinary

GB0005405286

London Stock

GBP - British

shares of

Exchange, Main

Pound

US$0.50

Market (XLON)

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Acquisition under the HSBC

Share Plan 2011

£4.70

36,007

£169,232.90

Aggregated

£4.70

36,007

£169,232.90

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2020-03-10

Ordinary

GB0005405286

London Stock

GBP - British

shares of

Exchange, Main

Pound

US$0.50

Market (XLON)

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Disposal

£4.82

16,924

£81,552.22

Aggregated

£4.819

16,924

£81,552.22

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

HSBC Holdings plc

Registered Office and Group Head Office:

8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com

Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987

Name of natural person

Charlie Nunn

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status

Chief Executive, Wealth and Personal Banking

Initial notification/amendment

Initial Notification

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

HSBC Holdings plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2020-03-10

Ordinary

GB0005405286

London Stock

USD - United

shares of

Exchange, Main

States Dollar

US$0.50

Market (XLON)

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Acquisition

US$6.63

372

US$2,467.77

Aggregated

US$6.634

372

US$2,467.77

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2020-03-10

Ordinary

GB0005405286

London Stock

GBP - British

shares of

Exchange, Main

Pound

US$0.50

Market (XLON)

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Acquisition under the HSBC

Share Plan 2011

£4.70

12,124

£56,982.80

Aggregated

£4.70

12,124

£56,982.80

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2020-03-10

Ordinary

GB0005405286

London Stock

GBP - British

shares of

Exchange, Main

Pound

US$0.50

Market (XLON)

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Disposal

£4.82

5,699

£27,461.95

Aggregated

£4.819

5,699

£27,461.95

HSBC Holdings plc

Registered Office and Group Head Office:

8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com

Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987

Peter Wong
HSBC Holdings plc MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39
Barry O'Byrne
Chief Executive, Global Commercial Banking Initial Notification

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status

Initial notification/amendment

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Legal Entity Identifier code

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2020-03-10

Ordinary

GB0005405286

London Stock

GBP - British

shares of

Exchange, Main

Pound

US$0.50

Market (XLON)

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Acquisition under the HSBC

Share Plan 2011

£4.70

9,754

£45,843.80

Aggregated

£4.70

9,754

£45,843.80

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2020-03-10

Ordinary

GB0005405286

London Stock

GBP - British

shares of

Exchange, Main

Pound

US$0.50

Market (XLON)

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Disposal

£4.82

4,585

£22,093.89

Aggregated

£4.819

4,585

£22,093.89

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person

HSBC Holdings plc

Registered Office and Group Head Office:

8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com

Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987

HSBC Holdings plc MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/statusDeputy Chairman and Chief Executive, The

Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation

Limited

Initial notification/amendment

Initial Notification

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Legal Entity Identifier code

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2020-03-10

Ordinary

GB0005405286

London Stock

USD - United

shares of

Exchange, Main

States Dollar

US$0.50

Market (XLON)

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Acquisition

US$6.63

1,517

US$10,063.47

Aggregated

US$6.634

1,517

US$10,063.47

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2020-03-10

Ordinary

GB0005405286

London Stock

GBP - British

shares of

Exchange, Main

Pound

US$0.50

Market (XLON)

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Acquisitions under the

HSBC Share Plan 2011

£4.70

82,888

£389,573.60

Aggregated

£4.70

82,888

£389,573.60

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2020-03-10

Ordinary

GB0005405286

London Stock

GBP - British

shares of

Exchange, Main

Pound

US$0.50

Market (XLON)

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Disposal

£4.82

12,434

£59,916.11

HSBC Holdings plc

Registered Office and Group Head Office:

8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com

Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987

Aggregated

£4.819

12,434

£59,916.11

For any queries related to this notification, please contact:

Larissa Wilson Shareholder Services 020 7991 0595

HSBC Holdings plc

Registered Office and Group Head Office:

8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com

Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987

Disclaimer

HSBC Holdings plc published this content on 12 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2020 00:03:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
02:20pHSBC : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
01:51pBritain plans to apply Basel bank capital rules in full
RE
12:45pHSBC : Annual Financial Report - 9 of 9
PU
12:45pHSBC : Annual Financial Report - 8 of 9
PU
12:40pHSBC : Annual Financial Report - 2 of 9
PU
12:40pHSBC : Annual Financial Report - 3 of 9
PU
12:40pHSBC : Annual Financial Report - 5 of 9
PU
12:40pHSBC : Annual Financial Report - 4 of 9
PU
12:40pHSBC : Annual Financial Report - 6 of 9
PU
12:40pHSBC : Annual Financial Report - 7 of 9
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 53 932 M
EBIT 2020 20 348 M
Net income 2020 10 544 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 8,21%
P/E ratio 2020 12,4x
P/E ratio 2021 10,6x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,34x
Capi. / Sales2021 2,30x
Capitalization 126 B
Chart HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
HSBC Holdings Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 7,42  $
Last Close Price 6,22  $
Spread / Highest target 65,2%
Spread / Average Target 19,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Noel Quinn Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Edward Tucker Non-Executive Group Chairman
John M. Hinshaw Group Chief Operating Officer
Ewen James Stevenson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Darryl West Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC-19.16%125 216
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-32.97%309 549
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.37%267 492
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.56%207 320
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-32.96%205 992
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-39.63%143 824
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group