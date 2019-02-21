HSBC : Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities - Announcement made to the HK stock exchange

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document.

HSBC Holdings plc

Overseas Regulatory Announcement

The attached announcement has been released to the other stock exchanges on which HSBC Holdings plc is listed.

The Board of Directors of HSBC Holdings plc as at the date of this announcement comprises: Mark Tucker*, John Flint, Kathleen Casey† , Laura Cha† , Henri de Castries† , Lord Evans of Weardale† , Irene Lee† , Heidi Miller† , Marc Moses, David Nish† , Ewen Stevenson, Jonathan Symonds† , Jackson Tai† and Pauline van der Meer Mohr† .

* Non-executive Group Chairman † Independent non-executive Director

Hong Kong Stock Code: 5

HSBC Holdings plc

Registered Office and Group Head Office:

8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web:www.hsbc.com

Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered in England: number 617987

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

21 February 2019

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

The following transactions took place on 20 February 2019:

1. Ewen Stevenson acquired 100,000 HSBC Holdings plc ordinary shares of US$0.50 at £6.45335 per share; and

2.

Samir Assaf sold 60,356 HSBC Holdings plc ordinary shares of US$0.50 at £6.475292 per share.

The following disclosures are made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Ewen Stevenson 2 - Reason for the notification Position/status Group Chief Financial Officer Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

HSBC Holdings plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 2019-02-20 Ordinary shares of US$0.50 each GB0005405286 London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) GBP - British Pound Nature of Transaction: Acquisition Price Volume Total £6.45 100,000 £645,335.00 Aggregated £6.453 100,000 £645,335.00

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associatedName of natural person

Samir Assaf

2 - Reason for the notificationPosition/status

Chief Executive, Global Banking and Markets

Initial notification/amendment

Initial Notification

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

HSBC Holdings plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39

4 - Details of the transaction(s)Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 2019-02-20 Ordinary shares of US$0.50 each GB0005405286 London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) GBP - British Pound Nature of Transaction: Disposal Price Volume Total £6.48 60,356 £390,822.72 Aggregated £6.475 60,356 £390,822.72

For any queries related to this notification, please contact:

Larissa Wilson

Shareholder Services 020 7991 0595