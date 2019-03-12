Log in
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

(HSBA)
HSBC : Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities - Announcement made to the HK stock exchange

03/12/2019 | 08:53pm EDT

Disclaimer

HSBC Holdings plc published this content on 13 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2019 00:52:04 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 56 586 M
EBIT 2019 21 541 M
Net income 2019 14 515 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,31%
P/E ratio 2019 11,47
P/E ratio 2020 10,93
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,91x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,78x
Capitalization 165 B
Chart HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
HSBC Holdings Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 8,50 $
Spread / Average Target 3,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John M. Flint Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Edward Tucker Non-Executive Group Chairman
Andrew Mitchell Maguire Group Chief Operating Officer
Ewen James Stevenson Executive Director & Group Finance Director
Darryl West Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC-3.46%164 677
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY6.89%341 667
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA6.05%290 656
BANK OF AMERICA17.45%279 525
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.42%238 287
WELLS FARGO7.99%226 379
