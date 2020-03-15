Log in
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

(HSBA)
HSBC : Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities - Announcement made to the HK stock exchange

03/15/2020

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document.

HSBC Holdings plc

Overseas Regulatory Announcement

The attached announcement has been released to the other stock exchanges on which HSBC Holdings plc is listed.

The Board of Directors of HSBC Holdings plc as at the date of this announcement comprises: Mark Tucker*, Noel Quinn, Kathleen Casey , Laura Cha , Henri de Castries , Irene Lee , José Antonio Meade Kuribreña , Heidi Miller , David Nish , Ewen Stevenson, Jackson Tai and Pauline van der Meer Mohr .

* Non-executive Group Chairman

  • Independent non-executive Director
    Hong Kong Stock Code: 5

HSBC Holdings plc

Registered Office and Group Head Office:

8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com

Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered in England: number 617987

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

13 March 2020

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs")

1. Annual Incentive awards (Performance Year 2017)

Deferred awards (the "Awards") of US$0.50 ordinary shares (the "Shares") in HSBC Holdings plc (the "Company") were granted in 2018 as a part of variable pay for the performance year ended 31 December 2017.

On 11 March 2020, the second tranche of the Awards granted in 2018 vested and the following transactions took place in London:

Other PDMRs

Name

Total number of

Number of Shares

Shares vested

sold at £4.847773 per

Share1

Georges Elhedery

21,645

4,866

Paulo Maia

10,145

3,551

Stephen Moss

13,660

6,421

Charlie Nunn

9,807

4,610

Barry O'Byrne

7,692

3,616

Peter Wong

22,809

3,422

1 Includes shares sold to cover withholding tax.

2. Annual Incentive awards (Performance Year 2016)

Deferred awards (the "Awards") of US$0.50 ordinary shares (the "Shares") in HSBC Holdings plc (the "Company") were granted in 2017 as a part of variable pay for the performance year ended 31 December 2016.

On 12 March 2020, tranches of the Awards granted in 2017 vested and the following transactions took place in London:

Directors

Name

Additional Shares

Total number of

Number of Shares

issued in lieu of the

Shares vested

sold at £4.524582 per

2019 4th interim

Share2

dividend1

Noel Quinn

2,626

17,114

8,044

HSBC Holdings plc

Registered Office and Group Head Office:

8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com

Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987

Other PDMRs

Name

Additional Shares

Total number of

Number of Shares

issued in lieu of the

Shares vested

sold at £4.524582 per

2019 4th interim

Share2

dividend1

Georges Elhedery

1,365

15,026

2,372

Pam Kaur

2,005

13,069

6,143

Paulo Maia

1,183

13,017

4,556

Stephen Moss

1,294

14,241

6,694

Charlie Nunn

725

7,971

3,747

Barry O'Byrne

453

14,753

6,934

Ian Stuart

1,708

11,138

5,235

Peter Wong

2,284

25,134

3,771

  1. At US$6.6338 per Share, being the average closing price of the Company's Shares on the London Stock Exchange for the five business days between 27 February and 4 March 2020, converted into USD.
  2. Includes shares sold to cover withholding tax.

The Directors are required to retain a number of Shares equivalent in value to those that vested under the Awards (net of tax liabilities) for six months from the original vesting date.

3. Replacement Awards

On 12 March 2020, deferred replacement awards (the "Replacement Awards") of US$0.50 ordinary

shares (the "Shares") in HSBC Holdings plc (the "Company") that were granted to PDMRs as a result

of their HSBC appointments vested and the following transactions took place in London:

Directors

Name

Additional Shares

Total number of

Number of Shares

issued in lieu of the

Shares vested

sold at £4.524582 per

2019 4th interim

Share2

dividend1

Ewen Stevenson3

-

84,397

39,667

Ewen Stevenson4

-

64,022

30,091

Other PDMRs

Name

Additional Shares

Total number of

Number of Shares

issued in lieu of the

Shares vested

sold at £4.524582 per

2019 4th interim

Share2

dividend1

Barry O'Byrne5

185

6,028

2,834

Michael Roberts6

-

106,262

52,037

Michael Roberts7

-

64,010

31,346

Michael Roberts8

-

52,291

25,607

Michael Roberts9

-

60,096

29,430

  1. At US$6.6338 per Share, being the average closing price of the Company's Shares on the London Stock Exchange for the five business days between 27 February and 4 March 2020, converted into USD.
  2. Includes shares sold to cover withholding tax.
  3. The final tranche of the 28 May 2019 Replacement Award for Performance Year 2014. A six-month retention period will apply.

HSBC Holdings plc

Registered Office and Group Head Office:

8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com

Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987

  1. The first tranche of 28 May 2019 Replacement Award for Performance Year 2015. A six-month retention period will apply.
  2. Full vesting of 14 August 2017 Replacement Award for Performance Year 2015.
  3. Full vesting of 11 November 2019 Replacement Award for Performance Year 2015.
  4. The first tranche of the 11 November 2019 Replacement Award for Performance Year 2016.
  5. The first tranche of the 11 November 2019 Replacement Award for Performance Year 2017.
  6. The first tranche of the 11 November 2019 Replacement Award for Performance Year 2018.

The vesting price for awards on 11 March 2020 is based on the closing Share price on the London Stock Exchange on 10 March 2020 of £4.7850. The vesting price for awards on 12 March 2020 is based on the closing Share price on the London Stock Exchange on 11 March 2020 of £4.8550.

The following disclosures are made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person

Noel Quinn

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status

Interim Group Chief Executive

Initial notification/amendment

Initial Notification

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

HSBC Holdings plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2020-03-12

Ordinary

GB0005405286

London Stock

USD - United

shares of

Exchange, Main

States Dollar

US$0.50

Market (XLON)

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Acquisition

US$6.63

2,626

US$17,420.36

Aggregated

US$6.634

2,626

US$17,420.36

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2020-03-12

Ordinary

GB0005405286

London Stock

GBP - British

shares of

Exchange, Main

Pound

US$0.50

Market (XLON)

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

HSBC Holdings plc

Registered Office and Group Head Office:

8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com

Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987

HSBC Holdings plc MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39
Ewen Stevenson
Group Chief Financial Officer Initial Notification

Acquisition under the HSBC

Share Plan 2011

£4.86

17,114

£83,088.47

Aggregated

£4.855

17,114

£83,088.47

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2020-03-12

Ordinary

GB0005405286

London Stock

GBP - British

shares of

Exchange, Main

Pound

US$0.50

Market (XLON)

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Disposal

£4.52

8,044

£36,395.74

Aggregated

£4.525

8,044

£36,395.74

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status

Initial notification/amendment

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Legal Entity Identifier code

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2020-03-12

Ordinary

GB0005405286

London Stock

GBP - British

shares of

Exchange, Main

Pound

US$0.50

Market (XLON)

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Acquisitions under the

HSBC Share Plan 2011

£4.86

148,419

£720,574.24

Aggregated

£4.855

148,419

£720,574.24

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

HSBC Holdings plc

Registered Office and Group Head Office:

8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com

Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987

HSBC Holdings plc MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39
Georges Elhedery
Co-Headof Global Banking and Markets Initial Notification

2020-03-12

Ordinary

GB0005405286

London Stock

GBP - British

shares of

Exchange, Main

Pound

US$0.50

Market (XLON)

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Disposal

£4.52

69,758

£315,625.79

Aggregated

£4.525

69,758

£315,625.79

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status

Initial notification/amendment

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Legal Entity Identifier code

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2020-03-11

Ordinary

GB0005405286

London Stock

GBP - British

shares of

Exchange, Main

Pound

US$0.50

Market (XLON)

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Acquisition under the HSBC

Share Plan 2011

£4.78

21,645

£103,571.32

Aggregated

£4.785

21,645

£103,571.32

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2020-03-11

Ordinary

GB0005405286

London Stock

GBP - British

shares of

Exchange, Main

Pound

US$0.50

Market (XLON)

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Disposal

£4.85

4,866

£23,589.26

Aggregated

£4.848

4,866

£23,589.26

HSBC Holdings plc

Registered Office and Group Head Office:

8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com

Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987

HSBC Holdings plc
Pam Kaur
Group Chief Risk Officer Initial Notification

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2020-03-12

Ordinary

GB0005405286

London Stock

USD - United

shares of

Exchange, Main

States Dollar

US$0.50

Market (XLON)

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Acquisition

US$6.63

1,365

US$9,055.14

Aggregated

US$6.634

1,365

US$9,055.14

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2020-03-12

Ordinary

GB0005405286

London Stock

GBP - British

shares of

Exchange, Main

Pound

US$0.50

Market (XLON)

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Acquisition under the HSBC

Share Plan 2011

£4.86

15,026

£72,951.23

Aggregated

£4.855

15,026

£72,951.23

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2020-03-12

Ordinary

GB0005405286

London Stock

GBP - British

shares of

Exchange, Main

Pound

US$0.50

Market (XLON)

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Disposal

£4.52

2,372

£10,732.31

Aggregated

£4.525

2,372

£10,732.31

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status

Initial notification/amendment

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

HSBC Holdings plc

Registered Office and Group Head Office:

8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com

Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987

Paulo Maia
Chief Executive, Latin America, HSBC and Executive Chairman, HSBC Mexico
Initial Notification

Legal Entity Identifier code

MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2020-03-12

Ordinary

GB0005405286

London Stock

USD - United

shares of

Exchange, Main

States Dollar

US$0.50

Market (XLON)

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Acquisition

US$6.63

2,005

US$13,300.77

Aggregated

US$6.634

2,005

US$13,300.77

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2020-03-12

Ordinary

GB0005405286

London Stock

GBP - British

shares of

Exchange, Main

Pound

US$0.50

Market (XLON)

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Acquisition under the HSBC

Share Plan 2011

£4.86

13,069

£63,450.00

Aggregated

£4.855

13,069

£63,450.00

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2020-03-12

Ordinary

GB0005405286

London Stock

GBP - British

shares of

Exchange, Main

Pound

US$0.50

Market (XLON)

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Disposal

£4.52

6,143

£27,794.51

Aggregated

£4.525

6,143

£27,794.51

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status

Initial notification/amendment

HSBC Holdings plc

Registered Office and Group Head Office:

8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com

Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

HSBC Holdings plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2020-03-11

Ordinary

GB0005405286

London Stock

GBP - British

shares of

Exchange, Main

Pound

US$0.50

Market (XLON)

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Acquisition under the HSBC

Share Plan 2011

£4.78

10,145

£48,543.82

Aggregated

£4.785

10,145

£48,543.82

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2020-03-11

Ordinary

GB0005405286

London Stock

GBP - British

shares of

Exchange, Main

Pound

US$0.50

Market (XLON)

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Disposal

£4.85

3,551

£17,214.44

Aggregated

£4.848

3,551

£17,214.44

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2020-03-12

Ordinary

GB0005405286

London Stock

USD - United

shares of

Exchange, Main

States Dollar

US$0.50

Market (XLON)

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Acquisition

US$6.63

1,183

US$7,847.79

Aggregated

US$6.634

1,183

US$7,847.79

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2020-03-12

Ordinary

GB0005405286

London Stock

GBP - British

shares of

Exchange, Main

Pound

US$0.50

Market (XLON)

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

HSBC Holdings plc

Registered Office and Group Head Office:

8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com

Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987

HSBC Holdings plc MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39
Stephen Moss
Regional Chief Executive for Europe; the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey; Latin America; and Canada
Initial Notification

Acquisition under the HSBC

Share Plan 2011

£4.86

13,017

£63,197.54

Aggregated

£4.855

13,017

£63,197.54

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2020-03-12

Ordinary

GB0005405286

London Stock

GBP - British

shares of

Exchange, Main

Pound

US$0.50

Market (XLON)

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Disposal

£4.52

4,556

£20,614.00

Aggregated

£4.525

4,556

£20,614.00

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status

Initial notification/amendment

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Legal Entity Identifier code

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2020-03-11

Ordinary

GB0005405286

London Stock

GBP - British

shares of

Exchange, Main

Pound

US$0.50

Market (XLON)

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Acquisition under the HSBC

Share Plan 2011

£4.78

13,660

£65,363.10

Aggregated

£4.785

13,660

£65,363.10

HSBC Holdings plc

Registered Office and Group Head Office:

8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com

Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987

Charlie Nunn

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2020-03-11

Ordinary

GB0005405286

London Stock

GBP - British

shares of

Exchange, Main

Pound

US$0.50

Market (XLON)

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Disposal

£4.85

6,421

£31,127.55

Aggregated

£4.848

6,421

£31,127.55

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2020-03-12

Ordinary

GB0005405286

London Stock

USD - United

shares of

Exchange, Main

States Dollar

US$0.50

Market (XLON)

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Acquisition

US$6.63

1,294

US$8,584.14

Aggregated

US$6.634

1,294

US$8,584.14

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2020-03-12

Ordinary

GB0005405286

London Stock

GBP - British

shares of

Exchange, Main

Pound

US$0.50

Market (XLON)

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Acquisition under the HSBC

Share Plan 2011

£4.86

14,241

£69,140.06

Aggregated

£4.855

14,241

£69,140.06

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2020-03-12

Ordinary

GB0005405286

London Stock

GBP - British

shares of

Exchange, Main

Pound

US$0.50

Market (XLON)

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Disposal

£4.52

6,694

£30,287.55

Aggregated

£4.525

6,694

£30,287.55

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person

2 - Reason for the notification

HSBC Holdings plc

Registered Office and Group Head Office:

8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com

Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987

HSBC Holdings plc MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39

Position/status

Chief Executive, Wealth and Personal Banking

Initial notification/amendment

Initial Notification

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Legal Entity Identifier code

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2020-03-11

Ordinary

GB0005405286

London Stock

GBP - British

shares of

Exchange, Main

Pound

US$0.50

Market (XLON)

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Acquisition under the HSBC

Share Plan 2011

£4.78

9,807

£46,926.50

Aggregated

£4.785

9,807

£46,926.50

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2020-03-11

Ordinary

GB0005405286

London Stock

GBP - British

shares of

Exchange, Main

Pound

US$0.50

Market (XLON)

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Disposal

£4.85

4,610

£22,348.23

Aggregated

£4.848

4,610

£22,348.23

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2020-03-12

Ordinary

GB0005405286

London Stock

USD - United

shares of

Exchange, Main

States Dollar

US$0.50

Market (XLON)

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Acquisition

US$6.63

725

US$4,809.50

Aggregated

US$6.634

725

US$4,809.50

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2020-03-12

Ordinary

GB0005405286

London Stock

GBP - British

shares of

Exchange, Main

Pound

Market (XLON)

HSBC Holdings plc

Registered Office and Group Head Office:

8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom

Web: www.hsbc.com

Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987

HSBC Holdings plc MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39
Barry O'Byrne
Chief Executive, Global Commercial Banking Initial Notification

US$0.50

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Acquisition under the HSBC

Share Plan 2011

£4.86

7,971

£38,699.20

Aggregated

£4.855

7,971

£38,699.20

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2020-03-12

Ordinary

GB0005405286

London Stock

GBP - British

shares of

Exchange, Main

Pound

US$0.50

Market (XLON)

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Disposal

£4.52

3,747

£16,953.61

Aggregated

£4.525

3,747

£16,953.61

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status

Initial notification/amendment

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Legal Entity Identifier code

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2020-03-11

Ordinary

GB0005405286

London Stock

GBP - British

shares of

Exchange, Main

Pound

US$0.50

Market (XLON)

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Acquisition under the HSBC

Share Plan 2011

£4.78

7,692

£36,806.22

Aggregated

£4.785

7,692

£36,806.22

HSBC Holdings plc

Registered Office and Group Head Office:

8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com

Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987

Ian Stuart

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2020-03-11

Ordinary

GB0005405286

London Stock

GBP - British

shares of

Exchange, Main

Pound

US$0.50

Market (XLON)

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Disposal

£4.85

3,616

£17,529.55

Aggregated

£4.848

3,616

£17,529.55

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2020-03-12

Ordinary

GB0005405286

London Stock

USD - United

shares of

Exchange, Main

States Dollar

US$0.50

Market (XLON)

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Acquisition

US$6.63

638

US$4,232.36

Aggregated

US$6.634

638

US$4,232.36

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2020-03-12

Ordinary

GB0005405286

London Stock

GBP - British

shares of

Exchange, Main

Pound

US$0.50

Market (XLON)

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Acquisitions under the

HSBC Share Plan 2011

£4.86

20,781

£100,891.76

Aggregated

£4.855

20,781

£100,891.76

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2020-03-12

Ordinary

GB0005405286

London Stock

GBP - British

shares of

Exchange, Main

Pound

US$0.50

Market (XLON)

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Disposal

£4.52

9,768

£44,196.12

Aggregated

£4.525

9,768

£44,196.12

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person

2 - Reason for the notification

HSBC Holdings plc

Registered Office and Group Head Office:

8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com

Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987

HSBC Holdings plc MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39

Position/status

CEO, HSBC UK Bank plc

Initial notification/amendment

Initial Notification

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Legal Entity Identifier code

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2020-03-12

Ordinary

GB0005405286

London Stock

USD - United

shares of

Exchange, Main

States Dollar

US$0.50

Market (XLON)

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Acquisition

US$6.63

1,708

US$11,330.53

Aggregated

US$6.634

1,708

US$11,330.53

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2020-03-12

Ordinary

GB0005405286

London Stock

GBP - British

shares of

Exchange, Main

Pound

US$0.50

Market (XLON)

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Acquisition under the HSBC

Share Plan 2011

£4.86

11,138

£54,074.99

Aggregated

£4.855

11,138

£54,074.99

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2020-03-12

Ordinary

GB0005405286

London Stock

GBP - British

shares of

Exchange, Main

Pound

US$0.50

Market (XLON)

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Disposal

£4.52

5,235

£23,686.19

Aggregated

£4.525

5,235

£23,686.19

HSBC Holdings plc

Registered Office and Group Head Office:

8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com

Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987

Peter Wong
HSBC Holdings plc MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39
Michael Roberts
President and Chief Executive Officer, HSBC USA Initial Notification

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status

Initial notification/amendment

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Legal Entity Identifier code

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2020-03-12

Ordinary

GB0005405286

London Stock

GBP - British

shares of

Exchange, Main

Pound

US$0.50

Market (XLON)

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Acquisitions under the

HSBC Share Plan 2011

£4.86

282,659

£1,372,309.44

Aggregated

£4.855

282,659

£1,372,309.44

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2020-03-12

Ordinary

GB0005405286

London Stock

GBP - British

shares of

Exchange, Main

Pound

US$0.50

Market (XLON)

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Disposal

£4.52

138,420

£626,292.64

Aggregated

£4.525

138,420

£626,292.64

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person

2 - Reason for the notification

HSBC Holdings plc

Registered Office and Group Head Office:

8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com

Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987

HSBC Holdings plc MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39

Position/status

Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive, The

Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation

Limited

Initial notification/amendment

Initial Notification

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Legal Entity Identifier code

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2020-03-11

Ordinary

GB0005405286

London Stock

GBP - British

shares of

Exchange, Main

Pound

US$0.50

Market (XLON)

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Acquisition under the HSBC

Share Plan 2011

£4.79

22,809

£109,141.07

Aggregated

£4.785

22,809

£109,141.07

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2020-03-11

Ordinary

GB0005405286

London Stock

GBP - British

shares of

Exchange, Main

Pound

US$0.50

Market (XLON)

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Disposal

£4.85

3,422

£16,589.08

Aggregated

£4.848

3,422

£16,589.08

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2020-03-12

Ordinary

GB0005405286

London Stock

USD - United

shares of

Exchange, Main

States Dollar

US$0.50

Market (XLON)

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Acquisition

US$6.63

2,284

US$15,151.60

Aggregated

US$6.634

2,284

US$15,151.60

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

HSBC Holdings plc

Registered Office and Group Head Office:

8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com

Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987

2020-03-12

Ordinary

GB0005405286

London Stock

GBP - British

shares of

Exchange, Main

Pound

US$0.50

Market (XLON)

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Acquisition under the HSBC

Share Plan 2011

£4.86

25,134

£122,025.57

Aggregated

£4.855

25,134

£122,025.57

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2020-03-12

Ordinary

GB0005405286

London Stock

GBP - British

shares of

Exchange, Main

Pound

US$0.50

Market (XLON)

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Disposal

£4.52

3,771

£17,062.20

Aggregated

£4.525

3,771

£17,062.20

For any queries related to this notification, please contact:

Larissa Wilson Shareholder Services 020 7991 0595

HSBC Holdings plc

Registered Office and Group Head Office:

8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com

Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987

HSBC Holdings plc published this content on 16 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2020 00:11:00 UTC
