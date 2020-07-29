HSBC : Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities - Announcement made to the HK stock exchange

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document.
HSBC Holdings plc
Overseas Regulatory Announcement
The attached announcement has been released to the other stock exchanges on which HSBC Holdings plc is listed.
The Board of Directors of HSBC Holdings plc as at the date of this announcement comprises: Mark Tucker*, Noel Quinn, Laura Cha† , Henri de Castries† , James Anthony Forese† , Steven Guggenheimer† , Irene Lee† , José Antonio Meade Kuribreña† , Heidi Miller† , Eileen K Murray† , David Nish† , Ewen Stevenson, Jackson Tai† and Pauline van der Meer Mohr† .
* Non-executive Group Chairman
Independent non-executive Director
Hong Kong Stock Code: 5
HSBC Holdings plc
Registered Office and Group Head Office:
8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com
Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered in England: number 617987
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
28 July 2020
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
The following acquisitions of ordinary shares of US$0.50 each (the "Shares") in HSBC Holdings plc (the "Company") took place in London on 27 July 2020. The Shares were acquired under the Company's UK Share Incentive Plan ("SIP") at £3.5457 per Share.
|
Name
|
Number of
|
|
Shares acquired
|
Stephen Moss
|
35
|
|
|
Barry O'Byrne
|
42
|
|
The following disclosures are made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
Name of natural person
|
Stephen Moss
|
|
|
2 - Reason for the notification
|
|
Position/status
|
Regional Chief Executive for Europe; the
|
|
Middle East, North Africa and Turkey; Latin
|
|
America; and Canada
|
Initial notification/amendment
|
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
Full name of the entity
|
|
HSBC Holdings plc
|
|
|
Legal Entity Identifier code
|
|
MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Transaction(s) summary table
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date of
|
Financial
|
|
Identification
|
Place of Transaction
|
Currency
|
|
|
Transaction
|
Instrument
|
|
Code
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020-07-27
|
Ordinary
|
|
GB0005405286
|
London Stock
|
|
GBP - British
|
|
|
|
shares of
|
|
|
Exchange, Main
|
Pound
|
|
|
|
US$0.50
|
|
|
Market (XLON)
|
|
|
|
|
each
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nature of Transaction:
|
|
|
Price
|
|
Volume
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition under the UK
|
|
|
£3.55
|
|
35
|
£124.10
|
|
|
Share Incentive Plan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aggregated
|
£3.546
|
|
35
|
£124.10
|
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
Name of natural person
|
Barry O'Byrne
|
|
|
2 - Reason for the notification
|
|
Position/status
|
Chief Executive, Global Commercial Banking
|
Initial notification/amendment
|
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
Full name of the entity
|
|
HSBC Holdings plc
|
|
|
Legal Entity Identifier code
|
|
MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Transaction(s) summary table
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date of
|
Financial
|
|
Identification
|
Place of Transaction
|
Currency
|
|
|
Transaction
|
Instrument
|
|
Code
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020-07-27
|
Ordinary
|
|
GB0005405286
|
London Stock
|
|
GBP - British
|
|
|
|
shares of
|
|
|
Exchange, Main
|
Pound
|
|
|
|
US$0.50
|
|
|
Market (XLON)
|
|
|
|
|
each
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nature of Transaction:
|
|
|
Price
|
|
Volume
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition under the UK
|
|
|
£3.55
|
|
42
|
£148.92
|
|
|
Share Incentive Plan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aggregated
|
£3.546
|
|
42
|
£148.92
|
For any queries related to this notification, please contact:
Larissa Wilson Shareholder Services 020 7991 0595
Disclaimer
HSBC Holdings plc published this content on 29 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2020 07:50:03 UTC