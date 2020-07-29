HSBC : Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities - Announcement made to the HK stock exchange

Log in
07/29/2020 | 03:51am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document.

HSBC Holdings plc

Overseas Regulatory Announcement

The attached announcement has been released to the other stock exchanges on which HSBC Holdings plc is listed.

The Board of Directors of HSBC Holdings plc as at the date of this announcement comprises: Mark Tucker*, Noel Quinn, Laura Cha , Henri de Castries , James Anthony Forese , Steven Guggenheimer , Irene Lee , José Antonio Meade Kuribreña , Heidi Miller , Eileen K Murray , David Nish , Ewen Stevenson, Jackson Tai and Pauline van der Meer Mohr .

* Non-executive Group Chairman

  • Independent non-executive Director
    Hong Kong Stock Code: 5

HSBC Holdings plc

Registered Office and Group Head Office:

8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com

Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered in England: number 617987

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

28 July 2020

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

The following acquisitions of ordinary shares of US$0.50 each (the "Shares") in HSBC Holdings plc (the "Company") took place in London on 27 July 2020. The Shares were acquired under the Company's UK Share Incentive Plan ("SIP") at £3.5457 per Share.

Name

Number of

Shares acquired

Stephen Moss

35

Barry O'Byrne

42

The following disclosures are made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person

Stephen Moss

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status

Regional Chief Executive for Europe; the

Middle East, North Africa and Turkey; Latin

America; and Canada

Initial notification/amendment

Initial Notification

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

HSBC Holdings plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2020-07-27

Ordinary

GB0005405286

London Stock

GBP - British

shares of

Exchange, Main

Pound

US$0.50

Market (XLON)

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Acquisition under the UK

£3.55

35

£124.10

Share Incentive Plan

Aggregated

£3.546

35

£124.10

HSBC Holdings plc

Registered Office and Group Head Office:

8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com

Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person

Barry O'Byrne

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status

Chief Executive, Global Commercial Banking

Initial notification/amendment

Initial Notification

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

HSBC Holdings plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2020-07-27

Ordinary

GB0005405286

London Stock

GBP - British

shares of

Exchange, Main

Pound

US$0.50

Market (XLON)

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Acquisition under the UK

£3.55

42

£148.92

Share Incentive Plan

Aggregated

£3.546

42

£148.92

For any queries related to this notification, please contact:

Larissa Wilson Shareholder Services 020 7991 0595

HSBC Holdings plc

Registered Office and Group Head Office:

8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com

Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987

Disclaimer

HSBC Holdings plc published this content on 29 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2020 07:50:03 UTC
