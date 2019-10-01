HSBC : Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and a person closely associated with a PDMR 0 10/01/2019 | 07:38pm EDT Send by mail :

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document. HSBC Holdings plc Overseas Regulatory Announcement The attached announcement has been released to the other stock exchanges on which HSBC Holdings plc is listed. The Board of Directors of HSBC Holdings plc as at the date of this announcement comprises: Mark Tucker*, Noel Quinn, Kathleen Casey† , Laura Cha† , Henri de Castries† , Irene Lee† , José Meade† , Heidi Miller† , Marc Moses, David Nish† , Ewen Stevenson, Jonathan Symonds† , Jackson Tai† and Pauline van der Meer Mohr† . * Non-executive Group Chairman Independent non-executive Director

Hong Kong Stock Code: 5 HSBC Holdings plc Registered Office and Group Head Office: 8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered in England: number 617987 HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 30 September 2019 Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and a person closely associated with a PDMR 1. Dividends The following transactions relating to dividends of US$0.50 ordinary shares (the "Shares") in HSBC Holdings plc (the "Company") were made on 26 September 2019: Directors Name Shares acquired/allocated Price per Share/ADS Kathleen Casey 27 American Depositary US$36.23851 Shares (representing 135 ordinary shares of US$0.50 each) Henri de Castries 258 US$7.2477 Irene Lee 159 US$7.2477 Heidi Miller 12 American Depositary US$38.29501 Shares (representing 60 ordinary shares of US$0.50 each) Marc Moses 13,001 US$7.2477 Noel Quinn 1,917 US$7.2477 Mark Tucker 4,129 US$7.2477 1American Depositary Shares ('ADS') are categorised as equity derivatives under Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance of Hong Kong. Each ADS represents five HSBC Holdings plc ordinary shares. ADS are traded in New York. Other PDMRs Name Shares acquired/allocated Price per Share Samir Assaf 4,504 US$7.2477 Patrick Burke 2,309 US$7.2477 6,011 £6.2190 Andy Maguire 3,030 US$7.2477 Paulo Maia 2,207 US$7.2477 4,651 £6.2323 7 £6.2311 Charlie Nunn 695 US$7.2477 Barry O'Byrne 270 US$7.2477 6 £6.2323 Antonio Simoes 1,971 US$7.2477 Ian Stuart 729 US$7.2477 Peter Wong2 2,455 US$7.2477 21,153 £6.2323 368 US$7.2477 2Peter Wong's acquisition includes via a person closely associated - details below. The Company has been informed that one Share of Paulo Maia's dividend of Shares acquired on 21 November 2018 had not been reported. The amount reported on 23 November 2018 was 5 Shares at £6.5380 per Share and should have been 6 Shares at £6.5380 per Share. 2. UK Share Incentive Plan On 27 September 2019, Barry O'Byrne acquired 24 Shares in the Company at £6.2641 per Share under the Company's UK Share Incentive Plan. The following disclosures are made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014. 1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Name of natural person Kathleen Casey 2 - Reason for the notification Position/status Non-executive Director Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification 3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity HSBC Holdings plc Legal Entity Identifier code MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39 4 - Details of the transaction(s) Transaction(s) summary table Date of Financial Identification Place of Transaction Currency Transaction Instrument Code 2019-09-26 American GB0005405286 Outside a trading USD - United Depositary venue States Dollar Shares ('ADS'). Each ADS represents five HSBC Holdings plc Ordinary shares of US$0.50 each Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Acquisition US$36.24 27 US$978.44 Aggregated US$36.238 27 US$978.44 1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Name of natural person Henri de Castries 2 - Reason for the notification Position/status Non-executive Director Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification 3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity HSBC Holdings plc Legal Entity Identifier code MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39 4 - Details of the transaction(s) Transaction(s) summary table Date of Financial Identification Place of Transaction Currency Transaction Instrument Code 2019-09-26 Ordinary GB0005405286 London Stock USD - United shares of Exchange, Main Market States Dollar US$0.50 (XLON) each Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Acquisition US$7.25 258 US$1,869.91 Aggregated US$7.248 258 US$1,869.91 1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Name of natural person Irene Lee 2 - Reason for the notification Position/status Non-executive Director Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification 3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity HSBC Holdings plc Legal Entity Identifier code MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39 4 - Details of the transaction(s) Transaction(s) summary table Date of Financial Identification Place of Transaction Currency Transaction Instrument Code 2019-09-26 Ordinary GB0005405286 London Stock USD - United shares of Exchange, Main States Dollar US$0.50 Market (XLON) each Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Acquisition US$7.25 159 US$1,152.38 Aggregated US$7.248 159 US$1,152.38 1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Name of natural person Heidi Miller 2 - Reason for the notification Position/status Non-executive Director Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification 3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity HSBC Holdings plc Legal Entity Identifier code MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39 4 - Details of the transaction(s) Transaction(s) summary table Date of Financial Identification Place of Transaction Currency Transaction Instrument Code 2019-09-26 American GB0005405286 Outside a trading USD - United Depositary venue States Dollar Shares ('ADS'). Each ADS represents five HSBC Holdings plc Ordinary shares of US$0.50 each Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Acquisition US$38.30 12 US$459.54 Aggregated US$38.295 12 US$459.54 1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Name of natural person Marc Moses 2 - Reason for the notification Position/status Group Chief Risk Officer Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification 3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity HSBC Holdings plc Legal Entity Identifier code MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39 4 - Details of the transaction(s) Transaction(s) summary table Date of Financial Identification Place of Transaction Currency Transaction Instrument Code 2019-09-26 Ordinary GB0005405286 London Stock USD - United shares of Exchange, Main States Dollar US$0.50 Market (XLON) each Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Acquisition US$7.25 13,001 US$94,227.35 Aggregated US$7.248 13,001 US$94,227.35 1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Name of natural person Noel Quinn 2 - Reason for the notification Position/status Interim Group Chief Executive Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification 3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity HSBC Holdings plc Legal Entity Identifier code MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39 4 - Details of the transaction(s) Transaction(s) summary table Date of Financial Identification Place of Transaction Currency Transaction Instrument Code 2019-09-26 Ordinary GB0005405286 London Stock USD - United shares of Exchange, Main States Dollar US$0.50 Market (XLON) each Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Acquisition US$7.25 1,917 US$13,893.84 Aggregated US$7.248 1,917 US$13,893.84 1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Name of natural person Mark Tucker 2 - Reason for the notification Position/status Group Chairman Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification 3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity HSBC Holdings plc Legal Entity Identifier code MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39 4 - Details of the transaction(s) Transaction(s) summary table Date of Financial Identification Place of Transaction Currency Transaction Instrument Code 2019-09-26 Ordinary GB0005405286 London Stock USD - United shares of Exchange, Main States Dollar US$0.50 Market (XLON) each Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Acquisition US$7.25 4,129 US$29,925.75 Aggregated US$7.248 4,129 US$29,925.75 1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Name of natural person Samir Assaf 2 - Reason for the notification Position/status Chief Executive, Global Banking and Markets Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification 3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity HSBC Holdings plc Legal Entity Identifier code MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39 4 - Details of the transaction(s) Transaction(s) summary table Date of Financial Identification Place of Transaction Currency Transaction Instrument Code 2019-09-26 Ordinary GB0005405286 London Stock USD - United shares of Exchange, Main States Dollar US$0.50 Market (XLON) each Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Acquisition US$7.25 4,504 US$32,643.64 Aggregated US$7.248 4,504 US$32,643.64 1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Name of natural person Patrick Burke 2 - Reason for the notification Position/status President and Chief Executive of HSBC US Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification 3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity HSBC Holdings plc Legal Entity Identifier code MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39 4 - Details of the transaction(s) Transaction(s) summary table Date of Financial Identification Place of Transaction Currency Transaction Instrument Code 2019-09-26 Ordinary GB0005405286 London Stock USD - United shares of Exchange, Main States Dollar US$0.50 Market (XLON) each Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Acquisition US$7.25 2,309 US$16,734.94 Aggregated US$7.248 2,309 US$16,734.94 Date of Financial Identification Place of Transaction Currency Transaction Instrument Code 2019-09-26 Ordinary GB0005405286 London Stock GBP - British shares of Exchange, Main Pound US$0.50 Market (XLON) each Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Acquisition £6.22 6,011 £37,382.41 Aggregated £6.219 6,011 £37,382.41 1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Name of natural person Andy Maguire 2 - Reason for the notification Position/status Group Chief Operating Officer Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification 3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity HSBC Holdings plc Legal Entity Identifier code MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39 4 - Details of the transaction(s) Transaction(s) summary table Date of Financial Identification Place of Transaction Currency Transaction Instrument Code 2019-09-26 Ordinary GB0005405286 London Stock USD - United shares of Exchange, Main States Dollar US$0.50 Market (XLON) each Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Acquisition US$7.25 3,030 US$21,960.53 Aggregated US$7.248 3,030 US$21,960.53 1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Name of natural person Paulo Maia 2 - Reason for the notification Position/status Chief Executive, Latin America Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification 3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity HSBC Holdings plc Legal Entity Identifier code MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39 4 - Details of the transaction(s) Transaction(s) summary table Date of Financial Identification Place of Transaction Currency Transaction Instrument Code 2019-09-26 Ordinary GB0005405286 London Stock USD - United shares of Exchange, Main States Dollar US$0.50 Market (XLON) each Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Acquisition US$7.25 2,207 US$15,995.67 Aggregated US$7.248 2,207 US$15,995.67 Date of Financial Identification Place of Transaction Currency Transaction Instrument Code 2019-09-26 Ordinary GB0005405286 London Stock GBP - British shares of Exchange, Main Pound US$0.50 Market (XLON) each Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Acquisition £6.23 4,651 £28,986.29 Aggregated £6.232 4,651 £28,986.29 Date of Financial Identification Place of Transaction Currency Transaction Instrument Code 2019-09-26 Ordinary GB0005405286 London Stock GBP - British shares of Exchange, Main Pound US$0.50 Market (XLON) each Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Acquisition £6.23 7 £43.62 Aggregated £6.231 7 £43.62 1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Name of natural person Paulo Maia 2 - Reason for the notification Position/status Initial notification/amendment In case of amendment, please enter the previous notification reference number and explain the error that this notification is amending. Chief Executive, Latin America Amendment to previous notification PDMR Notification reference 00052287 The Acquisition of shares at £6.5380 has changed from 5 to 6 shares. 3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity HSBC Holdings plc Legal Entity Identifier code MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39 4 - Details of the transaction(s) Transaction(s) summary table Date of Financial Identification Place of Transaction Currency Transaction Instrument Code 2018-11-21 Ordinary GB0005405286 London Stock USD - United shares of Exchange, Main States Dollar US$0.50 Market (XLON) each Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Acquisition US$8.24 2,672 US$22,025.30 Aggregated US$8.24 2,672 US$22,025.30 Date of Financial Identification Place of Transaction Currency Transaction Instrument Code 2018-11-21 Ordinary GB0005405286 London Stock GBP - British shares of Exchange, Main Pound US$0.50 Market (XLON) each Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Acquisition £6.54 6 £39.23 Aggregated £6.538 6 £39.23 Date of Financial Identification Place of Transaction Currency Transaction Instrument Code 2018-11-21 Ordinary GB0005405286 London Stock GBP - British shares of Exchange, Main Pound US$0.50 Market (XLON) each Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Acquisition £6.55 3,231 £21,162.08 Aggregated £6.55 3,231 £21,162.08 1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Name of natural person Charlie Nunn 2 - Reason for the notification Position/status Chief Executive, Retail Banking and Wealth Management Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification 3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity HSBC Holdings plc Legal Entity Identifier code MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39 4 - Details of the transaction(s) Transaction(s) summary table Date of Financial Identification Place of Transaction Currency Transaction Instrument Code 2019-09-26 Ordinary GB0005405286 London Stock USD - United shares of Exchange, Main States Dollar US$0.50 Market (XLON) each Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Acquisition US$7.25 695 US$5,037.15 Aggregated US$7.248 695 US$5,037.15 1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Name of natural person Barry O'Byrne 2 - Reason for the notification Position/status Interim Chief Executive, Global Commercial Banking Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification 3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity HSBC Holdings plc Legal Entity Identifier code MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39 4 - Details of the transaction(s) Transaction(s) summary table Date of Financial Identification Place of Transaction Currency Transaction Instrument Code 2019-09-26 Ordinary GB0005405286 London Stock USD - United shares of Exchange, Main States Dollar US$0.50 Market (XLON) each Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Acquisition US$7.25 270 US$1,956.88 Aggregated US$7.248 270 US$1,956.88 Date of Financial Identification Place of Transaction Currency Transaction Instrument Code 2019-09-26 Ordinary GB0005405286 London Stock GBP - British shares of Exchange, Main Pound US$0.50 Market (XLON) each Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Acquisition £6.23 6 £37.39 Aggregated £6.232 6 £37.39 Date of Financial Identification Place of Transaction Currency Transaction Instrument Code 2019-09-27 Ordinary GB0005405286 London Stock GBP - British shares of Exchange, Main Pound US$0.50 Market (XLON) each Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Acquisition under the UK £6.26 24 £150.34 Share Incentive Plan Aggregated £6.264 24 £150.34 1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Name of natural person Antonio Simoes 2 - Reason for the notification Position/status Chief Executive, Global Private Banking Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification 3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity HSBC Holdings plc Legal Entity Identifier code MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39 4 - Details of the transaction(s) Transaction(s) summary table Date of Financial Identification Place of Transaction Currency Transaction Instrument Code 2019-09-26 Ordinary GB0005405286 London Stock USD - United shares of Exchange, Main States Dollar US$0.50 Market (XLON) each Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Acquisition US$7.25 1,971 US$14,285.22 Aggregated US$7.248 1,971 US$14,285.22 1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Name of natural person Ian Stuart 2 - Reason for the notification Position/status Chief Executive, HSBC UK Bank plc Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification 3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity HSBC Holdings plc Legal Entity Identifier code MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39 4 - Details of the transaction(s) Transaction(s) summary table Date of Financial Identification Place of Transaction Currency Transaction Instrument Code 2019-09-26 Ordinary GB0005405286 London Stock USD - United shares of Exchange, Main States Dollar US$0.50 Market (XLON) each Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Acquisition US$7.25 729 US$5,283.57 Aggregated US$7.248 729 US$5,283.57 1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Name of natural person Peter Wong 2 - Reason for the notification Position/status Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive, The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification 3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity HSBC Holdings plc Legal Entity Identifier code MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39 4 - Details of the transaction(s) Transaction(s) summary table Date of Financial Identification Place of Transaction Currency Transaction Instrument Code 2019-09-26 Ordinary GB0005405286 London Stock USD - United shares of Exchange, Main States Dollar US$0.50 Market (XLON) each Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Acquisition US$7.25 2,455 US$17,793.10 Aggregated US$7.248 2,455 US$17,793.10 Date of Financial Identification Place of Transaction Currency Transaction Instrument Code 2019-09-26 Ordinary GB0005405286 London Stock GBP - British shares of Exchange, Main Pound US$0.50 Market (XLON) each Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Acquisition £6.23 21,153 £131,831.23 Aggregated £6.232 21,153 £131,831.23 1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Name of natural person Camay Wong 2 - Reason for the notification Position/status Closely associated person of Peter Wong, Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive, The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification 3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity HSBC Holdings plc Legal Entity Identifier code MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39 4 - Details of the transaction(s) Transaction(s) summary table Date of Financial Identification Place of Transaction Currency Transaction Instrument Code 2019-09-26 Ordinary GB0005405286 London Stock USD - United shares of Exchange, Main States Dollar US$0.50 Market (XLON) each Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Acquisition US$7.25 368 US$2,667.15 Aggregated US$7.248 368 US$2,667.15 For any queries related to this notification, please contact: Williams Shareholder Services 020 3268 3568 Attachments Original document

