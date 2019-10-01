Log in
HSBC : Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and a person closely associated with a PDMR

0
10/01/2019 | 07:38pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document.

HSBC Holdings plc

Overseas Regulatory Announcement

The attached announcement has been released to the other stock exchanges on which HSBC Holdings plc is listed.

The Board of Directors of HSBC Holdings plc as at the date of this announcement comprises: Mark Tucker*, Noel Quinn, Kathleen Casey , Laura Cha , Henri de Castries , Irene Lee , José Meade , Heidi Miller , Marc Moses, David Nish , Ewen Stevenson, Jonathan Symonds , Jackson Tai and Pauline van der Meer Mohr .

* Non-executive Group Chairman

  • Independent non-executive Director
    Hong Kong Stock Code: 5

HSBC Holdings plc

Registered Office and Group Head Office:

8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com

Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered in England: number 617987

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

30 September 2019

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs")

and a person closely associated with a PDMR

1. Dividends

The following transactions relating to dividends of US$0.50 ordinary shares (the "Shares") in HSBC Holdings plc (the "Company") were made on 26 September 2019:

Directors

Name

Shares acquired/allocated

Price per Share/ADS

Kathleen Casey

27 American Depositary

US$36.23851

Shares (representing 135

ordinary shares of US$0.50

each)

Henri de Castries

258

US$7.2477

Irene Lee

159

US$7.2477

Heidi Miller

12 American Depositary

US$38.29501

Shares (representing 60

ordinary shares of US$0.50

each)

Marc Moses

13,001

US$7.2477

Noel Quinn

1,917

US$7.2477

Mark Tucker

4,129

US$7.2477

1American Depositary Shares ('ADS') are categorised as equity derivatives under Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance of Hong Kong. Each ADS represents five HSBC Holdings plc ordinary shares. ADS are traded in New York.

Other PDMRs

Name

Shares acquired/allocated

Price per Share

Samir Assaf

4,504

US$7.2477

Patrick Burke

2,309

US$7.2477

6,011

£6.2190

Andy Maguire

3,030

US$7.2477

Paulo Maia

2,207

US$7.2477

4,651

£6.2323

7

£6.2311

Charlie Nunn

695

US$7.2477

Barry O'Byrne

270

US$7.2477

6

£6.2323

Antonio Simoes

1,971

US$7.2477

Ian Stuart

729

US$7.2477

Peter Wong2

2,455

US$7.2477

21,153

£6.2323

368

US$7.2477

2Peter Wong's acquisition includes via a person closely associated - details below.

The Company has been informed that one Share of Paulo Maia's dividend of Shares acquired on 21 November 2018 had not been reported. The amount reported on 23 November 2018 was 5 Shares at £6.5380 per Share and should have been 6 Shares at £6.5380 per Share.

2. UK Share Incentive Plan

On 27 September 2019, Barry O'Byrne acquired 24 Shares in the Company at £6.2641 per

Share under the Company's UK Share Incentive Plan.

The following disclosures are made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person

Kathleen Casey

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status

Non-executive Director

Initial notification/amendment

Initial Notification

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or

auction monitor

Full name of the entity

HSBC Holdings plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2019-09-26

American

GB0005405286

Outside a trading

USD - United

Depositary

venue

States Dollar

Shares

('ADS').

Each ADS

represents

five HSBC

Holdings

plc

Ordinary

shares of

US$0.50

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Acquisition

US$36.24

27

US$978.44

Aggregated

US$36.238

27

US$978.44

1

- Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person

Henri de Castries

2

- Reason for the notification

Position/status

Non-executive Director

Initial notification/amendment

Initial Notification

3

- Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or

auction monitor

Full name of the entity

HSBC Holdings plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39

4

- Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2019-09-26

Ordinary

GB0005405286

London Stock

USD - United

shares of

Exchange, Main Market

States Dollar

US$0.50

(XLON)

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Acquisition

US$7.25

258

US$1,869.91

Aggregated

US$7.248

258

US$1,869.91

1

- Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person

Irene Lee

2

- Reason for the notification

Position/status

Non-executive Director

Initial notification/amendment

Initial Notification

3

- Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or

auction monitor

Full name of the entity

HSBC Holdings plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39

4

- Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2019-09-26

Ordinary

GB0005405286

London Stock

USD - United

shares of

Exchange, Main

States Dollar

US$0.50

Market (XLON)

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Acquisition

US$7.25

159

US$1,152.38

Aggregated

US$7.248

159

US$1,152.38

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person

Heidi Miller

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status

Non-executive Director

Initial notification/amendment

Initial Notification

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or

auction monitor

Full name of the entity

HSBC Holdings plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2019-09-26

American

GB0005405286

Outside a trading

USD - United

Depositary

venue

States Dollar

Shares

('ADS').

Each ADS

represents

five HSBC

Holdings

plc

Ordinary

shares of

US$0.50

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Acquisition

US$38.30

12

US$459.54

Aggregated

US$38.295

12

US$459.54

1

- Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person

Marc Moses

2

- Reason for the notification

Position/status

Group Chief Risk Officer

Initial notification/amendment

Initial Notification

3

- Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or

auction monitor

Full name of the entity

HSBC Holdings plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39

4

- Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2019-09-26

Ordinary

GB0005405286

London Stock

USD - United

shares of

Exchange, Main

States Dollar

US$0.50

Market (XLON)

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Acquisition

US$7.25

13,001

US$94,227.35

Aggregated

US$7.248

13,001

US$94,227.35

1

- Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person

Noel Quinn

2

- Reason for the notification

Position/status

Interim Group Chief Executive

Initial notification/amendment

Initial Notification

3

- Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or

auction monitor

Full name of the entity

HSBC Holdings plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2019-09-26

Ordinary

GB0005405286

London Stock

USD - United

shares of

Exchange, Main

States Dollar

US$0.50

Market (XLON)

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Acquisition

US$7.25

1,917

US$13,893.84

Aggregated

US$7.248

1,917

US$13,893.84

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person

Mark Tucker

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status

Group Chairman

Initial notification/amendment

Initial Notification

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

HSBC Holdings plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2019-09-26

Ordinary

GB0005405286

London Stock

USD - United

shares of

Exchange, Main

States Dollar

US$0.50

Market (XLON)

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Acquisition

US$7.25

4,129

US$29,925.75

Aggregated

US$7.248

4,129

US$29,925.75

1

- Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person

Samir Assaf

2

- Reason for the notification

Position/status

Chief Executive, Global Banking and Markets

Initial notification/amendment

Initial Notification

3

- Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or

auction monitor

Full name of the entity

HSBC Holdings plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39

4

- Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2019-09-26

Ordinary

GB0005405286

London Stock

USD - United

shares of

Exchange, Main

States Dollar

US$0.50

Market (XLON)

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Acquisition

US$7.25

4,504

US$32,643.64

Aggregated

US$7.248

4,504

US$32,643.64

1

- Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person

Patrick Burke

2

- Reason for the notification

Position/status

President and Chief Executive of HSBC US

Initial notification/amendment

Initial Notification

3

- Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or

auction monitor

Full name of the entity

HSBC Holdings plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39

4

- Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2019-09-26

Ordinary

GB0005405286

London Stock

USD - United

shares of

Exchange, Main

States Dollar

US$0.50

Market (XLON)

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Acquisition

US$7.25

2,309

US$16,734.94

Aggregated

US$7.248

2,309

US$16,734.94

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2019-09-26

Ordinary

GB0005405286

London Stock

GBP - British

shares of

Exchange, Main

Pound

US$0.50

Market (XLON)

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Acquisition

£6.22

6,011

£37,382.41

Aggregated

£6.219

6,011

£37,382.41

1

- Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person

Andy Maguire

2

- Reason for the notification

Position/status

Group Chief Operating Officer

Initial notification/amendment

Initial Notification

3

- Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or

auction monitor

Full name of the entity

HSBC Holdings plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39

4

- Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2019-09-26

Ordinary

GB0005405286

London Stock

USD - United

shares of

Exchange, Main

States Dollar

US$0.50

Market (XLON)

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Acquisition

US$7.25

3,030

US$21,960.53

Aggregated

US$7.248

3,030

US$21,960.53

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person

Paulo Maia

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status

Chief Executive, Latin America

Initial notification/amendment

Initial Notification

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or

auction monitor

Full name of the entity

HSBC Holdings plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2019-09-26

Ordinary

GB0005405286

London Stock

USD - United

shares of

Exchange, Main

States Dollar

US$0.50

Market (XLON)

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Acquisition

US$7.25

2,207

US$15,995.67

Aggregated

US$7.248

2,207

US$15,995.67

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2019-09-26

Ordinary

GB0005405286

London Stock

GBP - British

shares of

Exchange, Main

Pound

US$0.50

Market (XLON)

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Acquisition

£6.23

4,651

£28,986.29

Aggregated

£6.232

4,651

£28,986.29

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2019-09-26

Ordinary

GB0005405286

London Stock

GBP - British

shares of

Exchange, Main

Pound

US$0.50

Market (XLON)

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Acquisition

£6.23

7

£43.62

Aggregated

£6.231

7

£43.62

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person

Paulo Maia

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status

Initial notification/amendment

In case of amendment, please enter the previous notification reference number and explain the error that this notification is amending.

Chief Executive, Latin America

Amendment to previous notification

PDMR Notification reference 00052287

The Acquisition of shares at £6.5380 has changed from 5 to 6 shares.

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

HSBC Holdings plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2018-11-21

Ordinary

GB0005405286

London Stock

USD - United

shares of

Exchange, Main

States Dollar

US$0.50

Market (XLON)

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Acquisition

US$8.24

2,672

US$22,025.30

Aggregated

US$8.24

2,672

US$22,025.30

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2018-11-21

Ordinary

GB0005405286

London Stock

GBP - British

shares of

Exchange, Main

Pound

US$0.50

Market (XLON)

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Acquisition

£6.54

6

£39.23

Aggregated

£6.538

6

£39.23

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2018-11-21

Ordinary

GB0005405286

London Stock

GBP - British

shares of

Exchange, Main

Pound

US$0.50

Market (XLON)

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Acquisition

£6.55

3,231

£21,162.08

Aggregated

£6.55

3,231

£21,162.08

1

- Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person

Charlie Nunn

2

- Reason for the notification

Position/status

Chief Executive, Retail Banking and Wealth

Management

Initial notification/amendment

Initial Notification

3

- Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or

auction monitor

Full name of the entity

HSBC Holdings plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39

4

- Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2019-09-26

Ordinary

GB0005405286

London Stock

USD - United

shares of

Exchange, Main

States Dollar

US$0.50

Market (XLON)

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Acquisition

US$7.25

695

US$5,037.15

Aggregated

US$7.248

695

US$5,037.15

1

- Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person

Barry O'Byrne

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status

Interim Chief Executive, Global Commercial

Banking

Initial notification/amendment

Initial Notification

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or

auction monitor

Full name of the entity

HSBC Holdings plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2019-09-26

Ordinary

GB0005405286

London Stock

USD - United

shares of

Exchange, Main

States Dollar

US$0.50

Market (XLON)

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Acquisition

US$7.25

270

US$1,956.88

Aggregated

US$7.248

270

US$1,956.88

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2019-09-26

Ordinary

GB0005405286

London Stock

GBP - British

shares of

Exchange, Main

Pound

US$0.50

Market (XLON)

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Acquisition

£6.23

6

£37.39

Aggregated

£6.232

6

£37.39

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2019-09-27

Ordinary

GB0005405286

London Stock

GBP - British

shares of

Exchange, Main

Pound

US$0.50

Market (XLON)

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Acquisition under the UK

£6.26

24

£150.34

Share Incentive Plan

Aggregated

£6.264

24

£150.34

1

- Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person

Antonio Simoes

2

- Reason for the notification

Position/status

Chief Executive, Global Private Banking

Initial notification/amendment

Initial Notification

3

- Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or

auction monitor

Full name of the entity

HSBC Holdings plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39

4

- Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2019-09-26

Ordinary

GB0005405286

London Stock

USD - United

shares of

Exchange, Main

States Dollar

US$0.50

Market (XLON)

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Acquisition

US$7.25

1,971

US$14,285.22

Aggregated

US$7.248

1,971

US$14,285.22

1

- Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person

Ian Stuart

2

- Reason for the notification

Position/status

Chief Executive, HSBC UK Bank plc

Initial notification/amendment

Initial Notification

3

- Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or

auction monitor

Full name of the entity

HSBC Holdings plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2019-09-26

Ordinary

GB0005405286

London Stock

USD - United

shares of

Exchange, Main

States Dollar

US$0.50

Market (XLON)

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Acquisition

US$7.25

729

US$5,283.57

Aggregated

US$7.248

729

US$5,283.57

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person

Peter Wong

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status

Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive, The

Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation

Limited

Initial notification/amendment

Initial Notification

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or

auction monitor

Full name of the entity

HSBC Holdings plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2019-09-26

Ordinary

GB0005405286

London Stock

USD - United

shares of

Exchange, Main

States Dollar

US$0.50

Market (XLON)

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Acquisition

US$7.25

2,455

US$17,793.10

Aggregated

US$7.248

2,455

US$17,793.10

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2019-09-26

Ordinary

GB0005405286

London Stock

GBP - British

shares of

Exchange, Main

Pound

US$0.50

Market (XLON)

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Acquisition

£6.23

21,153

£131,831.23

Aggregated

£6.232

21,153

£131,831.23

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person

Camay Wong

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status

Closely associated person of Peter Wong, Deputy

Chairman and Chief Executive, The Hongkong

and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited

Initial notification/amendment

Initial Notification

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or

auction monitor

Full name of the entity

HSBC Holdings plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2019-09-26

Ordinary

GB0005405286

London Stock

USD - United

shares of

Exchange, Main

States Dollar

US$0.50

Market (XLON)

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Acquisition

US$7.25

368

US$2,667.15

Aggregated

US$7.248

368

US$2,667.15

For any queries related to this notification, please contact:

  1. Williams Shareholder Services 020 3268 3568

Disclaimer

HSBC Holdings plc published this content on 02 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 23:37:05 UTC
