HSBC : Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and a person closely associated with a PDMR
0
10/01/2019 | 07:38pm EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document.
HSBC Holdings plc
Overseas Regulatory Announcement
The attached announcement has been released to the other stock exchanges on which HSBC Holdings plc is listed.
The Board of Directors of HSBC Holdings plc as at the date of this announcement comprises: Mark Tucker*, Noel Quinn, Kathleen Casey† , Laura Cha† , Henri de Castries† , Irene Lee† , José Meade† , Heidi Miller† , Marc Moses, David Nish† , Ewen Stevenson, Jonathan Symonds† , Jackson Tai† and Pauline van der Meer Mohr† .
* Non-executive Group Chairman
Independent non-executive Director
Hong Kong Stock Code: 5
HSBC Holdings plc
Registered Office and Group Head Office:
8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com
Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered in England: number 617987
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
30 September 2019
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs")
and a person closely associated with a PDMR
1. Dividends
The following transactions relating to dividends of US$0.50 ordinary shares (the "Shares") in HSBC Holdings plc (the "Company") were made on 26 September 2019:
Directors
Name
Shares acquired/allocated
Price per Share/ADS
Kathleen Casey
27 American Depositary
US$36.23851
Shares (representing 135
ordinary shares of US$0.50
each)
Henri de Castries
258
US$7.2477
Irene Lee
159
US$7.2477
Heidi Miller
12 American Depositary
US$38.29501
Shares (representing 60
ordinary shares of US$0.50
each)
Marc Moses
13,001
US$7.2477
Noel Quinn
1,917
US$7.2477
Mark Tucker
4,129
US$7.2477
1American Depositary Shares ('ADS') are categorised as equity derivatives under Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance of Hong Kong. Each ADS represents five HSBC Holdings plc ordinary shares. ADS are traded in New York.
Other PDMRs
Name
Shares acquired/allocated
Price per Share
Samir Assaf
4,504
US$7.2477
Patrick Burke
2,309
US$7.2477
6,011
£6.2190
Andy Maguire
3,030
US$7.2477
Paulo Maia
2,207
US$7.2477
4,651
£6.2323
7
£6.2311
Charlie Nunn
695
US$7.2477
Barry O'Byrne
270
US$7.2477
6
£6.2323
Antonio Simoes
1,971
US$7.2477
Ian Stuart
729
US$7.2477
Peter Wong2
2,455
US$7.2477
21,153
£6.2323
368
US$7.2477
2Peter Wong's acquisition includes via a person closely associated - details below.
The Company has been informed that one Share of Paulo Maia's dividend of Shares acquired on 21 November 2018 had not been reported. The amount reported on 23 November 2018 was 5 Shares at £6.5380 per Share and should have been 6 Shares at £6.5380 per Share.
2. UK Share Incentive Plan
On 27 September 2019, Barry O'Byrne acquired 24 Shares in the Company at £6.2641 per
Share under the Company's UK Share Incentive Plan.
The following disclosures are made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
Kathleen Casey
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
Non-executive Director
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or
auction monitor
Full name of the entity
HSBC Holdings plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of
Financial
Identification
Place of Transaction
Currency
Transaction
Instrument
Code
2019-09-26
American
GB0005405286
Outside a trading
USD - United
Depositary
venue
States Dollar
Shares
('ADS').
Each ADS
represents
five HSBC
Holdings
plc
Ordinary
shares of
US$0.50
each
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Acquisition
US$36.24
27
US$978.44
Aggregated
US$36.238
27
US$978.44
1
- Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
Henri de Castries
2
- Reason for the notification
Position/status
Non-executive Director
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3
- Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or
auction monitor
Full name of the entity
HSBC Holdings plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39
4
- Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of
Financial
Identification
Place of Transaction
Currency
Transaction
Instrument
Code
2019-09-26
Ordinary
GB0005405286
London Stock
USD - United
shares of
Exchange, Main Market
States Dollar
US$0.50
(XLON)
each
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Acquisition
US$7.25
258
US$1,869.91
Aggregated
US$7.248
258
US$1,869.91
1
- Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
Irene Lee
2
- Reason for the notification
Position/status
Non-executive Director
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3
- Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or
auction monitor
Full name of the entity
HSBC Holdings plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39
4
- Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of
Financial
Identification
Place of Transaction
Currency
Transaction
Instrument
Code
2019-09-26
Ordinary
GB0005405286
London Stock
USD - United
shares of
Exchange, Main
States Dollar
US$0.50
Market (XLON)
each
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Acquisition
US$7.25
159
US$1,152.38
Aggregated
US$7.248
159
US$1,152.38
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
Heidi Miller
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
Non-executive Director
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or
auction monitor
Full name of the entity
HSBC Holdings plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of
Financial
Identification
Place of Transaction
Currency
Transaction
Instrument
Code
2019-09-26
American
GB0005405286
Outside a trading
USD - United
Depositary
venue
States Dollar
Shares
('ADS').
Each ADS
represents
five HSBC
Holdings
plc
Ordinary
shares of
US$0.50
each
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Acquisition
US$38.30
12
US$459.54
Aggregated
US$38.295
12
US$459.54
1
- Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
Marc Moses
2
- Reason for the notification
Position/status
Group Chief Risk Officer
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3
- Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or
auction monitor
Full name of the entity
HSBC Holdings plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39
4
- Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of
Financial
Identification
Place of Transaction
Currency
Transaction
Instrument
Code
2019-09-26
Ordinary
GB0005405286
London Stock
USD - United
shares of
Exchange, Main
States Dollar
US$0.50
Market (XLON)
each
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Acquisition
US$7.25
13,001
US$94,227.35
Aggregated
US$7.248
13,001
US$94,227.35
1
- Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
Noel Quinn
2
- Reason for the notification
Position/status
Interim Group Chief Executive
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3
- Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or
auction monitor
Full name of the entity
HSBC Holdings plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of
Financial
Identification
Place of Transaction
Currency
Transaction
Instrument
Code
2019-09-26
Ordinary
GB0005405286
London Stock
USD - United
shares of
Exchange, Main
States Dollar
US$0.50
Market (XLON)
each
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Acquisition
US$7.25
1,917
US$13,893.84
Aggregated
US$7.248
1,917
US$13,893.84
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
Mark Tucker
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
Group Chairman
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
HSBC Holdings plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of
Financial
Identification
Place of Transaction
Currency
Transaction
Instrument
Code
2019-09-26
Ordinary
GB0005405286
London Stock
USD - United
shares of
Exchange, Main
States Dollar
US$0.50
Market (XLON)
each
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Acquisition
US$7.25
4,129
US$29,925.75
Aggregated
US$7.248
4,129
US$29,925.75
1
- Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
Samir Assaf
2
- Reason for the notification
Position/status
Chief Executive, Global Banking and Markets
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3
- Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or
auction monitor
Full name of the entity
HSBC Holdings plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39
4
- Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of
Financial
Identification
Place of Transaction
Currency
Transaction
Instrument
Code
2019-09-26
Ordinary
GB0005405286
London Stock
USD - United
shares of
Exchange, Main
States Dollar
US$0.50
Market (XLON)
each
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Acquisition
US$7.25
4,504
US$32,643.64
Aggregated
US$7.248
4,504
US$32,643.64
1
- Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
Patrick Burke
2
- Reason for the notification
Position/status
President and Chief Executive of HSBC US
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3
- Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or
auction monitor
Full name of the entity
HSBC Holdings plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39
4
- Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of
Financial
Identification
Place of Transaction
Currency
Transaction
Instrument
Code
2019-09-26
Ordinary
GB0005405286
London Stock
USD - United
shares of
Exchange, Main
States Dollar
US$0.50
Market (XLON)
each
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Acquisition
US$7.25
2,309
US$16,734.94
Aggregated
US$7.248
2,309
US$16,734.94
Date of
Financial
Identification
Place of Transaction
Currency
Transaction
Instrument
Code
2019-09-26
Ordinary
GB0005405286
London Stock
GBP - British
shares of
Exchange, Main
Pound
US$0.50
Market (XLON)
each
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Acquisition
£6.22
6,011
£37,382.41
Aggregated
£6.219
6,011
£37,382.41
1
- Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
Andy Maguire
2
- Reason for the notification
Position/status
Group Chief Operating Officer
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3
- Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or
auction monitor
Full name of the entity
HSBC Holdings plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39
4
- Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of
Financial
Identification
Place of Transaction
Currency
Transaction
Instrument
Code
2019-09-26
Ordinary
GB0005405286
London Stock
USD - United
shares of
Exchange, Main
States Dollar
US$0.50
Market (XLON)
each
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Acquisition
US$7.25
3,030
US$21,960.53
Aggregated
US$7.248
3,030
US$21,960.53
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
Paulo Maia
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
Chief Executive, Latin America
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or
auction monitor
Full name of the entity
HSBC Holdings plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of
Financial
Identification
Place of Transaction
Currency
Transaction
Instrument
Code
2019-09-26
Ordinary
GB0005405286
London Stock
USD - United
shares of
Exchange, Main
States Dollar
US$0.50
Market (XLON)
each
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Acquisition
US$7.25
2,207
US$15,995.67
Aggregated
US$7.248
2,207
US$15,995.67
Date of
Financial
Identification
Place of Transaction
Currency
Transaction
Instrument
Code
2019-09-26
Ordinary
GB0005405286
London Stock
GBP - British
shares of
Exchange, Main
Pound
US$0.50
Market (XLON)
each
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Acquisition
£6.23
4,651
£28,986.29
Aggregated
£6.232
4,651
£28,986.29
Date of
Financial
Identification
Place of Transaction
Currency
Transaction
Instrument
Code
2019-09-26
Ordinary
GB0005405286
London Stock
GBP - British
shares of
Exchange, Main
Pound
US$0.50
Market (XLON)
each
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Acquisition
£6.23
7
£43.62
Aggregated
£6.231
7
£43.62
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
Paulo Maia
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
Initial notification/amendment
In case of amendment, please enter the previous notification reference number and explain the error that this notification is amending.
Chief Executive, Latin America
Amendment to previous notification
PDMR Notification reference 00052287
The Acquisition of shares at £6.5380 has changed from 5 to 6 shares.
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
HSBC Holdings plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of
Financial
Identification
Place of Transaction
Currency
Transaction
Instrument
Code
2018-11-21
Ordinary
GB0005405286
London Stock
USD - United
shares of
Exchange, Main
States Dollar
US$0.50
Market (XLON)
each
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Acquisition
US$8.24
2,672
US$22,025.30
Aggregated
US$8.24
2,672
US$22,025.30
Date of
Financial
Identification
Place of Transaction
Currency
Transaction
Instrument
Code
2018-11-21
Ordinary
GB0005405286
London Stock
GBP - British
shares of
Exchange, Main
Pound
US$0.50
Market (XLON)
each
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Acquisition
£6.54
6
£39.23
Aggregated
£6.538
6
£39.23
Date of
Financial
Identification
Place of Transaction
Currency
Transaction
Instrument
Code
2018-11-21
Ordinary
GB0005405286
London Stock
GBP - British
shares of
Exchange, Main
Pound
US$0.50
Market (XLON)
each
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Acquisition
£6.55
3,231
£21,162.08
Aggregated
£6.55
3,231
£21,162.08
1
- Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
Charlie Nunn
2
- Reason for the notification
Position/status
Chief Executive, Retail Banking and Wealth
Management
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3
- Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or
auction monitor
Full name of the entity
HSBC Holdings plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39
4
- Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of
Financial
Identification
Place of Transaction
Currency
Transaction
Instrument
Code
2019-09-26
Ordinary
GB0005405286
London Stock
USD - United
shares of
Exchange, Main
States Dollar
US$0.50
Market (XLON)
each
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Acquisition
US$7.25
695
US$5,037.15
Aggregated
US$7.248
695
US$5,037.15
1
- Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
Barry O'Byrne
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
Interim Chief Executive, Global Commercial
Banking
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or
auction monitor
Full name of the entity
HSBC Holdings plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of
Financial
Identification
Place of Transaction
Currency
Transaction
Instrument
Code
2019-09-26
Ordinary
GB0005405286
London Stock
USD - United
shares of
Exchange, Main
States Dollar
US$0.50
Market (XLON)
each
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Acquisition
US$7.25
270
US$1,956.88
Aggregated
US$7.248
270
US$1,956.88
Date of
Financial
Identification
Place of Transaction
Currency
Transaction
Instrument
Code
2019-09-26
Ordinary
GB0005405286
London Stock
GBP - British
shares of
Exchange, Main
Pound
US$0.50
Market (XLON)
each
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Acquisition
£6.23
6
£37.39
Aggregated
£6.232
6
£37.39
Date of
Financial
Identification
Place of Transaction
Currency
Transaction
Instrument
Code
2019-09-27
Ordinary
GB0005405286
London Stock
GBP - British
shares of
Exchange, Main
Pound
US$0.50
Market (XLON)
each
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Acquisition under the UK
£6.26
24
£150.34
Share Incentive Plan
Aggregated
£6.264
24
£150.34
1
- Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
Antonio Simoes
2
- Reason for the notification
Position/status
Chief Executive, Global Private Banking
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3
- Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or
auction monitor
Full name of the entity
HSBC Holdings plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39
4
- Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of
Financial
Identification
Place of Transaction
Currency
Transaction
Instrument
Code
2019-09-26
Ordinary
GB0005405286
London Stock
USD - United
shares of
Exchange, Main
States Dollar
US$0.50
Market (XLON)
each
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Acquisition
US$7.25
1,971
US$14,285.22
Aggregated
US$7.248
1,971
US$14,285.22
1
- Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
Ian Stuart
2
- Reason for the notification
Position/status
Chief Executive, HSBC UK Bank plc
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3
- Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or
auction monitor
Full name of the entity
HSBC Holdings plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of
Financial
Identification
Place of Transaction
Currency
Transaction
Instrument
Code
2019-09-26
Ordinary
GB0005405286
London Stock
USD - United
shares of
Exchange, Main
States Dollar
US$0.50
Market (XLON)
each
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Acquisition
US$7.25
729
US$5,283.57
Aggregated
US$7.248
729
US$5,283.57
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
Peter Wong
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive, The
Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation
Limited
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or
auction monitor
Full name of the entity
HSBC Holdings plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of
Financial
Identification
Place of Transaction
Currency
Transaction
Instrument
Code
2019-09-26
Ordinary
GB0005405286
London Stock
USD - United
shares of
Exchange, Main
States Dollar
US$0.50
Market (XLON)
each
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Acquisition
US$7.25
2,455
US$17,793.10
Aggregated
US$7.248
2,455
US$17,793.10
Date of
Financial
Identification
Place of Transaction
Currency
Transaction
Instrument
Code
2019-09-26
Ordinary
GB0005405286
London Stock
GBP - British
shares of
Exchange, Main
Pound
US$0.50
Market (XLON)
each
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Acquisition
£6.23
21,153
£131,831.23
Aggregated
£6.232
21,153
£131,831.23
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
Camay Wong
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
Closely associated person of Peter Wong, Deputy
Chairman and Chief Executive, The Hongkong
and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or
auction monitor
Full name of the entity
HSBC Holdings plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of
Financial
Identification
Place of Transaction
Currency
Transaction
Instrument
Code
2019-09-26
Ordinary
GB0005405286
London Stock
USD - United
shares of
Exchange, Main
States Dollar
US$0.50
Market (XLON)
each
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Acquisition
US$7.25
368
US$2,667.15
Aggregated
US$7.248
368
US$2,667.15
For any queries related to this notification, please contact:
