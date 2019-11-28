Log in
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

(HSBA)
HSBC : Notification of a Transaction by a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

11/28/2019 | 06:43pm EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document.

HSBC Holdings plc

Overseas Regulatory Announcement

The attached announcement has been released to the other stock exchanges on which HSBC Holdings plc is listed.

The Board of Directors of HSBC Holdings plc as at the date of this announcement comprises: Mark Tucker*, Noel Quinn, Kathleen Casey , Laura Cha , Henri de Castries , Irene Lee , José Meade , Heidi Miller , Marc Moses, David Nish , Ewen Stevenson, Jonathan Symonds , Jackson Tai and Pauline van der Meer Mohr .

* Non-executive Group Chairman

  • Independent non-executive Director
    Hong Kong Stock Code: 5

HSBC Holdings plc

Registered Office and Group Head Office:

8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com

Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered in England: number 617987

HSBC Holdings plc MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39
Barry O'Byrne
Interim Chief Executive, Global Commercial Banking Initial Notification

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

28 November 2019

Notification of a Transaction by a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

On 27 November 2019, Barry O'Byrne acquired 25 ordinary shares of US$0.50 each (the "Shares") in HSBC Holdings plc (the "Company"), at £5.8744 per Share. The Shares were acquired under the Company's UK Share Incentive Plan.

The following disclosure is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status

Initial notification/amendment

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Legal Entity Identifier code

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2019-11-27

Ordinary

GB0005405286

London Stock

GBP - British

shares of

Exchange, Main

Pound

US$0.50

Market (XLON)

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Acquisition under the UK

£5.87

25

£146.86

Share Incentive Plan

Aggregated

£5.874

25

£146.86

For any queries related to this notification, please contact:

Larissa Wilson Shareholder Services 020 7991 0595

HSBC Holdings plc

Registered Office and Group Head Office:

8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com

Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987

Disclaimer

HSBC Holdings plc published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
