HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

(HSBA)
HSBC : Notification of major holdings - Announcement made to the HK stock exchange

0
02/26/2019 | 07:23pm EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document.

HSBC Holdings plc

Overseas Regulatory Announcement

The attached announcement has been released to the other stock exchanges on which HSBC Holdings plc is listed.

The Board of Directors of HSBC Holdings plc as at the date of this announcement comprises: Mark Tucker*, John Flint, Kathleen Casey , Laura Cha , Henri de Castries , Lord Evans of Weardale , Irene Lee , Heidi Miller , Marc Moses, David Nish , Ewen Stevenson, Jonathan Symonds , Jackson Tai and Pauline van der Meer Mohr .

* Non-executive Group Chairman Independent non-executive Director

Hong Kong Stock Code: 5

HSBC Holdings plc

Registered Office and Group Head Office:

8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web:www.hsbc.com

Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered in England: number 617987

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are at- HSBC Holdings PLC tachedii:

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

BlackRock, Inc.

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

Wilmington, DE, USA

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Name

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

25/02/2019

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights at-tached to shares (to-tal of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instru-ments

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

6.06%

0.13%

6.20%

20,036,177,756

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

4.97%

1.24%

PUBLIC - 1

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

GB0005405286

1,215,463,385

6.06%

SUBTOTAL 8. A

1,215,463,385

6.06%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial in-strument

Securities Lending

American Depository Receipt

Expiration datexExercise/ Conversion Periodxi

0.09% 0.00%

Number of voting rights

that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted.

18,122,478

% of voting rights

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Expiration datex

CFD

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

0.09%

Exercise/ Conversion Pe-riod xi

Cash

Number of voting rights

8,135,823

% of voting rights

0.04%

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

8,135,823

0.04%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)

X

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial in-struments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

See Attachment

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional informationxvi

Place of completion

12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.

Date of completion

26 February, 2019

Section 9 Attachment

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the no-tifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC

BlackRock Cayman 1 LP

BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Lim-ited

BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited

BlackRock Group Limited

BlackRock Finance Europe Limited

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd.

BlackRock Investment Management (Aus-tralia) Limited

BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

Disclaimer

HSBC Holdings plc published this content on 27 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2019 00:22:05 UTC
