HSBC : Notification of major holdings - Announcement made to the HK stock exchange

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document.
HSBC Holdings plc
Overseas Regulatory Announcement
The attached announcement has been released to the other stock exchanges on which HSBC Holdings plc is listed.
The Board of Directors of HSBC Holdings plc as at the date of this announcement comprises: Mark Tucker*, John Flint, Kathleen Casey† , Laura Cha† , Henri de Castries† , Irene Lee† , José Meade† , Heidi Miller† , Marc Moses, David Nish† , Ewen Stevenson, Jonathan Symonds† , Jackson Tai† and Pauline van der Meer Mohr† .
* Non-executive Group Chairman
-
Independent non-executive Director
Hong Kong Stock Code: 5
HSBC Holdings plc
Registered Office and Group Head Office:
8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com
Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered in England: number 617987
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
|
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer
|
|
|
|
|
of existing shares to which voting rights are at-
|
|
HSBC Holdings PLC
|
tachedii:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer
|
(please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-UK issuer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
|
|
|
|
|
X
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other (please specify)iii:
|
|
|
|
|
|
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Name
|
|
|
BlackRock, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|
Wilmington, DE, USA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Name
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or
|
20/05/2019
|
|
|
|
reachedvi:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
|
21/05/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
% of voting rights at-
|
% of voting rights
|
|
Total number of
|
|
through financial instru-
|
Total of both in %
|
|
tached to shares (to-
|
voting rights of is-
|
|
ments
|
(8.A + 8.B)
|
|
tal of 8. A)
|
suervii
|
|
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Resulting situation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
on the date on which
|
6.04%
|
0.13%
|
|
6.18%
|
20,236,188,589
|
threshold was
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
crossed or reached
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Position of previous
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
notification (if
|
3.02%
|
3.17%
|
|
6.19%
|
|
|
applicable)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
|
Class/type of
|
Number of voting rightsix
|
% of voting rights
|
|
shares
|
|
|
|
|
ISIN code (if possible)
|
Direct
|
Indirect
|
Direct
|
Indirect
|
(Art 9 of Directive
|
(Art 10 of Directive
|
(Art 9 of Directive
|
(Art 10 of Directive
|
|
|
2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
|
2004/109/EC)
|
2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
|
2004/109/EC)
|
|
|
(DTR5.2.1)
|
|
(DTR5.2.1)
|
GB0005405286
|
|
1,223,934,536
|
|
6.04%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUBTOTAL 8. A
|
1,223,934,536
|
6.04%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
|
|
|
|
Number of voting rights
|
|
Type of financial in-
|
Expiration
|
Exercise/
|
that may be acquired if
|
% of voting rights
|
strument
|
datex
|
Conversion Periodxi
|
the instrument is
|
|
|
|
|
exercised/converted.
|
|
Securities Lending
|
|
|
21,493,617
|
0.10%
|
|
|
|
|
|
American Depository
|
|
|
10,380
|
0.00%
|
Receipt
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
|
21,503,997
|
0.10%
|
|
|
|
|
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
|
Type of financial
|
Expiration
|
Exercise/
|
Physical or
|
Number of
|
|
Conversion Pe-
|
cash
|
% of voting rights
|
instrument
|
datex
|
voting rights
|
riod xi
|
settlementxii
|
|
|
|
|
|
CFD
|
|
|
Cash
|
6,191,087
|
0.03%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUBTOTAL
|
6,191,087
|
0.03%
|
|
|
|
8.B.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii
Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxivX (please add additional rows as necessary)
|
|
% of voting rights if it
|
% of voting rights
|
Total of both if it
|
|
through financial in-
|
|
equals or is higher
|
equals or is higher
|
Namexv
|
struments if it equals
|
than the notifiable
|
than the notifiable
|
|
or is higher than the
|
|
threshold
|
threshold
|
|
notifiable threshold
|
|
|
See Attachment
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional informationxvi
-
Williams, HSBC Holdings plc +44 (0) 20 3268 3568
Place of completion
|
Date of completion
|
21 May, 2019
|
|
3
Section 9 Attachment
|
|
|
% of voting rights
|
Total of both if
|
|
% of voting rights if
|
through financial
|
|
it equals or is
|
|
it equals or is
|
instruments if it
|
Namexv
|
higher than the
|
higher than the no-
|
equals or is higher
|
|
notifiable
|
|
tifiable threshold
|
than the notifiable
|
|
threshold
|
|
|
threshold
|
|
|
|
BlackRock, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Lim-
|
|
|
|
ited
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Group Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Finance Europe Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock HK Holdco Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Lux Finco S.a.r.l.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Japan Holdings GK
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
Disclaimer
HSBC Holdings plc published this content on 23 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2019 01:17:08 UTC