HSBC : Notification of major interest in shares - BlackRock, Inc.

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are at- HSBC Holdings PLC tachedii: 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) Non-UK issuer 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv Name BlackRock, Inc. City and country of registered office (if applicable) Wilmington, DE, USA 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v Name City and country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or 20/05/2019 reachedvi: 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 21/05/2019 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights at- % of voting rights Total number of through financial instru- Total of both in % tached to shares (to- voting rights of is- ments (8.A + 8.B) tal of 8. A) suervii (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Resulting situation on the date on which 6.04% 0.13% 6.18% 20,236,188,589 threshold was crossed or reached Position of previous notification (if 3.02% 3.17% 6.19% applicable) 1

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights shares ISIN code (if possible) Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.2.1) GB0005405286 1,223,934,536 6.04% SUBTOTAL 8. A 1,223,934,536 6.04% B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) Number of voting rights Type of financial in- Expiration Exercise/ that may be acquired if % of voting rights strument datex Conversion Periodxi the instrument is exercised/converted. Securities Lending 21,493,617 0.10% American Depository 10,380 0.00% Receipt SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 21,503,997 0.10% B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Physical or Number of Conversion Pe- cash % of voting rights instrument datex voting rights riod xi settlementxii CFD Cash 6,191,087 0.03% SUBTOTAL 6,191,087 0.03% 8.B.2 2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X") Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxivX (please add additional rows as necessary) % of voting rights if it % of voting rights Total of both if it through financial in- equals or is higher equals or is higher Namexv struments if it equals than the notifiable than the notifiable or is higher than the threshold threshold notifiable threshold See Attachment 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional informationxvi Williams, HSBC Holdings plc +44 (0) 20 3268 3568 Place of completion Date of completion 21 May, 2019 3

Section 9 Attachment % of voting rights Total of both if % of voting rights if through financial it equals or is it equals or is instruments if it Namexv higher than the higher than the no- equals or is higher notifiable tifiable threshold than the notifiable threshold threshold BlackRock, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC BlackRock Cayman 1 LP BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Lim- ited BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited BlackRock Group Limited BlackRock Finance Europe Limited BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited BlackRock, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd. BlackRock HK Holdco Limited BlackRock Lux Finco S.a.r.l. BlackRock Japan Holdings GK BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. 4

BlackRock, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association BlackRock, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd. BlackRock Investment Management (Aus- tralia) Limited BlackRock, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC BlackRock Canada Holdings LP BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited BlackRock, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. 5

