HSBC : Notification of major interest in shares - BlackRock, Inc.
05/22/2019 | 12:35pm EDT
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer
of existing shares to which voting rights are at-
HSBC Holdings PLC
tachedii:
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer
(please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name
BlackRock, Inc.
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
Wilmington, DE, USA
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or
20/05/2019
reachedvi:
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
21/05/2019
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights at-
% of voting rights
Total number of
through financial instru-
Total of both in %
tached to shares (to-
voting rights of is-
ments
(8.A + 8.B)
tal of 8. A)
suervii
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Resulting situation
on the date on which
6.04%
0.13%
6.18%
20,236,188,589
threshold was
crossed or reached
Position of previous
notification (if
3.02%
3.17%
6.19%
applicable)
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
Number of voting rightsix
% of voting rights
shares
ISIN code (if possible)
Direct
Indirect
Direct
Indirect
(Art 9 of Directive
(Art 10 of Directive
(Art 9 of Directive
(Art 10 of Directive
2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
2004/109/EC)
2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
2004/109/EC)
(DTR5.2.1)
(DTR5.2.1)
GB0005405286
1,223,934,536
6.04%
SUBTOTAL 8. A
1,223,934,536
6.04%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Number of voting rights
Type of financial in-
Expiration
Exercise/
that may be acquired if
% of voting rights
strument
datex
Conversion Periodxi
the instrument is
exercised/converted.
Securities Lending
21,493,617
0.10%
American Depository
10,380
0.00%
Receipt
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
21,503,997
0.10%
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial
Expiration
Exercise/
Physical or
Number of
Conversion Pe-
cash
% of voting rights
instrument
datex
voting rights
riod xi
settlementxii
CFD
Cash
6,191,087
0.03%
SUBTOTAL
6,191,087
0.03%
8.B.2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii
Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxivX (please add additional rows as necessary)
% of voting rights if it
% of voting rights
Total of both if it
through financial in-
equals or is higher
equals or is higher
Namexv
struments if it equals
than the notifiable
than the notifiable
or is higher than the
threshold
threshold
notifiable threshold
See Attachment
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional informationxvi
Williams, HSBC Holdings plc +44 (0) 20 3268 3568
Place of completion
Date of completion
21 May, 2019
Section 9 Attachment
% of voting rights
Total of both if
% of voting rights if
through financial
it equals or is
it equals or is
instruments if it
Namexv
higher than the
higher than the no-
equals or is higher
notifiable
tifiable threshold
than the notifiable
threshold
threshold
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Lim-
ited
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
BlackRock Group Limited
BlackRock Finance Europe Limited
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.
BlackRock HK Holdco Limited
BlackRock Lux Finco S.a.r.l.
BlackRock Japan Holdings GK
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC
BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC
BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association