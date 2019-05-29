HSBC : Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities - Announcement made to the HK stock exchange

The Board of Directors of HSBC Holdings plc as at the date of this announcement comprises: Mark Tucker*, John Flint, Kathleen Casey† , Laura Cha† , Henri de Castries† , Irene Lee† , José Meade† , Heidi Miller† , Marc Moses, David Nish† , Ewen Stevenson, Jonathan Symonds† , Jackson Tai† and Pauline van der Meer Mohr† .

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

29 May 2019

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs")

1. Awards under the HSBC fixed pay allowance arrangements

On 28 May 2019, awards (the "Awards") of US$0.50 ordinary shares (the "Shares") in HSBC Holdings plc (the "Company") were granted under the HSBC fixed pay allowance arrangements. Awards comprise part of the relevant employees' fixed remuneration for 2019. The Awards were made in London and are based upon the closing Share price on the London Stock Exchange on 24 May 2019 of £6.5940.

The Awards vest in full on the date of grant. Individual tax liabilities in respect of the vesting of the Awards were satisfied in cash. The number of Shares received by the Directors named below is therefore net of tax.

The Awards will be released in five equal annual instalments starting from March 2020.

Name Number of Shares vested John Flint 34,159 Marc Moses 19,089 Ewen Stevenson 19,089

2. Replacement Awards made to Ewen Stevenson

On 25 June 2018, it was announced that Ewen Stevenson would be granted awards of US$0.50

ordinary shares (the "Shares") in HSBC Holdings plc (the "Company") (the "Replacement Award(s)"),

to replace (i) unvested awards granted by The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc ("RBS"), which were forfeited as a result of his HSBC appointment, and (ii) any variable pay award he would have otherwise received from RBS for the 2018 performance year (the "Award for the 2018 performance year").

The Replacement Awards were made on 28 May 2019 under the HSBC Share Plan 2011, in accordance with the terms of the remuneration policy approved by our shareholders and the remuneration rules of UK's Prudential Regulation Authority, as follows:

Immediately vested award

Name Shares awarded1 Shares sold in Net shares vested respect of Income Tax and Social Security liabilities at £6.5619 per share Ewen Stevenson 84,397 39,667 44,730

1 The immediately vested share award was made in London and is based upon the closing Share price on the London Stock Exchange on 30 November 2018 of £6.6430, in accordance with the contractual terms agreed with Ewen Stevenson.