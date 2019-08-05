Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  HSBC Holdings Plc    HSBA   GB0005405286

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

(HSBA)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 08/05 03:29:02 am
643.1 GBp   -0.46%
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aHSBC Ousts CEO After 18 Months -- WSJ
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

HSBC Ousts CEO After 18 Months -- WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/05/2019 | 02:48am EDT

High expectations for executive dashed amid rate cuts, rise in geopolitical tensions 

By Margot Patrick and Quentin Webb

HSBC Holdings PLC said late Sunday that Chief Executive John Flint is out and new leadership is needed to meet the bank's challenges.

The surprise announcement, just 18 months after Mr. Flint was elevated to the CEO role, signals a potential change in approach at one of the world's largest banks. With a market value of $159 billion, the London- and Hong Kong-listed lender is worth more than Citigroup Inc., even though its stock has fallen under Mr. Flint's tenure.

Mr. Flint was the top choice of the board under its then newly appointed chairman, Mark Tucker. The 51-year-old had been regarded as a safe choice because of his decadeslong career at the bank, and he made few changes to the bank's strategy during his tenure.

But his low-key style frustrated some, according to some people within the bank, and the board decided he had to go for HSBC to keep up and get ahead of business conditions and world events.

"We've made a decision by mutual agreement. In an increasingly complex and challenging global environment, the board feels a change is needed to make the most of the opportunities before us," Mr. Tucker said in an interview.

In a statement, Mr. Flint said it had been a privilege to spend his entire career at HSBC, which he joined from college as a trainee on its international manager program. "I have agreed with the board that today's good interim results indicate that this is the right time for change, both for me and the bank," he said.

HSBC said Mr. Flint will leave his role immediately but will be available to assist HSBC with the leadership transition. The bank's global commercial banking head, Noel Quinn, will take temporary charge of the CEO role while a search is carried out, HSBC said.

When he started as CEO in February 2018, Mr. Flint had been expected to ride a wave of improving profit as global interest rates started to rise and the world economy looked rosy. But those expectations were dashed as central banks began lowering rates again and geopolitical tensions roiled markets.

As of Friday's close, HSBC's Hong Kong-listed shares had fallen 24% since Mr. Flint took charge, underperforming a 20% drop in the MSCI World Banks index.

The index includes JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America Corp. and other major American and European banks.

In early trading in Hong Kong on Monday, the shares fell 1.6% to HK$61.15 ($7.81) a share, their lowest since October 2018.

Parts of HSBC's business have been under pressure from trade tensions between the U.S. and China, which has curbed trade and investment for some customers, albeit to a limited degree, according to the bank.

HSBC also faces a potential deterioration in earnings in its British arm from the U.K.'s pending exit from the European Union and has lagged behind on plans to turn around its U.S. business.

As of Friday's close, HSBC shares were valued at about 0.87 times book value, according to Refinitiv data, based on consensus estimates for the coming 12 months.

A bank whose stock is trading below book value could signal that investors have questions about its capital strength or future profitability.

On the same basis, Bank of America and JPMorgan's shares trade at 1.04 and 1.47 times book value respectively, while Citigroup and Standard Chartered PLC trade below book value, Refinitiv data show.

HSBC released second-quarter earnings along with the announcement on Mr. Flint stepping down, posting $4.37 billion in net profit, up from $4.1 billion in the prior-year quarter, on higher revenue.

It said its common equity tier 1 ratio, a measure of capital strength, had risen to 14.3% as of the end of the first half, up 0.3 percentage point from yearend 2018.

The bank also said it intends to buy back up to $1 billion of its shares.

HSBC has replaced or removed several top bankers over the past year to improve the performance of key businesses.

It recently hired a Citigroup veteran to take over its lagging U.S. business, while one of its co-heads of global banking was scheduled to depart this summer.

Write to Margot Patrick at margot.patrick@wsj.com and Quentin Webb at quentin.webb@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AEROJET ROCKETDYNE HOLDINGS INC -3.50% 46.86 Delayed Quote.33.01%
BANK OF AMERICA -0.37% 29.38 Delayed Quote.19.24%
CITIGROUP INC. -1.08% 67.61 Delayed Quote.29.87%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC -0.65% 642 Delayed Quote.-0.12%
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY -0.01% 112.93 Delayed Quote.15.68%
MSCI WORLD EUR NR -1.45% 288.42 End-of-day quote.18.35%
MSCI WORLD USD NR -1.06% 6253.77 End-of-day quote.15.72%
STANDARD CHARTERED -1.81% 659.9293 Delayed Quote.10.39%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aHSBC Ousts CEO After 18 Months -- WSJ
DJ
02:09aHSBC : axes CEO Flint after only 18 months in role to speed up growth
RE
02:08aHSBC : axes CEO Flint after only 18 months in role to speed up growth
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
12:16aJACK DORSEY : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
08/04ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Fall Amid Trade Tensions, Hong Kong Strife
DJ
08/04HSBC CEO John Flint Is Out After 18 Months in Role -- 3rd Update
DJ
08/04NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 55 971 M
EBIT 2019 22 212 M
Net income 2019 14 574 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,51%
P/E ratio 2019 11,0x
P/E ratio 2020 10,8x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,84x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,74x
Capitalization 159 B
Chart HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
HSBC Holdings Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 8,51  $
Last Close Price 7,86  $
Spread / Highest target 47,6%
Spread / Average Target 8,33%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John M. Flint Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Edward Tucker Non-Executive Group Chairman
Andrew Mitchell Maguire Group Chief Operating Officer
Ewen James Stevenson Executive Director & Group Finance Director
Darryl West Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC-0.12%158 444
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY15.68%366 288
BANK OF AMERICA19.24%273 478
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA6.05%273 237
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY2.95%209 026
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION15.07%192 073
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group