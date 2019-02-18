HSBC : Pillar 3 Disclosures at 31 December 2018 0 02/18/2019 | 11:48pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields HSBC Holdings plc Pillar 3 Disclosures at 31 December 2018 AppendicesContents Introduction Key metrics Regulatory framework for disclosures Pillar 3 disclosures Regulatory developments Accounting developments Risk management Linkage to the Annual Report and Accounts 2018 Capital and RWAs Capital management Own funds Leverage ratio Pillar 1 capital requirements and RWA flow Pillar 2 and ICAAP Credit risk Overview and responsibilities Credit risk management Credit risk models governance Credit quality of assets Risk mitigation Global risk Wholesale risk Retail risk Model performance Counterparty credit risk Counterparty credit risk management Securitisation HSBC securitisation strategy HSBC securitisation activity Monitoring of securitisation positions Securitisation accounting treatment Securitisation regulatory treatment Analysis of securitisation exposures Market risk Overview of market risk in global businesses Market risk governance Market risk measures Market risk capital models Prudent valuation adjustment Structural foreign exchange exposures Interest rate risk in the banking book Operational risk Overview and objectives Organisation and responsibilities Developments during 2018 Measurement and monitoring Other risks Pension risk Non-trading book exposures in equities Risk management of insurance operations Liquidity and funding risk Reputational risk Sustainability risk Business risk Dilution risk Remuneration Page 3 3 4 4 4 5 5 7 14 14 14 16 17 19 20 20 20 20 20 34 38 40 46 51 55 55 58 58 58 58 59 59 59 61 61 62 62 64 65 66 66 67 67 67 67 68 69 69 69 69 69 75 75 75 75 75 I Additional tables

b. All figures within this table have been prepared on an IFRS 9 transitional basis. All other tables report numbers on the basis of full adoption of IFRS 9. Introduction Table 1: Key metrics (KM1/IFRS9-FL) At Ref* Ref* Footnotes 31 Dec 2018 30 Sep 2018 30 Jun 2018 31 Mar 2018 1 Jan 2018 31 Dec1 2017 Available capital ($bn) 2 1 Common equity tier 1 ('CET1') capital ^ 121.0 123.1 122.8 129.6 127.3 126.1 2 CET1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 120.0 122.1 121.8 128.6 126.3 N/A 3 Tier 1 capital ^ 147.1 149.3 147.1 157.1 152.1 151.0 4 Tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 146.1 148.3 146.1 156.1 151.1 N/A 5 Total regulatory capital ^ 173.2 178.1 176.6 185.2 183.1 182.4 6 Total capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 172.2 177.1 175.6 184.2 182.1 N/A Risk-weighted assets ('RWAs') ($bn) 7 Total RWAs 865.3 862.7 865.5 894.4 872.1 871.3 8 Total RWAs as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 864.7 862.1 864.9 893.8 871.6 N/A Capital ratios (%) 2 9 CET1 ^ 14.0 14.3 14.2 14.5 14.6 14.5 10 CET1 as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 13.9 14.2 14.1 14.4 14.5 N/A 11 Total tier 1 ^ 17.0 17.3 17.0 17.6 17.4 17.3 12 Tier 1 as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 16.9 17.2 16.9 17.5 17.3 N/A 13 Total capital ^ 20.0 20.7 20.4 20.7 21.0 20.9 14 Total capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 19.9 20.6 20.3 20.6 20.9 N/A Additional CET1 buffer requirements as a percentage of RWA (%) Capital conservation buffer requirement 1.88 1.88 1.88 1.88 N/A 1.25 Countercyclical buffer requirement 0.56 0.45 0.46 0.34 N/A 0.22 Bank G-SIB and/or D-SIB additional requirements 1.50 1.50 1.50 1.50 N/A 1.25 Total of bank CET1 specific buffer requirements 3.94 3.83 3.84 3.72 N/A 2.72 Total capital requirement (%) Total capital requirement 3 10.9 11.5 11.5 11.5 N/AN/A CET1 available after meeting the bank's minimum capital requirements 4 7.9 7.8 7.7 8.0 N/A 8.0 Leverage ratio 5 15 Total leverage ratio exposure measure ($bn) ^ 2,614.9 2,676.4 2,664.1 2,707.9 2,556.4 2,557.1 16 Leverage ratio (%) ^ 5.5 5.4 5.4 5.6 5.6 5.6 17 Leverage ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied (%) 5.5 5.4 5.3 5.5 5.6 N/A Liquidity Coverage Ratio ('LCR') 6 Total high-quality liquid assets ($bn) 567.2 533.2 540.2 533.1 N/A 512.6 Total net cash outflow ($bn) 368.7 334.1 341.7 338.5 N/A 359.9 LCR ratio (%) 7 153.8 159.6 158.1 157.5 N/A 142.2 * The references in this, and subsequent tables, identify the lines prescribed in the relevant European Banking Authority ('EBA') template where applicable and where there is a value.

1 Figures presented as reported under IAS 39 'Financial instruments: recognition & measurement' at 31 December 2017.

2 Capital figures and ratios are reported on the CRD IV transitional basis for additional tier 1 and tier 2 capital in accordance with articles 484-92 of the Capital Requirements Regulation.

3 Total capital requirement is defined as the sum of Pillar 1 and Pillar 2A capital requirements set by the Prudential Regulation Authority ('PRA'). Our Pillar 2A requirement at 31 December 2018, as per the PRA's Individual Capital Guidance based on a point in time assessment, was 2.9% of RWAs, of which 1.6% was met by CET1. On 1 January 2019, our Pillar 2A requirement increased to 3.0% of RWAs, of which 1.7% must be met by CET1.

4 The minimum requirements represent the total capital requirement to be met by CET1.

5 Leverage ratio is calculated using the CRD IV end point basis for additional tier 1 capital.

6 The EU's regulatory transitional arrangements for IFRS 9 'Financial instruments' in article 473a of the Capital Requirements Regulation do not apply to liquidity coverage measures. 7 LCR is calculated as at the end of each period rather than using average values. Refer to page 132 of the Annual Report and Accounts 2018 for further detail. Table 2: Reconciliation of capital with and without IFRS 9 transitional arrangements applied Reported balance using IFRS 9 transitional arrangements Expected credit losses ('ECL') reversed under transitional arrangements for IFRS 9 - Standardised ('STD') approach - Internal ratings based ('IRB') approach Tax impacts Changes in amounts deducted from CET1 for deferred tax assets and significant investments - amounts deducted from CET1 for deferred tax assets - amounts deducted from CET1 for significant investments Reported balance excluding IFRS 9 transitional arrangements At 31 Dec 2018 CET1 $bn Tier 1 $bn Total own funds $bn 121.0 147.1 173.2 (1.2) (1.2) (1.2) (1.2) (1.2) (1.2) - - - 0.3 0.3 0.3 (0.1) (0.1) (0.1) - - - (0.1) (0.1) (0.1) 120.0 146.1 172.2 Regulatory framework for disclosures HSBC is supervised on a consolidated basis in the United Kingdom ('UK') by the Prudential Regulation Authority ('PRA'), which receives information on the capital adequacy of, and sets capital requirements for, the Group as a whole. Individual banking subsidiaries are directly regulated by their local banking supervisors, who set and monitor their local capital adequacy requirements. In most jurisdictions, non-banking financial subsidiaries are also subject to the supervision and capital requirements of local regulatory authorities. At a consolidated group level, we calculated capital for prudential regulatory reporting purposes throughout 2018 using the Basel III framework of the Basel Committee ('Basel') as implemented by the European Union ('EU') in the amended Capital Requirements Directive and Regulation ('CRD IV'), and in the PRA's Rulebook for the UK banking industry. The regulators of Group banking entities outside the EU are at varying stages of implementation of the Basel Committee's framework, so local regulation in 2018 may have been on the basis of Basel I, II or III. The Basel Committee's framework is structured around three 'pillars': the Pillar 1 minimum capital requirements and Pillar 2 supervisory review process are complemented by Pillar 3 market discipline. The aim of Pillar 3 is to produce disclosures that allow market participants to assess the scope of application by banks of the Basel Committee's framework and the rules in their jurisdiction, their capital condition, risk exposures and risk management processes, and hence their capital adequacy. Pillar 3 requires all material risks to be disclosed to provide a comprehensive view of a bank's risk profile. The PRA's final rules adopted national discretions in order to accelerate significantly the transition timetable to full 'end point' CRD IV compliance. Pillar 3 disclosures HSBC's Pillar 3 Disclosures at 31 December 2018 comprise information required under Pillar 3, both quantitative and qualitative. They are made in accordance with Part 8 of the Capital Requirements Regulation within CRD IV and the European Banking Authority's ('EBA') final standards on revised Pillar 3 disclosures issued in December 2016. These disclosures are supplemented by specific additional requirements of the PRA and discretionary disclosures on our part. The Pillar 3 disclosures are governed by the Group's disclosure policy framework as approved by the Group Audit Committee ('GAC'). Information relating to the rationale for withholding certain disclosures is provided in Appendix III. In our disclosures, to give insight into movements during the year, we provide comparative figures for the previous year or period, analytical review of variances and 'flow' tables for capital requirements. Where disclosures have been enhanced, or are new, we do not generally restate or provide prior year comparatives. Wherever specific rows and columns in the tables prescribed by the EBA or Basel are not applicable or immaterial to HSBC's activities, we omit them and follow the same approach for comparative disclosures. We publish comprehensive Pillar 3 disclosures annually on the HSBC websitewww.hsbc.com, concurrently with the release of our Annual Report and Accounts 2018. Similarly, a separate Pillar 3 document is also published at half-year concurrently with the release of our Interim Report disclosure. Quarterly earnings releases also include regulatory information in line with the guidelines on the frequency of regulatory disclosures. Pillar 3 requirements may be met by inclusion in other disclosure media. Where we adopt this approach, references are provided to the relevant pages of the Annual Report and Accounts 2018 or other locations. We continue to engage in the work of the UK authorities and industry associations to improve the transparency and comparability of UK banks' Pillar 3 disclosures. Regulatory developments The UK's withdrawal from the EU In August 2018, Her Majesty's Treasury ('HMT') commenced the process of 'onshoring' the current EU legislation to ensure that there is legal continuity in the event of the UK leaving the EU. This involved the publication of draft Statutory Instruments across a wide range of financial services legislation; this included the key prudential legislation for banking groups: the Capital Requirements Regulation and Capital Requirements Directive. One of the key effects of onshoring will be to treat the EU in the same manner as the EU currently treats non-European Economic Area countries. Under the draft provisions published by HMT, the PRA will be given the power to grant transitional provisions to delay the implementation of these changes for up to two years, should the UK leave the EU without an agreement on 29 March 2019. The Bank of England ('BoE') and the PRA published a package of consultations in October and December 2018, setting out the changes required to the PRA's rules and technical standards as a result of the UK's withdrawal. It also included proposals on the exercise of the transitional powers; however the precise scope of these remains uncertain. There are certain pieces of EU legislation that are in progress, but are not yet live, that will not enter automatically into UK law if it withdraws from the EU without an agreement. The Financial Services (Implementation of Legislation) Bill is currently progressing through the UK Parliament to empower HMT to make regulations in the UK to bring into force certain specified EU legislation that remains in progress on 29 March 2019. RWAs and leverage ratio Basel Committee In December 2017, Basel published revisions to the Basel III framework. The final package includes: • widespread changes to the risk weights under the standardised approach to credit risk;

• a change in the scope of application of the internal ratings based ('IRB') approach to credit risk, together with changes to the IRB methodology;

• the replacement of the operational risk approaches with a single methodology;

• an amended set of rules for the credit valuation adjustment ('CVA') capital framework;

• an aggregate output capital floor that ensures that banks' total RWAs are no lower than 72.5% of those generated by the standardised approaches; and

• changes to the exposure measure for the leverage ratio, together with the imposition of a leverage ratio buffer for global systemically important banks ('G-SIB'). This will take the form of a tier 1 capital buffer set at 50% of the G-SIB's RWAs capital buffer. Further refinements to the leverage ratio exposure measure for centrally cleared derivatives and disclosure of daily-average exposure measures are also under consideration. Following a recalibration, Basel published the final changes to the market risk RWA regime, the Fundamental Review of the Trading book ('FRTB'), in January 2019. The new regime contains a more clearly defined trading book boundary, the introduction of an internal models approach based upon expected shortfall models, capital requirements for non-modellable risk factors, and a more risk-sensitive standardised approach that can serve as a fall-back for the internal models method. Attachments Original document

