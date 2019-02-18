HSBC : Presentation to investors and analysts

Contents
Strategy update
1
FY18 financial performance Appendix
3
12
Glossary Footnotes
40
41
Strategy update
Key messages
FY18 adjusted revenue up 4% to $53.9bn vs. FY17, driven by growth in all four global businesses
Weaker 4Q18, with adjusted revenue down 8% vs. 3Q18, principally driven by a challenging market environment
Negative adjusted jaws of 1.2% in FY18 driven by 4Q revenue weakness; operating expenses stable
Executing strategic priorities - returning to revenue growth, increasing customer numbers, improving customer satisfaction and employee engagement
Strategic priorities
Progress on our strategic priorities
Strategic priorities
Accelerate growth from Asia Build on strength in Hong Kong Invest in Pearl River Delta, ASEAN, and Wealth in Asia
Lead in support of global investment drivers: China-led Belt & Road Initiative and the transition to a low carbon economy
Complete set up of UK ring-fenced bank; grow mortgage market Market share gains share and commercial customer base; improve customer service
3 Gain market share and deliver growth from our international network
4 Turn around our US business
Improve capital efficiency; redeploy capital into higher return businesses
6 Create capacity for increasing investments in growth andtechnology through efficiency gains
Targeted 2020 outcomes
High single digit revenue growth per annum
$100bn cumulative sustainable financing1
Mid to high single digit revenue growth per annum; market share gains in transaction banking
US RoTE >6%
Increase in asset productivity
Enhance customer centricity and customer service through investments in technology
Positive adjusted jaws on an annual basis, each financial year Improve customer satisfaction in eight scale markets5
8 Simplify the organisation and invest in future skills
Improve employee engagement
ESG: outperformer6
FY18 performance highlights, YoY
Asia adjusted revenue of $28.7bn (+11%); Wealth in Asia revenue +13% (excluding market impacts in Insurance Manufacturing)
$28.5bn cumulative (+$17.4bn in FY18); awarded Best Bank for Sustainable Finance in Asia by Euromoney
HSBC UK Bank plc adjusted revenue of £6.4bn or $8.6bn (+7%)2;
Market share gains in mortgages (from 6.1% to 6.6%)Transaction banking revenue of $16.6bn (+14%); market share gains in GLCM, GTRF and FX3
US adjusted PBT of $1.0bn (+31%) supported by favourable ECL; RoTE of 2.7% (up from 0.9%)4
Reported revenue/RWAs: 6.2% (+30bps) improvement primarily driven by 4.5% revenue growth
Negative adjusted jaws of 1.2%; impacted by negative market environment in 4Q18
Markets that sustained a top-three rank or improved by two ranks: RBWM had six markets5a and CMB had three markets5b
Made governance more efficient, simplified policies, and streamlined processes; employee engagement of 66% (+2ppt)
ESG average performer rating
FY18 financial performance
Key financial metrics
-
Reported profit before tax of $19.9bn, up $2.7bn or 16% vs. FY17
-
Adjusted profit before tax of $21.7bn, up $0.6bn or 3% vs. FY17
-
Group Return on average tangible equity of 8.6% vs. 6.8% FY17
Key financial metrics
FY17
Return on average ordinary shareholders' equity Return on average tangible equity
5.9%
6.8%
1.8ppt
1.8ppt
Jaws (adjusted)7
1.0%
Dividends per ordinary share in respect of the period Earnings per share8
$0.51
$0.48
(2.2)ppt -
$0.15
Common equity tier 1 ratio9 Leverage ratio10
14.5%
5.6%
(0.5)ppt
(0.1)ppt
Advances to deposits ratio
70.6%
1.4ppt
Net asset value per ordinary share (NAV)
$8.35
$(0.22)
Tangible net asset value per ordinary share (TNAV)
$7.26
$(0.25)
4Q18
∆ 4Q17
∆ % 3% (30)%
FY18
Revenue LICs / ECL Costs Associates PBT
(195)
394
751
8%
∆ FY17
2,335
225
2
∆ % 5% 0% 1%
2
0% 41%
161
952
2,723
7% 16%
Adjusted results, $m
4Q18
∆ 4Q17
∆ % 5% (36)% (5)%
FY18
Revenue LICs / ECL Costs Associates PBT
582
∆ FY17 2,279
(225)
(54) (3)%
(429)
(1,759) (6)%
25
5% (1)%
(47)
120 586
A reconciliation of reported results to adjusted results can be found on slide 19, the remainder of the presentation unless otherwise stated, is presented on an adjusted basis
∆ % 4%
5% 3%