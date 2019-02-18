Log in
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

(HSBA)
HSBC : Presentation to investors and analysts

02/18/2019

Contents

Strategy update

1

FY18 financial performance Appendix

3

12

Glossary Footnotes

40

41

Strategy update

Key messages

FY18 adjusted revenue up 4% to $53.9bn vs. FY17, driven by growth in all four global businesses

Weaker 4Q18, with adjusted revenue down 8% vs. 3Q18, principally driven by a challenging market environment

Negative adjusted jaws of 1.2% in FY18 driven by 4Q revenue weakness; operating expenses stable

Executing strategic priorities - returning to revenue growth, increasing customer numbers, improving customer satisfaction and employee engagement

Strategic priorities

Progress on our strategic priorities

Strategic priorities

1

Accelerate growth from Asia Build on strength in Hong Kong Invest in Pearl River Delta, ASEAN, and Wealth in Asia

Lead in support of global investment drivers: China-led Belt & Road Initiative and the transition to a low carbon economy

2

Complete set up of UK ring-fenced bank; grow mortgage market Market share gains share and commercial customer base; improve customer service

3 Gain market share and deliver growth from our international network

4 Turn around our US business

5

Improve capital efficiency; redeploy capital into higher return businesses

6 Create capacity for increasing investments in growth andtechnology through efficiency gains

Targeted 2020 outcomes

High single digit revenue growth per annum

$100bn cumulative sustainable financing1

Mid to high single digit revenue growth per annum; market share gains in transaction banking

US RoTE >6%

Increase in asset productivity

7

Enhance customer centricity and customer service through investments in technology

Positive adjusted jaws on an annual basis, each financial year Improve customer satisfaction in eight scale markets5

8 Simplify the organisation and invest in future skills

Improve employee engagement

ESG: outperformer6

FY18 performance highlights, YoY

Asia adjusted revenue of $28.7bn (+11%); Wealth in Asia revenue +13% (excluding market impacts in Insurance Manufacturing)

$28.5bn cumulative (+$17.4bn in FY18); awarded Best Bank for Sustainable Finance in Asia by Euromoney

HSBC UK Bank plc adjusted revenue of £6.4bn or $8.6bn (+7%)2;

Market share gains in mortgages (from 6.1% to 6.6%)Transaction banking revenue of $16.6bn (+14%); market share gains in GLCM, GTRF and FX3

US adjusted PBT of $1.0bn (+31%) supported by favourable ECL; RoTE of 2.7% (up from 0.9%)4

Reported revenue/RWAs: 6.2% (+30bps) improvement primarily driven by 4.5% revenue growth

Negative adjusted jaws of 1.2%; impacted by negative market environment in 4Q18

Markets that sustained a top-three rank or improved by two ranks: RBWM had six markets5a and CMB had three markets5b

Made governance more efficient, simplified policies, and streamlined processes; employee engagement of 66% (+2ppt)

ESG average performer rating

FY18 financial performance

Key financial metrics

  • Reported profit before tax of $19.9bn, up $2.7bn or 16% vs. FY17

  • Adjusted profit before tax of $21.7bn, up $0.6bn or 3% vs. FY17

  • Group Return on average tangible equity of 8.6% vs. 6.8% FY17

Key financial metrics

FY17

FY18

∆ FY17

Return on average ordinary shareholders' equity Return on average tangible equity

5.9%

7.7%

6.8%

8.6%

1.8ppt

1.8ppt

Jaws (adjusted)7

1.0%

(1.2)%

Dividends per ordinary share in respect of the period Earnings per share8

$0.51

$0.51

$0.48

$0.63

(2.2)ppt -

$0.15

Common equity tier 1 ratio9 Leverage ratio10

14.5%

14.0%

5.6%

5.5%

(0.5)ppt

(0.1)ppt

Advances to deposits ratio

70.6%

72.0%

1.4ppt

Net asset value per ordinary share (NAV)

$8.35

$8.13

$(0.22)

Tangible net asset value per ordinary share (TNAV)

$7.26

$7.01

$(0.25)

Reported results, $m

4Q18

∆ 4Q17

∆ % 3% (30)%

FY18

Revenue LICs / ECL Costs Associates PBT

12,695

(853)

(9,144)

(195)

394

751

8%

53,780

(1,767)

(34,659)

∆ FY17

2,335

225

2

∆ % 5% 0% 1%

558

2

0% 41%

2,536

161

3,256

952

19,890

2,723

7% 16%

Adjusted results, $m

4Q18

∆ 4Q17

∆ % 5% (36)% (5)%

FY18

Revenue LICs / ECL Costs Associates PBT

12,564

582

53,940

∆ FY17 2,279

(853)

(225)

(1,767)

(54) (3)%

(8,882)

(429)

(32,990)

(1,759) (6)%

558

25

5% (1)%

2,536

3,387

(47)

21,719

120 586

A reconciliation of reported results to adjusted results can be found on slide 19, the remainder of the presentation unless otherwise stated, is presented on an adjusted basis

∆ % 4%

5% 3%

Disclaimer

HSBC Holdings plc published this content on 19 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2019 04:47:07 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 54 674 M
EBIT 2018 20 741 M
Net income 2018 13 680 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 6,03%
P/E ratio 2018 12,36
P/E ratio 2019 11,60
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,15x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,00x
Capitalization 172 B
Chart HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
HSBC Holdings Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 8,93 $
Spread / Average Target 4,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John M. Flint Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Edward Tucker Non-Executive Group Chairman
Andrew Mitchell Maguire Group Chief Operating Officer
Ewen James Stevenson Executive Director & Group Finance Director
Darryl West Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC2.60%170 925
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY8.12%350 997
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA4.16%283 904
BANK OF AMERICA18.14%281 473
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.38%233 403
WELLS FARGO6.81%231 691
