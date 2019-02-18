HSBC : Presentation to investors and analysts

Contents

Strategy update

Key messages

FY18 adjusted revenue up 4% to $53.9bn vs. FY17, driven by growth in all four global businesses

Weaker 4Q18, with adjusted revenue down 8% vs. 3Q18, principally driven by a challenging market environment

Negative adjusted jaws of 1.2% in FY18 driven by 4Q revenue weakness; operating expenses stable

Executing strategic priorities - returning to revenue growth, increasing customer numbers, improving customer satisfaction and employee engagement

Strategic priorities

Progress on our strategic priorities

Strategic priorities

1

Accelerate growth from Asia  Build on strength in Hong Kong  Invest in Pearl River Delta, ASEAN, and Wealth in Asia

Lead in support of global investment drivers: China-led Belt & Road Initiative and the transition to a low carbon economy

2

Complete set up of UK ring-fenced bank; grow mortgage market Market share gains share and commercial customer base; improve customer service

3 Gain market share and deliver growth from our international network

4 Turn around our US business

5

Improve capital efficiency; redeploy capital into higher return businesses

6 Create capacity for increasing investments in growth andtechnology through efficiency gains

Targeted 2020 outcomes

High single digit revenue growth per annum

$100bn cumulative sustainable financing1

Mid to high single digit revenue growth per annum; market share gains in transaction banking

US RoTE >6%

Increase in asset productivity

7

Enhance customer centricity and customer service through investments in technology

Positive adjusted jaws on an annual basis, each financial year Improve customer satisfaction in eight scale markets5

8 Simplify the organisation and invest in future skills

Improve employee engagement

ESG: outperformer6

FY18 performance highlights, YoY

Asia adjusted revenue of $28.7bn (+11%); Wealth in Asia revenue +13% (excluding market impacts in Insurance Manufacturing)

$28.5bn cumulative (+$17.4bn in FY18); awarded Best Bank for Sustainable Finance in Asia by Euromoney

HSBC UK Bank plc adjusted revenue of £6.4bn or $8.6bn (+7%)2;

Market share gains in mortgages (from 6.1% to 6.6%)Transaction banking revenue of $16.6bn (+14%); market share gains in GLCM, GTRF and FX3

US adjusted PBT of $1.0bn (+31%) supported by favourable ECL; RoTE of 2.7% (up from 0.9%)4

Reported revenue/RWAs: 6.2% (+30bps) improvement primarily driven by 4.5% revenue growth

Negative adjusted jaws of 1.2%; impacted by negative market environment in 4Q18

Markets that sustained a top-three rank or improved by two ranks: RBWM had six markets5a and CMB had three markets5b

Made governance more efficient, simplified policies, and streamlined processes; employee engagement of 66% (+2ppt)

ESG average performer rating

FY18 financial performance

Key financial metrics

 Reported profit before tax of $19.9bn, up $2.7bn or 16% vs. FY17

 Adjusted profit before tax of $21.7bn, up $0.6bn or 3% vs. FY17

 Group Return on average tangible equity of 8.6% vs. 6.8% FY17

Key financial metrics

FY17

FY18

∆ FY17

Return on average ordinary shareholders' equity Return on average tangible equity

5.9%

7.7%

6.8%

8.6%

1.8ppt

1.8ppt

Jaws (adjusted)7

1.0%

(1.2)%

Dividends per ordinary share in respect of the period Earnings per share8

$0.51

$0.51

$0.48

$0.63

(2.2)ppt -

$0.15

Common equity tier 1 ratio9 Leverage ratio10

14.5%

14.0%

5.6%

5.5%

(0.5)ppt

(0.1)ppt

Advances to deposits ratio

70.6%

72.0%

1.4ppt

Net asset value per ordinary share (NAV)

$8.35

$8.13

$(0.22)

Tangible net asset value per ordinary share (TNAV)

$7.26

$7.01

$(0.25)

Reported results, $m

4Q18

∆ 4Q17

∆ % 3% (30)%

FY18

Revenue LICs / ECL Costs Associates PBT

12,695

(853)

(9,144)

(195)

394

751

8%

53,780

(1,767)

(34,659)

∆ FY17

2,335

225

2

∆ % 5% 0% 1%

558

2

0% 41%

2,536

161

3,256

952

19,890

2,723

7% 16%

Adjusted results, $m

4Q18

∆ 4Q17

∆ % 5% (36)% (5)%

FY18

Revenue LICs / ECL Costs Associates PBT

12,564

582

53,940

∆ FY17 2,279

(853)

(225)

(1,767)

(54) (3)%

(8,882)

(429)

(32,990)

(1,759) (6)%

558

25

5% (1)%

2,536

3,387

(47)

21,719

120 586

A reconciliation of reported results to adjusted results can be found on slide 19, the remainder of the presentation unless otherwise stated, is presented on an adjusted basis

∆ % 4%

5% 3%