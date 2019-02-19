Log in
HSBC Holdings Plc    HSBA   GB0005405286

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

(HSBA)
My previous session
HSBC : Profits Hurt by Choppy Markets and Trade Tensions

02/19/2019 | 04:16am EST

HSBC Holdings reported lower than expected fourth-quarter profit as choppy financial markets, US-China trade tensions and Brexit uncertainty weighed on the global bank.

KEY FACTS 

   -- HSBC said cost growth outstripped revenue at the end of 2018. 
 
   -- Customers held off on business when markets turned volatile last year. 
 
   -- That hit revenue in the global-markets, retail-banking and 
      wealth-management units. 
 
   -- Full-year net profit was $12.6bn, less than the $13.71bn analysts 
      expected.

WHAT THE BANK SAID

HSBC CEO John Flint in an interview said the bank had been on track to meet fourth-quarter cost control targets until revenues collapsed in parts of the bank in November. He said it was "very much a fourth-quarter problem" and that the bank started 2019 in a "fundamentally different" position.

WHY THIS MATTERS

Flint is marking his first year as CEO and didn't signal any shifts in a strategy update on HSBC's focus on Asia for growth. Since 2011, the bank has undergone major restructuring, in part by exiting most of Latin America and placing more focus on its Asia operations. The UK and Hong Kong are its two major markets.

A fuller story is available on WSJ.com

WSJ City: The news, the key facts and why it matters. Be deeply informed in less than five minutes. You can find more concise stories like this on the WSJ City app. Download now from the App Store or Google Play, or sign up to newsletters here http://www.wsj.com/newsletters?sub=356&mod=djemwsjcity

Latest news on HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
04:45aHSBC : warns on China, Britain slowdown as 2018 profit disappoints
RE
04:16aHSBC : Profits Hurt by Choppy Markets and Trade Tensions
DJ
04:10aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Heavyweights HSBC, BHP drag on FTSE; Greggs outperforms ..
RE
03:45aTrade talk optimism helps European shares cling onto October highs
RE
03:42aHSBC : 2018 Profit Misses Analysts' Expectations
DJ
02:49aHSBC : warns on China, Britain slowdown as 2018 profit disappoints
RE
01:37aHSI opens up 93 pts at 28,440; H-share up 35 pts to 11,184
AQ
12:25aHSBC : reports net profit at $12.6B in 2018
AQ
12:15aHSBC : 2018 Results - Highlights - Announcement made to the HK stock exchange - ..
PU
12:03aHSBC : 2018 Pretax Profit Up 16% at $19.89 Billion, Missing Expectations
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 54 674 M
EBIT 2018 20 741 M
Net income 2018 13 728 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 6,03%
P/E ratio 2018 12,32
P/E ratio 2019 11,54
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,13x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,99x
Capitalization 171 B
Managers
NameTitle
John M. Flint Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Edward Tucker Non-Executive Group Chairman
Andrew Mitchell Maguire Group Chief Operating Officer
Ewen James Stevenson Executive Director & Group Finance Director
Darryl West Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC2.60%171 397
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY8.12%350 997
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.86%288 021
BANK OF AMERICA18.14%281 473
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.42%236 180
WELLS FARGO6.81%231 691
