HSBC : Q3 2019 EARNINGS RELEASE AUDIO WEBCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL

HSBC Holdings plc
Overseas Regulatory Announcement
The attached announcement has been released to the other stock exchanges on which HSBC Holdings plc is listed.
28 October 2019
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Q3 2019 EARNINGS RELEASE
AUDIO WEBCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL
There will be an audio webcast presentation and conference call today for investors and analysts. The speakers will be Noel Quinn, Group Chief Executive, and Ewen Stevenson, Group Chief Financial Officer.
Time: 7.30am (London); 3.30pm (Hong Kong); and 3.30am (New York).
HSBC Holdings plc
HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of the HSBC Group, is headquartered in London. HSBC serves customers worldwide from offices in 65 countries and territories in our geographical regions: Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America, and Middle East and North Africa. With assets of US$2,728bn at 30 September 2019, HSBC is one of the world's largest banking and financial services organisations.
HSBC Holdings plc 3Q19 Results
Presentation to Investors and Analysts
Highlights
1
3Q19 reported PBT down 18% to $4.8bn versus 3Q18; adjusted PBT down 12% to $5.3bn
Reported PBT in Asia up 4% to $4.7bn in 3Q19, with a resilient performance in Hong Kong
2 Growth in adjusted loans and advances to customers and customer accounts, up 7% and 5% respectively, compared with 3Q18
3
CMB and RBWM performed well compared with 3Q18. Continued momentum in GPB with net new money of $19bn in 9M19
HSBC UK was adversely impacted by additional customer redress charges in 3Q19
GB&M performance continued to reflect low levels of client activity in Global Markets, although our transaction banking
franchises delivered resilient performance
In 3Q19 adjusted revenue in Asia increased 9% versus 3Q18, and represented >50% of total GB&M adjusted revenue
Continued strong capital levels, with aCET1 ratio of 14.3%, including the completion of a $1bn share buy-back
1
Business update
Inherent strengths
Market conditions have changed
Business update
Drivers of growth and returns:
Leading global transaction bank, supported by strong international wholesale bank
Powerful and profitable retail banking and wealth management businesses in our biggest markets
Heritage in Asia and faster-growing markets
Conditions reflected in 3Q19 performance, with lower interest rates, lower capital market activity levels, wealth and insurance headwinds
The revenue environment is more challenging than in the first half of 2019, andthe outlook for revenue growth is softer than we anticipated at 1H19
Parts of the portfolio not delivering acceptable returns:
Too much capital in Continental Europe and UK NRFB, notably GB&M
Insufficient returns from US activities - notably GB&M and Retail Banking
Organisation design to be remodelled:
Simplify the bank
Better role definitions
Reduce costs associated with running the Group
Protect and grow core business
Update plans and accelerate execution
No longer expect to reach RoTE target of >11% by 2020
Improve returns, rebalance capital allocation away from low-return businesses
Redeploy capital to faster growth and higher return markets
Adjust cost base in line with these actions
We will provide an update on these plans and announce new financial targets at (or before) FY19 results
2
Financial performance
Key financial metrics
Key financial metrics
9M19
9M18
∆ 9M18
Return on average tangible equity (annualised)1
9.5%
10.1%
(0.6)ppts
Return on average ordinary shareholders' equity (annualised)
9.2%
9.0%
0.2ppts
Jaws (adjusted)2
2.2%
(1.6)%
nm
Dividends per ordinary share in respect of the period
$0.30
$0.30
-
Earnings per share (basic) 3
$0.57
$0.56
$0.01
Common equity tier 1 ratio4
14.3%
14.3%
-
Leverage ratio5
5.4%
5.4%
-
Advances to deposits ratio
74.1%
73.0%
1.1ppts
Net asset value per ordinary share (NAV)
$8.21
$8.13
$0.08
Tangible net asset value per ordinary share (TNAV)
$7.02
$7.01
$0.01
Reported results, $m
3Q19
∆ 3Q18
∆ %
9M19
∆ 9M18
∆ %
Revenue
13,355
(443)
(3)%
42,727
1,642
4 %
ECL
(883)
(376)
(74)%
(2,023)
(1,109)
(>100)%
Costs
(8,147)
(181)
(2)%
(25,296)
219
1%
Associates
512
(85)
(14)%
1,836
(142)
(7)%
PBT
4,837
(1,085)
(18)%
17,244
610
4%
PAOS*
2,971
(928)
(24)%
11,478
(407)
(4)%
* Profit attributable to ordinary shareholders of the parent company
Adjusted results, $m
3Q19
∆ 3Q18
∆ %
9M19
∆ 9M18
∆ %
Revenue
13,267
(219)
(2)%
41,762
1,894
5%
ECL
(883)
(394)
(81)%
(2,023)
(1,177)
(>100)%
Costs
(7,548)
(61)
(1)%
(23,711)
(608)
(3)%
Associates
512
(70)
(12)%
1,836
(59)
(3)%
PBT
5,348
(744)
(12)%
17,864
50
0%
A reconciliation of reported results to adjusted results can be found on slide 11, the remainder of the presentation unless otherwise stated, is presented on an adjusted basis
3
Financial performance
Adjusted revenue performance
Adjusted revenue analysis
3Q19 revenue
3Q19 vs. 3Q18, $m
9M19 vs. 9M18, $m
$3,981m
RBWM
$5,628m
$1,476m
$171m
$1,506m
$464m
CMB$3,791m
$1,367m
$454m
$1,352m
Retail Banking
Wealth Management
Other
GLCM
GTRF
Credit and Lending
Other
Global Markets
149
60
9
74
(5)
(393)
$0.0bn
0%
$0.1bn
4%
223
144
424
42
270
79
(668)
887
$1.3bn
8%
$0.8bn
8%
$1,082m
GB&M$3,470m
$1,403m
$(367)m
GPB$472m
Global Banking, Principal
Investments
GLCM, GTRF, Securities Services
Other
(254)
17
30
45
$(0.6)bn
(15)%
(209)
269
(202)
62
$(0.8)bn
(7)%
Corporate
Centre$(94)m
Group $13,267m
(219) (44)
194
(175)
(2)%
573
1,022
872
1,894
5%
Excluding certain items included in adjusted revenue
4
For further information please see appendix, page 12
Financial performance
Net interest income and NIM
Net interest income
Reported
quarterly
7,456
7,644
7,680
7,709
7,468
7,772
7,568
NII, $m
+3%
0%
7,686
7,601
7,670
7,275
7,492
7,330
Adjusted
6,992
quarterly
NII, $m
1Q18
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
+7%
(0)%
Quarterly
1,867
1,875
1,903
1,922
1,920
average
1,812
1,803
interest
earning
assets
(AIEA),
$bn
1Q18
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
(6)bps
Reported
quarterly
1.63%
1.59%
1.62%
1.56%
NIM, %
Adjusted NII of $7.7bn stable versus 2Q19; up $0.2bn (3%) versus 3Q18
Reported NII of $7.6bn down $0.2bn (3%) versus 2Q19, primarily due to provisions in relation to customer remediation programmes in the UK of c.$135m, of which $118m were included in significant items
3Q19 NIM of 1.56% down 6bps versus 2Q19:
3bps for provisions in relation to customer redress programmes in the UK RFB (18bps impact on HSBC UK NIM)
2bps in relation to hyperinflation accounting in Argentina
Discrete NIM by key legal entity, %
FY18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
% of 3Q19
% of 3Q19
Group NII Group AIEA
The Hongkong and
Shanghai Banking
2.06%
1.99%
2.05%
2.05%
56%
43%
Corporation (HBAP)
HSBC Bank plc
0.37%
0.34%
0.45%
0.47%
7%
23%
(NRFB)6
HSBC UK Bank plc
2.16%
2.21%
2.13%
1.93%
19%
15%
(RFB)6
HSBC North
America Holdings,
1.08%
1.05%
1.01%
0.87%
6%
11%
Inc
5
Financial performance
Adjusted costs
3Q19 vs. 3Q18, $bn
+61m, 0.8%
0.1
0.2
(0.2)
(0.3)
0.1
7.5
0.1
7.5
Argentina
Hyperinflation
3Q18
Cost
Inflation
Performance
Investments
Other Cost
3Q19
Saves
Costs
Growth
Adjusted operating expenses trend, $m
Adjusted costs
7,627
7,672
7,487
8,725
7,860
7,951
7,548
41
923
76
24
Argentina hyperinflation
986
855
996
1,069
1,184
1,178
1,122
UK bank levy
Investments
Other Group costs
6,731
6,676
6,557
6,542
6,880
6,749
6,479
(139)
(5)
(53)
1Q18
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
Adjusted costs
Adjusted costs of $7.5bn in 3Q19 broadly stable versus 3Q18 and down $0.4bn (5%) versus 2Q19
Compared to the prior quarter, 3Q19 benefitted from a $0.2bn release of YTD variable pay, savings from the current cost programmes of $0.1bn, and $0.1bn from Argentina hyperinflation
YTD growth constrained to 2.6%, versus 5.6% in FY18
We expect 4Q costs to include the UK bank levy charge of c.$950m, as well as higher investment spend of c.$0.2bn versus 3Q19
Reported costs
3Q19 reported costs of $8.1bn include customer redress of $488m, of which $388m relates to the mis-selling of PPI
Restructuring costs* of $140m in 3Q and $427m YTD, arising from cost- efficiency measures across our global businesses and functions
FY19 severance costs expected to be c.$650m - $700m, with annualised savings of c.$650m - $700m
* For further information please see appendix, page 11
6
Financial performance
Credit performance
Adjusted ECL of $883m, compared with $545m in 2Q19 primarily reflecting higher charges in RBWM and CMB:
RBWM adjusted ECL of $449m, up from $231m in 2Q19, primarily driven by: unsecured lending in the US, Mexico and the UK, and charges related to updated economic outlook in Hong Kong
CMB adjusted ECL of $413m, up from $244m in 2Q19, driven by: an increase in Stage 2 loans in Hong Kong (due to the updated economic outlook and a model update). Specific charges related to customers in the UK and a single name in Hong Kong
The change in economic outlook led to a total charge of $90m in Hong Kong; there was no material change in the quarter to allowances relating to economic uncertainty in the UK
ECL as a percentage of average gross loans and advances to customers was 0.34% in 3Q19, compared with 0.22% in 2Q19
Stage 3 loan book stable at 1.3% of total gross loans and advances to customers
Adjusted ECL charge trend
0.18
0.34
0.34
0.20
0.23
0.22
0.06 0.08
829
883
489
563
545
144
198
1Q18
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
Quarterly ECL as a % of average gross
FY18 ECL as a % of average
loans and advances (annualised)
gross loans and advances
ECL, $m
Analysis by stage
Stage 3
Reported basis, $bn
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
Total7
as a %
of Total
3Q19
Gross loans and advances
941.1
71.7
13.3
1,026.4
1.3%
to customers
Allowance for ECL
1.3
2.2
4.9
8.6
2Q19
Gross loans and advances
955.5
61.3
13.0
1,030.2
1.3%
to customers
Allowance for ECL
1.3
2.1
5.0
8.5
4Q18
Gross loans and advances
915.2
61.8
13.0
990.3
1.3%
to customers
Allowance for ECL
1.3
2.1
5.0
8.6
7
Financial performance
Capital adequacy: CET1 ratio of 14.3%
Capital progression
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
Common equity tier 1 capital, $bn
121.0
125.8
126.9
123.8
Risk-weighted assets, $bn
865.3
879.5
886.0
865.2
CET1 ratio, %
14.0
14.3
14.3
14.3
Leverage ratio, %
5.5
5.4
5.4
5.4
3Q19 CET1 movement, $bn
At 30 June 2019
126.9
Capital generation
1.6
Profit attributable to ordinary shareholders of the parent
3.0
company
Regulatory adjustments
(0.2)
Ordinary share dividends net of scrip
(1.2)
Foreign currency translation differences
(2.6)
Share buy-back
(1.0)
Other movements
(1.1)
At 30 September 2019
123.8
CET1 ratio movement, %
(0.2)
0.4
(0.1)
(0.1)
0.1
14.3
(0.1)
14.3
2Q19 Profit for the Ordinary
Share
Change
Foreign
Other
3Q19
period incl.
share
buy-back
in RWAs
currency
regulatory dividends
translation
adjustments
net of
differences
scrip
CET1 ratio stable at 14.3%, with profits and reduction in RWAs offset by dividends and the share buy-back, as well as adverse currency and other movements
RWAs decreased by $21bn during 3Q19, including a decrease of $13bn due to FX, $14bn due to methodology and policy changes, partly offset by asset growth and asset quality changes
Currently expect FY19 RWAs to be broadly stable versus 3Q19
As of the 14th October, the Hong Kong countercyclical buffer (CCyB) was reduced from 2.5% to 2.0%. This reduced the Group consolidated CCyB from 0.7% to 0.6%, reducing the minimum CET1 requirement from 11.4% to 11.3%
8
Summary
3Q19 results demonstrate the resilience of our international transaction banking network and the strength of our Asian
franchise
The revenue environment is more challenging than in the first half of 2019, and the outlook for revenue growth is softer than we
anticipated at 1H19
We no longer expect to reach our RoTE target of >11% by 2020
3
We will act to rebalance our capital away fromlow-returnbusinesses and adjust the cost base in line with the actions we take;
we are reviewing our plans and expect to update the market at (or before) our FY19 results in February 2020
4
These actions, or any continuing deterioration in the revenue environment, could result in significant charges in 4Q19 and subsequent periods, including the possible impairment of goodwill and additional restructuring charges
Addressing low-return businesses and reducing RWAs will allow redeployment of capital and resource into our faster growth
5 and higher return markets
We intend to sustain the dividend and maintain a CET1 ratio of >14%
9
Appendix
Appendix
Significant items
$m
3Q19
2Q19
3Q18
9M19
9M18
Reported PBT
4,837
6,194
5,922
17,244
16,634
Revenue
Currency translation
-
(208)
(355)
-
(1,514)
Customer redress programmes
118
-
-
118
(46)
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses
4
(827)
-
(823)
142
Fair value movements on financial instruments
(210)
(28)
43
(260)
195
Currency translation on significant items
-
-
-
-
6
(88)
(1,063)
(312)
(965)
(1,217)
ECL
Currency translation
-
10
18
-
68
Operating expenses
Currency translation
-
176
261
-
1,030
Cost of structural reform
35
38
89
126
300
Customer redress programmes
488
554
62
1,098
162
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses
-
-
51
-
54
Restructuring and other related costs
140
237
27
427
51
Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters
(64)
(2)
(1)
(66)
840
Currency translation on significant items
-
(27)
(10)
-
(25)
599
976
479
1,585
2,412
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
Currency translation
-
(16)
(15)
-
(83)
Total currency translation and significant items
511
(93)
170
620
1,180
Adjusted PBT
5,348
6,101
6,092
17,864
17,814
Customer redress programmes include PPI provisions of $1,003m in 9M19 (3Q19 $388m). The increase in PPI provisions is mainly driven by the volume of information requests and inbound complaints received in the period to 29 August 2019 which significantly exceeded than forecast at 30 June 2019. This was partially offset by the lower quality of the information requests
9M19 restructuring and other related costs of $427m includes $407m of severance costs (3Q19 $120m) arising from cost efficiency measures
11
Appendix
Certain revenue items and Argentina hyperinflation
Certain items included in adjusted revenue highlighted
3Q19
2Q19
3Q18
9M19
9M18
in management commentary8, $m
Insurance manufacturing market impacts in RBWM
(225)
(33)
(48)
(72)
(140)
Credit and funding valuation adjustments in GB&M
(160)
(32)
36
(147)
(4)
Legacy Credit in Corporate Centre
(40)
(13)
25
(124)
(78)
Valuation differences on long-term debt and associated
76
93
(15)
219
(380)
swaps in Corporate Centre
Argentina hyperinflation9
(132)
15
(304)
(173)
(304)
RBWM disposal gains in Latin America
-
-
-
133
-
CMB disposal gains in Latin America
-
-
-
24
-
GB&M provision release in Equities
-
-
-
106
-
Total
(481)
30
(306)
(34)
(906)
Argentina hyperinflation9 impact included in adjusted
3Q19
2Q19
3Q18
9M19
9M18
results (Latin America Corporate Centre), $m
Net interest income
(61)
24
(106)
(45)
(106)
Other income
(71)
(9)
(198)
(128)
(198)
Total revenue
(132)
15
(304)
(173)
(304)
ECL
12
(3)
20
10
20
Costs
53
(24)
139
34
139
PBT
(67)
(12)
(145)
(129)
(145)
12
Appendix
Volatile items analysis
RBWM: Insurance manufacturing
GB&M: Markets excl. Foreign
GB&M: Credit and funding valuation
Corporate Centre: Valuation
market impacts revenue, $m
Exchange revenue, $m
adjustments revenue, $m
differences on long-term debt and
associated swaps revenue, $m
183
1,088
1,021
21
36
46
93
933
67
76
50
802
803
639
(32)
490
(15)
(39)
(33)
(58)
(52)
(48)
(124)
(184)
(160)
(225)
(173)
(241)
1Q18
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
1Q18
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
1Q18
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
1Q18
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
FY18 sensitivity of HSBC's insurance manufacturing
Effect on
Effect on
profit after
total
subsidiaries to market risk factors
tax, $m
equity, $m
+100 basis point parallel shift in yield curves
9
(61)
-100 basis point parallel shift in yield curves
(28)
46
10% increase in equity prices
213
213
10% decrease in equity prices
(202)
(202)
10% increase in USD exchange rate compared with all currencies
36
36
10% decrease in USD exchange rate compared with all currencies
Global business management view of adjusted revenue
Group, $m
1Q18
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
Δ%
3Q18
Total Group revenue
12,935 12,994 13,486 12,359
14,087 13,881
13,267
(2)
Adjusted revenue as previously disclosed11
13,850
13,685
13,841
12,564
14,406
14,089
RBWM, $m
1Q18
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
Δ%
3Q18
Retail Banking
3,424
3,585
3,832
3,862
3,768
3,943
3,981
4
Current accounts, savings and deposits
1,758
1,956
2,285
2,291
2,161
2,423
2,422
6
Personal lending
1,666
1,629
1,547
1,571
1,607
1,520
1,559
1
Mortgages
536
485
408
403
418
396
379
(7)
Credit cards
680
692
691
709
752
677
711
3
Other personal lending
450
452
448
459
437
447
469
5
Wealth Management
1,753
1,519
1,570
1,114
1,888
1,695
1,476
(6)
Investment distribution
1,011
839
792
664
846
849
839
6
Life insurance manufacturing
477
418
522
205
787
586
395
(24)
Asset management
265
262
256
245
255
260
242
(5)
Other
176
58
222
62
186
231
171
(23)
Total
5,353
5,162
5,624
5,038
5,842
5,869
5,628
0
Adjusted revenue as previously disclosed11
5,669
5,396
5,760
5,110
5,971
5,949
CMB, $m
1Q18
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
Δ%
3Q18
GTRF
438
454
455
444
459
465
464
2
Credit and Lending
1,234
1,268
1,293
1,307
1,327
1,363
1,367
6
GLCM
1,268
1,374
1,446
1,505
1,479
1,519
1,506
4
Markets products, Insurance and
526
462
459
382
574
492
454
(1)
Investments and other
Total
3,466
3,558
3,653
3,638
3,839
3,839
3,791
4
Adjusted revenue as previously disclosed11
3,699
3,740
3,750
3,696
3,921
3,894
GPB, $m
1Q18
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
Δ%
3Q18
Investment
203
175
164
161
183
197
207
26
Lending
98
95
94
92
96
107
109
16
Deposit
119
121
124
125
120
118
112
(10)
Other
43
47
45
43
49
49
44
(2)
Total
463
438
427
421
448
471
472
11
Adjusted revenue as previously disclosed11
482
447
432
424
450
473
GB&M, $m
1Q18
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
Δ%
3Q18
Global Markets
1,791
1,578
1,745
1,084
1,703
1,405
1,352
(23)
FICC
1,391
1,308
1,465
871
1,336
1,173
1,145
(22)
Foreign Exchange
703
776
812
594
682
602
713
(12)
Rates
446
361
404
204
479
392
300
(26)
Credit
242
171
249
73
175
179
132
(47)
Equities
400
270
280
213
367
232
207
(26)
Securities Services
454
479
491
480
469
518
509
4
Global Banking
1,006
1,068
957
932
920
990
989
3
GLCM
600
619
671
675
677
693
692
3
GTRF
185
189
211
196
206
198
202
(4)
Principal Investments
70
98
108
(59)
80
38
93
(14)
Other revenue
(173)
(147)
(149)
(112)
(121)
(218)
(207)
(39)
Credit and funding valuation adjustments
(58)
21
36
(173)
46
(32)
(160)
nm
Total
3,875
3,905
4,070
3,023
3,980
3,592
3,470
(15)
Adjusted revenue as previously disclosed11
4,148
4,117
4,184
3,063
4,068
3,638
Corporate Centre, $m
1Q18
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
Δ%
3Q18
Central Treasury
(41)
187
91
268
284
263
313
>200
Balance Sheet Management
566
672
528
627
610
586
626
19
Holdings interest expense
(313)
(305)
(358)
(360)
(338)
(348)
(321)
10
Valuation differences on long-term debt
(241)
(124)
(15)
67
50
93
76
nm
and associated swaps
Other
(53)
(56)
(64)
(66)
(38)
(68)
(68)
(6)
Legacy Credit
1
(101)
25
(15)
(69)
(13)
(40)
(260)
Other
(182)
(155)
(404)
(14)
(237)
(140)
(367)
9
Total
(222)
(69)
(288)
239
(22)
110
(94)
67
Adjusted revenue as previously disclosed11
(148)
(15)
(285)
271
(4)
135
14
Appendix
Retail Banking and Wealth Management
9M19 highlights
Adjusted PBT
(9M18: $5.7bn)
$6.1bn
8%
Adjusted revenue
(9M18: $16.3bn)
$17.5bn 8%
Adjusted ECL
(9M18: $0.8bn)
$1.0bn
24%
Revenue performance8, $m
0%
(4)%
5,353
5,162
5,624
5,038
5,842
5,869
5,628
Wealth
183
Mgt.
1,792
1,571
1,618
1,298
1,705
1,728
1,701
(39)
(52)
(48)
(33)
(184)
(225)
222
231
171
62
186
Retail
58
176
banking
3,585
3,832
3,862
3,768
3,943
3,981
and
other
3,424
1Q18
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
Adjusted revenue
Retail banking
Other
Wealth Management excl.
Insurance manufacturing
market impacts
market impacts
Balance sheet13, $bn
+5%
+9%
623650656
345368376
3Q18 2Q19 3Q19
Customer Customer
lending accounts
Customer accounts up $33bn or 5% vs. 3Q18, notably in Hong Kong ($10bn) and the UK ($7bn)
Lending up $31bn or 9% vs. 3Q18, mainly from mortgages in Hong Kong ($11bn) and the UK ($9bn)
Assets under management, $bn
Adjusted costs
(9M18: $9.9bn)
$10.5bn 6%
RoTE12
(9M18: 22.8%)
19.3%
3Q19 vs. 3Q18: adjusted revenue stable
Lower insurance manufacturing revenue (down $127m) driven by $(177)m of adverse market impacts (3Q19: $(225)m 3Q18: $(48)m) particularly in France, Hong Kong and Argentina, partly offset by positive actuarial assumption changes
Higher retail banking revenue (up $149m) driven by balance growth with customer accounts growth of $33bn, and customer lending growth of $31bn
Higher investment distribution revenue (up $47m) driven by higher mutual fund sales in Hong Kong and higher FX revenue in Latin America
3Q19 vs. 2Q19: adjusted revenue down 4%
Lower insurance manufacturing revenue (down $191m) driven by $(192)m of adverse market impacts (3Q19: $(225)m, 2Q19: $(33)m) particularly in France, Hong Kong, and Argentina
Higher retail banking revenue (up $38m) as growth in balances of customer lending (up $8bn) and customer accounts (up $5bn) was partly offset by lower interest rates
Wealth distribution revenue broadly stable (down $10m) despite challenging market conditions as marginally lower revenue in Hong Kong was partly offset by higher revenue in the UK and Argentina
438502
3Q183Q19
Insurance value of new business written, $m
+1%
272275
3Q183Q19
15
Appendix
Commercial Banking
9M19 highlights
Adjusted PBT
(9M18: $5.8bn)
$5.7bn
3%
Adjusted revenue
(9M18: $10.8bn)
$11.6bn 8%
Adjusted ECL
(9M18: $0.3bn)
$0.9bn >100%
Revenue performance8, $m
+4%
(1)%
3,466
3,558
3,653
3,638
3,839
3,839
3,791
Adjusted revenue
Markets products,
382
574
492
454
Insurance and
462
459
526
Investments, and
465
464
455
444
459
Other
454
438
Global Trade and
Receivables Finance
1,446
1,505
1,479
1,519
1,506
(GTRF)
1,268
1,374
Global Liquidity and
Cash Management
(GLCM)
1,234
1,268
1,293
1,307
1,327
1,363
1,367
Credit and Lending
(C&L)
1Q18
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
Balance sheet13, $bn
Customer lending:
+5%
0%
341341
324
3Q18 2Q19 3Q19
YoY increase reflecting growth across all regions, notably in Europe, Asia and North America
QoQ broadly stable
Customer accounts:
+3%
0%
Adjusted costs
(9M18: $4.7bn)
$5.0bn 7%
RoTE12
(9M18: 14.5%)
13.0%
3Q19 vs. 3Q18: Adjusted revenue up 4%
GLCM up 4%, notably in Hong Kong and Argentina from improved margins and the UK from growth in average balances
C&L up 6%, notably in Asia and North America due to balance growth in Hong Kong and Canada
GTRF up 2% as growth in Europe, MENA, North and Latin America driven by higher fees was partly offset by Asia due to lower balances in Hong Kong
3Q19 vs. 2Q19: Adjusted revenue down 1%
GLCM down by 1%, notably in Hong Kong due to lower average overnight HIBOR rates
C&L broadly in line with prior quarter as increases in North America from higher fees were partly offset by a redress provision and margin compression in the UK
GTRF broadly in line with prior quarter as reduction in Hong Kong from margin compression was offset by growth in all other regions
Other down 8% due to lower insurance revenues primarily in Asia and a redress provision in the UK
352353
344
3Q18
2Q19
3Q19
Year-on-yeargrowth driven by the UK and North America, partly offset by a reduction in Hong Kong
QoQ broadly stable
16
Appendix
Global Banking and Markets
9M19 highlights
Adjusted PBT
(9M18: $5.2bn)
$4.1bn (22)%
Adjusted revenue
(9M18: $12.0bn)
$11.2bn (7)%
Adjusted ECL
(9M18: $(0.1)bn)
Revenue performance8, $m
(15)%
Adjusted revenue
3,875
3,905
4,070
3,023
3,980
3,592
3,470
Credit and
21
36
46
(32)
Funding
(58)
(173)
(160)
Valuation
(10)%
Adjustments
0%
3,933
3,884
4,034
3,934
3,630
3,624
3,196
Global Markets
2,245
2,057
2,236
2,172
and Securities
1,923
1,861
Services
1,564
Global Banking,
1,827
1,798
1,769
GLCM, GTRF, PI
1,688
1,632
1,762
1,701
and Other
1Q18
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
Management view of adjusted revenue
$m
3Q19
∆3Q18
Global Markets
1,352
(23)%
FICC
1,145
(22)%
- FX
713
(12)%
- Rates
300
(26)%
- Credit
132
(47)%
Equities
207
(26)%
Securities Services
509
4%
Global Banking
989
3%
GLCM
692
3%
GTRF
202
(4)%
Principal
93
(14)%
Investments
Other
(207)
(39)%
Credit and Funding
Valuation(160) >(100)%
Adjustments
$0.1bn >(100)%
charge / (net release)
Adjusted costs
(9M18: $6.9bn)
$7.0bn 2%
RoTE12
(9M18: 12.5%)
9.6%
3Q19 vs. 3Q18: revenue exc. XVAs down (10)%
3Q19 comparatives against a strong 3Q18, particularly in Global Markets which experienced reduced client activity and lower volatility
Global Banking revenue up due to increased Lending balances and the widening of credit spreads on portfolio hedges partly offset by prior year gains on corporate restructuring and lower event-driven revenue
Investment in GLCM, Securities Services and GTRF has delivered continued momentum with single digit growth in average balances
3Q19 vs. 2Q19: revenue exc. XVAs stable
Continuation of wider macro uncertainty and regional tensions impacting trade flows, economic growth and investor appetite
Global Markets impacted by reduced client activity as well as spread compression
Global Banking revenue broadly stable due to increased event-driven revenue and the widening of credit spreads on portfolio hedges partly offset by a reduction in financing activity
Client balances continue to grow in all our Transaction Banking products although revenues were broadly stable
Total
3,470 (15)%
Adjusted RWAs, $bn
281
277
2Q19
3Q19
RWAs down $4bn, reflecting continuing focus on capital management
17
Appendix
Global Private Banking
9M19 highlights
Adjusted PBT
(9M18: $280m)
$319m
14%
Adjusted revenue
(9M18: $1,334m)
$1,396m 5%
Adjusted ECL
(9M18: $(16)m)
$25m
<100%
Revenue performance8, $m
+11%
+0%
Adjusted revenue
463
438
427
421
448
471
472
Other
43
49
44
47
45
43
49
Deposit
119
120
118
112
121
124
125
Lending
98
96
107
109
95
94
92
Investment
203
175
164
161
183
197
207
1Q18
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
Return on client
58
54
52
54
56
56
56
asset (bps)
Reported client assets
+29bn
331
330
326
335
341
338
309
1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19
Increase of Client Assets of $29bn in 9M19 mainly due $19bn positive NNM and $10bn favourable market movements
Net new money (NNM)
charge / (net release)
Adjusted costs
(9M18: $1,070m)
$1,052m 2%
RoTE12
(9M18: 10.9%)
12.1%
3Q19 vs. 3Q18: adjusted revenue up 11%
Higher revenues mainly driven by $43m higher investment revenue and $15m higher lending NII, partly offset by $15m lower deposit NII from lower spreads.
Asia, revenue up $43m driven by Hong Kong, mainly from $28m higher brokerage & trading, $5m higher annuity fees and $6m higher lending NII from strong credit demand for investment (+$6.4bn)
Europe, revenue up $11m notably driven by $11m higher lending NII and $8m higher brokerage & trading. This is partly offset by $8m lower deposit NII from lower spreads
US, revenue decreased by $9m mostly from lower deposit NII from lower spreads and lower balances
3Q19 vs. 2Q19: adjusted revenue stable
Investment revenue increased by $9m in Asia notably from the launch of the HSBC Fixed Maturity Bond in 3Q19. This is coupled with $3m higher lending NII mainly in Europe from higher spreads (+5bps)
These are offset by $6m lower deposit NII across all regions from interest rate cuts and $6m negative movement on PVIF in France
10.2
5.0
3.1
3.1
2.4
3.5
1.0
1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19
Positive inflows of $19bn in 9M19, mainly driven by $14bn inflows in Asia and $3bn in Europe.
More than 50% of 9M19 NNM came from collaboration with our other global businesses
18
Appendix
Corporate Centre
9M19 highlights
Adjusted PBT
(9M18: $0.9bn)
$1.7bn 95%
Adjusted revenue
(9M18: $(0.5)bn)
$36m 107%
Adjusted ECL
(9M18: $(0.1)bn)
Revenue performance8, $m
1Q18
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
Central Treasury
(41)
187
91
268
284
263
313
Of which:
Balance Sheet Management
566
672
528
627
610
586
626
Holdings Interest expense
(313)
(305)
(358)
(360)
(338)
(348)
(321)
Valuation differences on long-term
(241)
(124)
(15)
67
50
93
76
debt and associated swaps
Other central treasury
(53)
(56)
(64)
(66)
(38)
(68)
(68)
Legacy Credit
1
(101)
25
(15)
(69)
(13)
(40)
Other
(182)
(155)
(404)
(14)
(237)
(140)
(367)
of which Argentina hyperinflation
-
-
(304)
73
(56)
15
(132)
Total
(222)
(69)
(288)
239
(22)
110
(94)
Legacy credit adjusted RWAs, $bn
5.5
-3.8%
2.62.5
3Q18 2Q19 3Q19
Adjusted RWAs, $bn
0%
123
126
126
$(19)m 83%
Charge / (net release)
Adjusted costs
(9M18: $0.6bn)
$0.2bn 74%
RoTE12
(9M18: 4.8%)
(3.6)%
3Q19 vs. 3Q18: adjusted revenue up $194m
Less adverse impact of Argentina hyperinflation of $(132)m versus $(304)m
Other revenue, excluding the impact of Argentina hyperinflation, (down $135m) due to the impact from change a in accounting treatment of the lease expense following IFRS 16 implementation, FX revaluation in Holdings and China and revaluation of properties
BSM (up $98m) mainly driven by gains on disposal of assets and revaluations
Valuation differences (up $91m) due to favourable differences on long term debt and associated swaps
Legacy credit (down $65m) reflecting fair value movements and non-recurrence of gain on disposal of assets in 3Q18
3Q19 vs. 2Q19: adjusted revenue down $207m
Unfavourable impact of Argentina hyperinflation (down $147m)
Other revenue, excluding the impact of Argentina hyperinflation, (down $80m) revaluation of properties and non-recurrence of items in 2Q19
BSM (up $40m) mainly driven by gains on disposal of assets and revaluations
Legacy credit (down $27m) reflecting fair value movements
19
22
26
50
51
48
6
3
3
1
1
2
46
49
48
3Q18
2Q19
3Q19
Other
US run-off
BSM
Associates
Legacy Credit
19
Appendix
RoTE by global business excluding significant items and UK bank levy
9M19 $m
RBWM
CMB
GB&M
GPB
Corporate
Group
Centre
Reported profit before tax
4,891
5,602
3,866
365
2,520
17,244
Tax expense
(801)
(1,190)
(766)
(64)
(691)
(3,512)
Reported profit after tax
4,090
4,412
3,100
301
1,829
13,732
less attributable to: preference shareholders, other equity holders, non-controlling interests
(656)
(652)
(465)
(14)
(467)
(2,254)
Profit attributable to ordinary shareholders of the parent company
3,434
3,760
2,635
287
1,362
11,478
Increase in PVIF (net of tax)*
(1,238)
(51)
-
1
(2)
(1,290)
Significant items (net of tax) and UK bank levy
911
40
148
(37)
(614)
448
BSM allocation and other adjustments
406
432
677
49
(1,404)
160
Profit attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding PVIF, significant items and UK bank levy
3,513
4,181
3,460
300
(658)
10,796
Average tangible shareholders' equity excluding fair value of own debt, DVA and other adjustments14
24,310
43,134
48,206
3,305
24,337
143,292
RoTE excluding significant items and UK bank levy (annualised)
19.3%
13.0%
9.6%
12.1%
(3.6)%
10.1%
9M18 $m
RBWM
CMB
GB&M
GPB
Corporate
Group
Centre
Reported profit before tax
5,544
6,034
5,535
182
(661)
16,634
Tax expense
(983)
(1,272)
(1,212)
(28)
(207)
(3,702)
Reported profit after tax
4,561
4,762
4,323
154
(868)
12,932
less attributable to: preference shareholders, other equity holders, non-controlling interests
(630)
(642)
(429)
(19)
(141)
(1,861)
Profit attributable to ordinary shareholders of the parent company
3,931
4,120
3,894
135
(1,009)
11,071
Increase in PVIF (net of tax)*
(300)
(16)
-
(1)
-
(317)
Significant items (net of tax) and UK bank levy
134
(25)
(110)
81
1,522
1,602
BSM allocation and other adjustments
399
418
641
61
(1,519)
-
Profit attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding PVIF, significant items and UK bank levy
4,164
4,497
4,425
276
(1,006)
12,356
Average tangible shareholders' equity excluding fair value of own debt, DVA and other adjustments14
24,462
41,324
47,340
3,392
28,230
144,748
RoTE excluding significant items and UK bank levy (annualised)
22.8%
14.5%
12.5%
10.9%
(4.8)%
11.4%
*Excludes the increase in PVIF (net of tax) attributable to non-controlling interests. The increase in PVIF, as reported in 'other operating income', was $1,770m in 9M19 and $422m in 9M18
20
Appendix
Return metrics
Group RoTE (annualised) walk, 9M19 vs. 9M18, %
11.4
1.3
(1.3)
10.1
0.1
(0.2)
0.1
10.1
(0.6)
9.5
9M18 Reported
Significant items
9M18 excl.
Change in PBT
Change in tax
NCI & AT1/
Change in Equity
9M19 excl.
Significant
9M19 Reported
RoTE
and UK bank levy
signficant items
Preference Coupons
and Other
significant items
items and UK
RoTE
and UK bank levy
and UK bank levy
bank levy
Group return metrics
9M18
9M19
RoE
9.0%
9.2%
Reported revenue / RWAs15
6.3%
6.5%
Reported RoTE
10.1%
9.5%
9M19 RoTE includes an adverse impact of 0.8ppts
(3Q19 1.5ppts) reflecting lower discount rates on Insurance liabilities, but excludes a broadly offsetting favourable movement in PVIF1,17
Global business and Corporate Centre RoTE12
9M18
9M19
RBWM
22.8%
19.3%
CMB
14.5%
13.0%
GB&M
12.5%
9.6%
GPB
10.9%
12.1%
Corporate Centre
(4.8)%
(3.6)%
21
Appendix
Equity drivers
3Q19 vs. 2Q19 Equity drivers
Shareholders'
Tangible
TNAV per
Basic number
of ordinary
Equity, $bn
Equity16, $bn
share, $
shares, million
As at 30 June 2019
192.7
145.4
7.19
20,221
Profit attributable to:
3.5
2.5
0.12
-
Ordinary shareholders
3.0
2.5
0.12
-
Other equity holders
0.5
-
-
-
Dividends gross of scrip
(4.5)
(4.0)
(0.20)
-
On ordinary shares
(4.0)
(4.0)
(0.20)
-
On other equity instruments
(0.5)
-
-
-
Scrip
1.2
1.2
0.00
155
FX
(3.8)
(3.3)
(0.16)
-
Cancellation of shares
(1.0)
(1.0)
(0.00)
(136)
Actuarial gains/(losses) on defined benefit plans
0.8
0.8
0.04
-
Fair value movements through 'Other Comprehensive Income'
0.6
0.6
0.03
-
Other16
0.0
(0.4)
0.00
(49)
As at 30 September 2019
189.5
141.8
7.02
20,191
$7.00 on a
20,267 million
fully diluted
on a fully diluted
basis
basis
22
Appendix
Balance sheet - customer lending
3Q19 Net loans and advances to customers
Adjusted customer lending increased by $16bn (2%) vs. 2Q19:
Customer lending growth was primarily in Asia (up $10bn), reflecting an increase in GB&M (up $7bn), due to higher term lending from our continued strategic focus on growth throughout Asia. Customer lending increased in RBWM by $4bn, primarily in Hong Kong (up $3bn), where we maintained a leading position in mortgages. This was partly offset by a decrease in CMB (down $2bn)
In Europe, customer lending increased by $7bn, with HSBC UK up $3bn, primarily reflecting growth in mortgage balances (up $2bn), due to our focus on broker- originated mortgages. We also increased lending to our corporate clients within HSBC UK mainly through term lending. The remaining increase in Europe primarily reflected growth in the UK in GB&M
981
973
981
982
1,005
1,022
1,018
941 955 964 981 1,002 1,018
915
1Q18
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
UK
265
272
280
277
280
283
289
Hong
273
284
284
290
296
303
308
Kong
Reported net loans and advances to customers
Adjusted net loans and advances to customers (on a constant currency basis)
3Q19 adjusted lending growth by global business and region $bn
Growth since 2Q19
$bn
Growth since 2Q19
$bn
UK mortgages
RBWM
$376n
Other
Europe
$377bn
7
2%
3
2
3
2%
HK mortgages
o/w UK
$289bn
7
2%
CMB
$341bn
1 0%
6
3%
Asia
$478bn
10
2%
$252bn
GB&M
o/w Hong
$308bn
2%
5
Kong
MENA
$28bn
(2)%
GPB
$46bn
1 2%
-1
North
$112bn
(0)%
0
Corporate
America
$2bn
0
8%
Centre
Latin
$23bn
0
2%
America
Total
$1,018bn
16
2%
16
2%
Total
$1,018bn
GTRF funded assets, $bn
86
84
85
85
87
87
82
1Q18
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
23
Appendix
Balance sheet - customer accounts
3Q19 Customer accounts
Adjusted customer accounts increased by $19bn (1%) vs. 2Q19:
Customer accounts increased in Europe by $9bn, driven by an increase in CMB and RBWM balances, notably in HSBC UK (up $6bn) within current accounts and savings. In addition, current accounts increased in GB&M mainly in the UK
Customer accounts also increased in North America (up $8bn), primarily in GB&M (up $4bn), reflecting an increase in interest-bearing demand deposits, and in CMB (up $2bn), from an increase mainly in time deposits. In addition, customer accounts grew in RBWM (up $2bn), reflecting an increase in savings deposits arising from promotional rates.
1,380
1,356
1,345
1,363
1,357
1,380
1,374
1,316
1,312
1,340
1,326
1,355
1,374
1,296
1Q18
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
UK
370
378
378
386
381
386
396
Hong
472
478
477
484
476
486
487
Kong
Reported customer accounts
Adjusted customer accounts (on a constant currency basis)
Reported average customer accounts, $bn
6% CAGR
(Demand
deposits)
1,054
1,000
663
0
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
Demand and other - non-interest bearing and
Savings
Time and other
demand - interest bearing
Average GLCM deposits (includes banks and affiliate balances), $bn
c.4% CAGR
c.520
c. 540
c. 560
9M17
9M18
9M19
24
Appendix
UK customer loans and advances
Total UK gross customer loans and advances
RFB RBWM residential mortgages, £bn
RFB RBWM unsecured lending, £bn
93.7
95.3
97.0
As at 30 September 2019
85.1
86.8
89.8
92.6
Of which £97.0bn
relates to RBWM
in the RFB
7.0 6.8
6.9
6.7
6.2
Wholesale
5.4
£240bn
£102bn
Mar-18
Jun-18
Sep-18
Dec-18
Mar-19
Jun-19
Sep-19
0.7 0.8 0.7
£123bn
Credit cards
Personal loans
Overdrafts
By LTV
90+ day delinquency trend, %
Oct-19
2017
2018
9M19
Mortgages
Of which £68.6bn
Less than 50%
£45.1bn
£10bn
0.20
relates to the RFB
50% - < 60%
£15.4bn
Credit cards: 90-179 day delinquency trend, %
£7bn
0.15
60% - < 70%
£14.1bn
Personal loans Credit cards
0.10
Oct-19
70% - < 80%
£12.5bn
and overdrafts
80% - < 90%
£7.9bn
0.8
0.05
0.6
90% +
£1.7bn
0.00
0.4
RFB wholesale gross loans and advances to
Jul-18
Oct-18
Jan-19
Apr-19
Jul-19
0.2
customers, £bn
c.27% of mortgage book is in
LTV ratios:
0.0
As at 30 September 2019
Jan-18
Jul-18
Jan-19
Jul-19
Greater London
• c.47% of the book < 50% LTV%
Non-bank financial
Buy-to-let mortgages of £2.9bn
• new originations average LTV of
•
90-179 day delinquencies
remain within
Mortgages on a standard
66%
institutions
Other
expectations. The rise seen over the last 6
2.8
Real estate
variable rate of £2.9bn
•
average LTV of the total
months largely reflects a return to more
Health and care
5.2
12.1
Interest-only mortgages of
portfolio of 52%
normal credit conditions
Transportation
£18.9bn18
and storage
1.6
Publishing and
1.8
Expansion into the broker channel
broadcasting
2.2
Agriculture, forestry
3.8
Broker coverage
and fishing
£68.6bn
Wholesale
8%
43%
70%
84%
88%
(by value of market share)
10.8 and retail
Professional,
3.8
trade
c. £22bn
scientific activities
Gross lending
c. £16bn
c. £19bn
35%
4.1
21%
c. £15bn
Broker channel c. £13bn
7%
Construction
8.1
45%
4.7
Direct channel
Adminstrative and
Manufacturing
7.7
support services
Accommodation
2015
2016
2017
2018
9M19
and food
25
Appendix
US geographical region
Reported by global business, $m
RBWM
CMB
GB&M
GPB
Corporate
9M19
Centre
Income statement
Net interest income
639
595
227
102
28
Net fee income
172
170
547
50
(12)
Other income
48
10
671
5
282
Revenue
859
775
1,445
157
298
ECL
(85)
(33)
17
(1)
0
Operating expenses
(963)
(442)
(1,122)
(162)
(265)
Profit before tax
(189)
300
340
(6)
33
Revenue significant items
(4)
-
(4)
-
(2)
Cost significant items
(8)
(2)
(8)
(1)
(20)
Balance sheet
Loans and advances to customers (net)
17,343
26,130
16,602
5,910
-
Total external assets
18,596
27,773
165,654
7,066
77,701
Customer accounts
34,871
25,334
21,830
7,704
3
Risk-weighted assets
Cost efficiency ratio
112.1%
57.0%
77.6%
103.2%
89.9%
US total
1,591
927
1,016
3,534
(102)
(2,954)
478
(10)
(39)
65,985
296,790
89,742
97,700
83.6%
26
Appendix
HSBC Bank plc (NRFB)
Reported by global business, $m
RBWM
CMB
GB&M
GPB
Corporate
HSBC
9M19
Centre
Bank plc
Income statement
Net interest income
628
711
697
77
(726)
1,387
Net fee income
278
345
568
95
(12)
1,274
Other income
58
71
2,194
-
654
2,977
Revenue
964
1,127
3,459
172
(84)
5,638
ECL
(1)
(90)
(56)
-
15
(132)
Operating expenses
(935)
(618)
(3,443)
(140)
(249)
(5,385)
Share of profit in associates and JVs
-
-
-
-
16
16
Profit before tax
28
419
(40)
32
(302)
137
Revenue significant items
-
-
(12)
-
2
(10)
Cost significant items
(3)
(5)
(117)
(3)
(92)
(220)
Balance sheet
Loans and advances to customers (net)
28,273
36,499
73,698
5,067
595
144,132
Total external assets
61,594
38,493
574,395
5,526
134,409
814,417
Customer accounts
39,417
43,313
126,593
9,835
4,533
223,691
Risk-weighted assets
182,400
Cost efficiency ratio
97.0%
54.8%
99.5%
81.4%
nm
95.5%
27
Appendix
Footnotes
Due to falling interest rates in the year to date, the regulator-prescribed 'Valuation Interest Rate' parameters used to discount the insurance liabilities in Hong Kong and Singapore were reduced. This led to an increase in the liabilities under insurance contracts of USD 1.3bn, and a corresponding increase in the Present Value of In-Force business ('PVIF') of USD 1.2bn. Because the increase in PVIF is excluded from both the numerator and denominator of the Group's RoTE calculation, the reduction in the discount rates lowered 9M19 RoTE by 0.8 ppts
9M18 Jaws (adjusted) is as reported at 9M18
20,149 million weighted average basic ordinary shares outstanding during the period
Unless otherwise stated, risk-weighted assets and capital amounts at 30 September 2019 are calculated using (i) the transitional arrangement within the revisions to the Capital Requirements Regulation
('CRR II') as implemented in the UK by the Prudential Regulation Authority; and (ii) EU's regulatory transitional arrangements for IFRS 9 in article 473a of CRR II
Leverage ratio at 30 September 2019 is calculated using the CRR II end-point basis for additional tier 1 capital
FY18 NIM relates to 2H18 only. HSBC UK Bank plc (RFB) started operations on 1st July 2018
Total includes POCI balances and related allowances
Where a quarterly trend is presented on the Income Statement, all comparatives are re-translated at average 3Q19 exchange rates
From 1st July 2018, Argentina was deemed a hyperinflationary economy for accounting purposes
Equity market investments in the Insurance manufacturing business are mainly benchmarked to MSCI World index (c.50%), MSCI Asia excl. Japan (c.50%); rebased to 100
2Q19 as reported at 2Q19 Results; 1Q19 as reported at 1Q19 Results; 4Q18 as reported at 4Q18 Results; 3Q18 as reported at 3Q18 Results; 2Q18 as reported at 2Q18 Results; 1Q18 as reported at 1Q18 Results
RoTE is annualised and excludes significant items and the UK bank levy. RBWM RoTE includes an adverse impact reflecting lower discount rates on Insurance liabilities, but excludes a broadly offsetting favourable movement in PVIF
Where a quarterly trend is presented on the Balance Sheet and Funds Under Management, all comparatives are re-translated at 30 September 2019 exchange rates
Tangible Equity is allocated to global businesses at a legal entity level, using RWAs, or a more suitable local approach, where appropriate
Revenue/RWAs is calculated using annualised reported revenues and reported average risk-weighted assets
Differences between shareholders' equity and tangible equity drivers reflect adjustments primarily for PVIF movements and amortisation expense within 'Profit Attributable to Ordinary shareholders', FX on goodwill and intangibles within 'FX', and intangible asset additions within 'Other'.
Due to falling interest rates in the third quarter, the regulator-prescribed 'Valuation Interest Rate' parameters used to discount the insurance liabilities in Hong Kong and Singapore were reduced. This led to an increase in the liabilities under insurance contracts of USD 0.7bn, and a corresponding increase in the Present Value of In-Force business ('PVIF') of USD 0.7bn. Because the increase in PVIF is excluded from both the numerator and denominator of the Group's RoTE calculation, the reduction in the discount rates lowered 3Q19 RoTE by 1.5 ppts
Includes offset mortgages in first direct, endowment mortgages and other products
28
Appendix
Glossary
AIEA
Average interest earning assets
ASEAN
Association of Southeast Asian Nations
AUM
Assets under management
Bps
Basis points. One basis point is equal to one-hundredth of a percentage
point
BREEAM
Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method
BRI
Belt & Road Initiative
BSM
Balance Sheet Management
CET1
Common Equity Tier 1
In December 2016, certain functions were combined to create a Corporate
Centre. These include Balance Sheet Management, legacy businesses and
Corporate Centre
interests in associates and joint ventures. The Corporate Centre also
includes the results of our financing operations, central support costs with
associated recoveries and the UK bank levy
CMB
Commercial Banking, a global business
CRD IV
Capital Requirements Directive IV
CRR
Customer risk rating
Expected credit losses. In the income statement, ECL is recorded as a
change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges. In
ECL
the balance sheet, ECL is recorded as an allowance for financial
instruments to which only the impairment requirements in IFRS 9 are
applied.
ESG
Environmental, social and governance
FICC
Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities
GB&M
Global Banking and Markets, a global business
GLCM
Global Liquidity and Cash Management
GPB
Global Private Banking, a global business
GTRF
Global Trade and Receivables Finance
IAS
International Accounting Standards
IBOR
Interbank Offered Rate
IFRS
International Financial Reporting Standard
The difference between the rate of growth of revenue and the rate of
Jaws
growth of costs. Positive jaws is where the revenue growth rate
exceeds the cost growth rate. Calculated on an adjusted basis
A portfolio of assets including securities investment conduits, asset-backed
Legacy credit
securities, trading portfolios, credit correlation portfolios and derivative
transactions entered into directly with monoline insurers
LTV
Loan to value
MENA
Middle East and North Africa
NAV
Net Asset Value
NBFI
Non-Bank Financial Institutions
NCI
Non-controlling interests
NII
Net interest income
NIM
Net interest margin
NRFB
Non ring-fenced bank
PAOS
Profit attributable to ordinary shareholders
PBT
Profit before tax
POCI
Purchased or originated credit-impaired
Ppt
Percentage points
PRD
Pearl River Delta
PVIF
Present value of in-force insurance contracts
RBWM
Retail Banking and Wealth Management, a global business
HBUK (RFB)
Ring-fenced bank, established July 2018 as part of ring fenced bank
legislation
RoE
Return on average ordinary shareholders' equity
RoTE
Return on average tangible equity
RWA
Risk-weighted asset
TNAV
Tangible net asset value
29
Appendix
Disclaimer
