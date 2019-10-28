HSBC : Q3 2019 EARNINGS RELEASE AUDIO WEBCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL 0 10/28/2019 | 12:07am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document. HSBC Holdings plc Overseas Regulatory Announcement The attached announcement has been released to the other stock exchanges on which HSBC Holdings plc is listed. The Board of Directors of HSBC Holdings plc as at the date of this announcement comprises: Mark Tucker*, Noel Quinn, Kathleen Casey† , Laura Cha† , Henri de Castries† , Irene Lee† , José Meade† , Heidi Miller† , Marc Moses, David Nish† , Ewen Stevenson, Jonathan Symonds† , Jackson Tai† and Pauline van der Meer Mohr† . * Non-executive Group Chairman Independent non-executive Director

Hong Kong Stock Code: 5 HSBC Holdings plc Registered Office and Group Head Office: 8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered in England: number 617987 28 October 2019 HSBC HOLDINGS PLC Q3 2019 EARNINGS RELEASE AUDIO WEBCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL There will be an audio webcast presentation and conference call today for investors and analysts. The speakers will be Noel Quinn, Group Chief Executive, and Ewen Stevenson, Group Chief Financial Officer. A copy of the presentation to investors and analysts is attached and is also available to view and download at https://www.hsbc.com/investors/results-and-announcements/all-reporting/group. Full details of how to access the conference call appear below and details of how to access the webcast can also be found at http://www.hsbc.com/investors/results-and-announcements Time: 7.30am (London); 3.30pm (Hong Kong); and 3.30am (New York). Conference call access numbers: Restrictions may exist when accessing freephone/toll-free numbers using a mobile telephone. Passcode: 7958307 Toll-free Toll UK 0808 238 1616 0844 822 8904 US +1 866 551 9263 +1 917 382 4013 Hong Kong 800 967 131 5808 0001 International +44 207 192 8727 Replay access details from 28 October 2019 09:00 GMT - 28 November 2019 09:00 GMT Passcode: 7958307 Toll-free Toll UK 0808 238 0667 0871 700 0471 US +1 917 677 7532 Hong Kong 5808 5596 International +44 333 300 9785 Note to editors: HSBC Holdings plc HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of the HSBC Group, is headquartered in London. HSBC serves customers worldwide from offices in 65 countries and territories in our geographical regions: Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America, and Middle East and North Africa. With assets of US$2,728bn at 30 September 2019, HSBC is one of the world's largest banking and financial services organisations. ends/all Registered Office and Group Head Office: 8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987 HSBC Holdings plc 3Q19 Results Presentation to Investors and Analysts Highlights 1 3Q19 reported PBT down 18% to $4.8bn versus 3Q18; adjusted PBT down 12% to $5.3bn Reported PBT in Asia up 4% to $4.7bn in 3Q19, with a resilient performance in Hong Kong 2 Growth in adjusted loans and advances to customers and customer accounts, up 7% and 5% respectively, compared with 3Q18 3 CMB and RBWM performed well compared with 3Q18. Continued momentum in GPB with net new money of $19bn in 9M19 HSBC UK was adversely impacted by additional customer redress charges in 3Q19 GB&M performance continued to reflect low levels of client activity in Global Markets, although our transaction banking franchises delivered resilient performance

In 3Q19 adjusted revenue in Asia increased 9% versus 3Q18, and represented >50% of total GB&M adjusted revenue Continued strong capital levels, with a CET1 ratio of 14.3%, including the completion of a $1bn share buy-back 1 Business update Inherent strengths Market conditions have changed Business update Drivers of growth and returns: Leading global transaction bank, supported by strong international wholesale bank Powerful and profitable retail banking and wealth management businesses in our biggest markets Heritage in Asia and faster-growing markets

Conditions reflected in 3Q19 performance , with lower interest rates, lower capital market activity levels, wealth and insurance headwinds

, with lower interest rates, lower capital market activity levels, wealth and insurance headwinds The revenue environment is more challenging than in the first half of 2019, and the outlook for revenue growth is softer than we anticipated at 1H19 Parts of the portfolio not delivering acceptable returns: Too much capital in Continental Europe and UK NRFB, notably GB&M

Insufficient returns from US activities - notably GB&M and Retail Banking Organisation design to be remodelled: Simplify the bank

Better role definitions

Reduce costs associated with running the Group Protect and grow core business

Update plans and accelerate execution No longer expect to reach RoTE target of >11% by 2020 Improve returns, rebalance capital allocation away from low-return businesses

low-return businesses Redeploy capital to faster growth and higher return markets

Adjust cost base in line with these actions We will provide an update on these plans and announce new financial targets at (or before) FY19 results 2 Financial performance Key financial metrics Key financial metrics 9M19 9M18 ∆ 9M18 Return on average tangible equity (annualised)1 9.5% 10.1% (0.6)ppts Return on average ordinary shareholders' equity (annualised) 9.2% 9.0% 0.2ppts Jaws (adjusted)2 2.2% (1.6)% nm Dividends per ordinary share in respect of the period $0.30 $0.30 - Earnings per share (basic) 3 $0.57 $0.56 $0.01 Common equity tier 1 ratio4 14.3% 14.3% - Leverage ratio5 5.4% 5.4% - Advances to deposits ratio 74.1% 73.0% 1.1ppts Net asset value per ordinary share (NAV) $8.21 $8.13 $0.08 Tangible net asset value per ordinary share (TNAV) $7.02 $7.01 $0.01 Reported results, $m 3Q19 ∆ 3Q18 ∆ % 9M19 ∆ 9M18 ∆ % Revenue 13,355 (443) (3)% 42,727 1,642 4 % ECL (883) (376) (74)% (2,023) (1,109) (>100)% Costs (8,147) (181) (2)% (25,296) 219 1% Associates 512 (85) (14)% 1,836 (142) (7)% PBT 4,837 (1,085) (18)% 17,244 610 4% PAOS* 2,971 (928) (24)% 11,478 (407) (4)% * Profit attributable to ordinary shareholders of the parent company Adjusted results, $m 3Q19 ∆ 3Q18 ∆ % 9M19 ∆ 9M18 ∆ % Revenue 13,267 (219) (2)% 41,762 1,894 5% ECL (883) (394) (81)% (2,023) (1,177) (>100)% Costs (7,548) (61) (1)% (23,711) (608) (3)% Associates 512 (70) (12)% 1,836 (59) (3)% PBT 5,348 (744) (12)% 17,864 50 0% A reconciliation of reported results to adjusted results can be found on slide 11, the remainder of the presentation unless otherwise stated, is presented on an adjusted basis 3 Financial performance Adjusted revenue performance Adjusted revenue analysis 3Q19 revenue 3Q19 vs. 3Q18, $m 9M19 vs. 9M18, $m $3,981m RBWM $5,628m $1,476m $171m $1,506m $464m CMB$3,791m $1,367m $454m $1,352m Retail Banking Wealth Management Other GLCM GTRF Credit and Lending Other Global Markets 149 60 9 74 (5) (393) $0.0bn 0% $0.1bn 4% 223 144 424 42 270 79 (668) 887 $1.3bn 8% $0.8bn 8% $1,082m GB&M$3,470m $1,403m $(367)m GPB$472m Global Banking, Principal Investments GLCM, GTRF, Securities Services Other (254) 17 30 45 $(0.6)bn (15)% (209) 269 (202) 62 $(0.8)bn (7)% Corporate Centre$(94)m Group $13,267m (219) (44) 194 (175) (2)% 573 1,022 872 1,894 5% Excluding certain items included in adjusted revenue 4 For further information please see appendix, page 12 Financial performance Net interest income and NIM Net interest income Reported quarterly 7,456 7,644 7,680 7,709 7,468 7,772 7,568 NII, $m +3% 0% 7,686 7,601 7,670 7,275 7,492 7,330 Adjusted 6,992 quarterly NII, $m 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 +7% (0)% Quarterly 1,867 1,875 1,903 1,922 1,920 average 1,812 1,803 interest earning assets (AIEA), $bn 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 (6)bps Reported quarterly 1.63% 1.59% 1.62% 1.56% NIM, % Adjusted NII of $7.7bn stable versus 2Q19; up $0.2bn (3%) versus 3Q18

Reported NII of $7.6bn down $0.2bn (3%) versus 2Q19, primarily due to provisions in relation to customer remediation programmes in the UK of c.$135m, of which $118m were included in significant items

3Q19 NIM of 1.56% down 6bps versus 2Q19:

3bps for provisions in relation to customer redress programmes in the UK RFB (18bps impact on HSBC UK NIM) 2bps in relation to hyperinflation accounting in Argentina

Discrete NIM by key legal entity, % FY18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 % of 3Q19 % of 3Q19 Group NII Group AIEA The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking 2.06% 1.99% 2.05% 2.05% 56% 43% Corporation (HBAP) HSBC Bank plc 0.37% 0.34% 0.45% 0.47% 7% 23% (NRFB)6 HSBC UK Bank plc 2.16% 2.21% 2.13% 1.93% 19% 15% (RFB)6 HSBC North America Holdings, 1.08% 1.05% 1.01% 0.87% 6% 11% Inc 5 Financial performance Adjusted costs 3Q19 vs. 3Q18, $bn +61m, 0.8% 0.1 0.2 (0.2) (0.3) 0.1 7.5 0.1 7.5 Argentina Hyperinflation 3Q18 Cost Inflation Performance Investments Other Cost 3Q19 Saves Costs Growth Adjusted operating expenses trend, $m Adjusted costs 7,627 7,672 7,487 8,725 7,860 7,951 7,548 41 923 76 24 Argentina hyperinflation 986 855 996 1,069 1,184 1,178 1,122 UK bank levy Investments Other Group costs 6,731 6,676 6,557 6,542 6,880 6,749 6,479 (139) (5) (53) 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 Adjusted costs Adjusted costs of $7.5bn in 3Q19 broadly stable versus 3Q18 and down $0.4bn (5%) versus 2Q19

Compared to the prior quarter, 3Q19 benefitted from a $0.2bn release of YTD variable pay, savings from the current cost programmes of $0.1bn, and $0.1bn from Argentina hyperinflation

YTD growth constrained to 2.6%, versus 5.6% in FY18

We expect 4Q costs to include the UK bank levy charge of c.$950m, as well as higher investment spend of c.$0.2bn versus 3Q19 Reported costs 3Q19 reported costs of $8.1bn include customer redress of $488m, of which $388m relates to the mis-selling of PPI

mis-selling of PPI Restructuring costs* of $140m in 3Q and $427m YTD, arising from cost- efficiency measures across our global businesses and functions

FY19 severance costs expected to be c.$650m - $700m, with annualised savings of c.$650m - $700m * For further information please see appendix, page 11 6 Financial performance Credit performance Adjusted ECL of $883m, compared with $545m in 2Q19 primarily reflecting higher charges in RBWM and CMB:

RBWM adjusted ECL of $449m, up from $231m in 2Q19, primarily driven by: unsecured lending in the US, Mexico and the UK, and charges related to updated economic outlook in Hong Kong CMB adjusted ECL of $413m, up from $244m in 2Q19, driven by: an increase in Stage 2 loans in Hong Kong (due to the updated economic outlook and a model update). Specific charges related to customers in the UK and a single name in Hong Kong

The change in economic outlook led to a total charge of $90m in Hong Kong; there was no material change in the quarter to allowances relating to economic uncertainty in the UK

ECL as a percentage of average gross loans and advances to customers was 0.34% in 3Q19, compared with 0.22% in 2Q19

Stage 3 loan book stable at 1.3% of total gross loans and advances to customers Adjusted ECL charge trend 0.18 0.34 0.34 0.20 0.23 0.22 0.06 0.08 829 883 489 563 545 144 198 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 Quarterly ECL as a % of average gross FY18 ECL as a % of average loans and advances (annualised) gross loans and advances ECL, $m Analysis by stage Stage 3 Reported basis, $bn Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Total7 as a % of Total 3Q19 Gross loans and advances 941.1 71.7 13.3 1,026.4 1.3% to customers Allowance for ECL 1.3 2.2 4.9 8.6 2Q19 Gross loans and advances 955.5 61.3 13.0 1,030.2 1.3% to customers Allowance for ECL 1.3 2.1 5.0 8.5 4Q18 Gross loans and advances 915.2 61.8 13.0 990.3 1.3% to customers Allowance for ECL 1.3 2.1 5.0 8.6 7 Financial performance Capital adequacy: CET1 ratio of 14.3% Capital progression 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 Common equity tier 1 capital, $bn 121.0 125.8 126.9 123.8 Risk-weighted assets, $bn 865.3 879.5 886.0 865.2 CET1 ratio, % 14.0 14.3 14.3 14.3 Leverage ratio, % 5.5 5.4 5.4 5.4 3Q19 CET1 movement, $bn At 30 June 2019 126.9 Capital generation 1.6 Profit attributable to ordinary shareholders of the parent 3.0 company Regulatory adjustments (0.2) Ordinary share dividends net of scrip (1.2) Foreign currency translation differences (2.6) Share buy-back (1.0) Other movements (1.1) At 30 September 2019 123.8 CET1 ratio movement, % (0.2) 0.4 (0.1) (0.1) 0.1 14.3 (0.1) 14.3 2Q19 Profit for the Ordinary Share Change Foreign Other 3Q19 period incl. share buy-back in RWAs currency regulatory dividends translation adjustments net of differences scrip CET1 ratio stable at 14.3%, with profits and reduction in RWAs offset by dividends and the share buy-back, as well as adverse currency and other movements

buy-back, as well as adverse currency and other movements RWAs decreased by $21bn during 3Q19, including a decrease of $13bn due to FX, $14bn due to methodology and policy changes, partly offset by asset growth and asset quality changes

Currently expect FY19 RWAs to be broadly stable versus 3Q19

As of the 14 th October, the Hong Kong countercyclical buffer (CCyB) was reduced from 2.5% to 2.0%. This reduced the Group consolidated CCyB from 0.7% to 0.6%, reducing the minimum CET1 requirement from 11.4% to 11.3% 8 Summary 3Q19 results demonstrate the resilience of our international transaction banking network and the strength of our Asian franchise

The revenue environment is more challenging than in the first half of 2019, and the outlook for revenue growth is softer than we anticipated at 1H19

We no longer expect to reach our RoTE target of >11% by 2020 3 We will act to rebalance our capital away from low-returnbusinesses and adjust the cost base in line with the actions we take; we are reviewing our plans and expect to update the market at (or before) our FY19 results in February 2020 4 These actions, or any continuing deterioration in the revenue environment, could result in significant charges in 4Q19 and subsequent periods, including the possible impairment of goodwill and additional restructuring charges Addressing low-return businesses and reducing RWAs will allow redeployment of capital and resource into our faster growth 5 and higher return markets We intend to sustain the dividend and maintain a CET1 ratio of >14% 9 Appendix Appendix Significant items $m 3Q19 2Q19 3Q18 9M19 9M18 Reported PBT 4,837 6,194 5,922 17,244 16,634 Revenue Currency translation - (208) (355) - (1,514) Customer redress programmes 118 - - 118 (46) Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses 4 (827) - (823) 142 Fair value movements on financial instruments (210) (28) 43 (260) 195 Currency translation on significant items - - - - 6 (88) (1,063) (312) (965) (1,217) ECL Currency translation - 10 18 - 68 Operating expenses Currency translation - 176 261 - 1,030 Cost of structural reform 35 38 89 126 300 Customer redress programmes 488 554 62 1,098 162 Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - 51 - 54 Restructuring and other related costs 140 237 27 427 51 Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters (64) (2) (1) (66) 840 Currency translation on significant items - (27) (10) - (25) 599 976 479 1,585 2,412 Share of profit in associates and joint ventures Currency translation - (16) (15) - (83) Total currency translation and significant items 511 (93) 170 620 1,180 Adjusted PBT 5,348 6,101 6,092 17,864 17,814 Customer redress programmes include PPI provisions of $1,003m in 9M19 (3Q19 $388m). The increase in PPI provisions is mainly driven by the volume of information requests and inbound complaints received in the period to 29 August 2019 which significantly exceeded than forecast at 30 June 2019. This was partially offset by the lower quality of the information requests

9M19 restructuring and other related costs of $427m includes $407m of severance costs (3Q19 $120m) arising from cost efficiency measures 11 Appendix Certain revenue items and Argentina hyperinflation Certain items included in adjusted revenue highlighted 3Q19 2Q19 3Q18 9M19 9M18 in management commentary8, $m Insurance manufacturing market impacts in RBWM (225) (33) (48) (72) (140) Credit and funding valuation adjustments in GB&M (160) (32) 36 (147) (4) Legacy Credit in Corporate Centre (40) (13) 25 (124) (78) Valuation differences on long-term debt and associated 76 93 (15) 219 (380) swaps in Corporate Centre Argentina hyperinflation9 (132) 15 (304) (173) (304) RBWM disposal gains in Latin America - - - 133 - CMB disposal gains in Latin America - - - 24 - GB&M provision release in Equities - - - 106 - Total (481) 30 (306) (34) (906) Argentina hyperinflation9 impact included in adjusted 3Q19 2Q19 3Q18 9M19 9M18 results (Latin America Corporate Centre), $m Net interest income (61) 24 (106) (45) (106) Other income (71) (9) (198) (128) (198) Total revenue (132) 15 (304) (173) (304) ECL 12 (3) 20 10 20 Costs 53 (24) 139 34 139 PBT (67) (12) (145) (129) (145) 12 Appendix Volatile items analysis RBWM: Insurance manufacturing GB&M: Markets excl. Foreign GB&M: Credit and funding valuation Corporate Centre: Valuation market impacts revenue, $m Exchange revenue, $m adjustments revenue, $m differences on long-term debt and associated swaps revenue, $m 183 1,088 1,021 21 36 46 93 933 67 76 50 802 803 639 (32) 490 (15) (39) (33) (58) (52) (48) (124) (184) (160) (225) (173) (241) 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 FY18 sensitivity of HSBC's insurance manufacturing Effect on Effect on profit after total subsidiaries to market risk factors tax, $m equity, $m +100 basis point parallel shift in yield curves 9 (61) -100 basis point parallel shift in yield curves (28) 46 10% increase in equity prices 213 213 10% decrease in equity prices (202) (202) 10% increase in USD exchange rate compared with all currencies 36 36 10% decrease in USD exchange rate compared with all currencies (36) (36) Source: HSBC Holdings plc Annual Report and Accounts 2018, page 145 Stock market indices performance10 115 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 0% 110 +11% 3% (14)% (9)% (2)% 105 (7)% +11% 100 95 90 85 80 Jan-18Apr-18 Jul-18 Oct-18 Jan-19Apr-19 Jul-19 Oct-19 MSCI World Hang Seng Source: Bloomberg 13 Appendix Global business management view of adjusted revenue Group, $m 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 Δ% 3Q18 Total Group revenue 12,935 12,994 13,486 12,359 14,087 13,881 13,267 (2) Adjusted revenue as previously disclosed11 13,850 13,685 13,841 12,564 14,406 14,089 RBWM, $m 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 Δ% 3Q18 Retail Banking 3,424 3,585 3,832 3,862 3,768 3,943 3,981 4 Current accounts, savings and deposits 1,758 1,956 2,285 2,291 2,161 2,423 2,422 6 Personal lending 1,666 1,629 1,547 1,571 1,607 1,520 1,559 1 Mortgages 536 485 408 403 418 396 379 (7) Credit cards 680 692 691 709 752 677 711 3 Other personal lending 450 452 448 459 437 447 469 5 Wealth Management 1,753 1,519 1,570 1,114 1,888 1,695 1,476 (6) Investment distribution 1,011 839 792 664 846 849 839 6 Life insurance manufacturing 477 418 522 205 787 586 395 (24) Asset management 265 262 256 245 255 260 242 (5) Other 176 58 222 62 186 231 171 (23) Total 5,353 5,162 5,624 5,038 5,842 5,869 5,628 0 Adjusted revenue as previously disclosed11 5,669 5,396 5,760 5,110 5,971 5,949 CMB, $m 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 Δ% 3Q18 GTRF 438 454 455 444 459 465 464 2 Credit and Lending 1,234 1,268 1,293 1,307 1,327 1,363 1,367 6 GLCM 1,268 1,374 1,446 1,505 1,479 1,519 1,506 4 Markets products, Insurance and 526 462 459 382 574 492 454 (1) Investments and other Total 3,466 3,558 3,653 3,638 3,839 3,839 3,791 4 Adjusted revenue as previously disclosed11 3,699 3,740 3,750 3,696 3,921 3,894 GPB, $m 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 Δ% 3Q18 Investment 203 175 164 161 183 197 207 26 Lending 98 95 94 92 96 107 109 16 Deposit 119 121 124 125 120 118 112 (10) Other 43 47 45 43 49 49 44 (2) Total 463 438 427 421 448 471 472 11 Adjusted revenue as previously disclosed11 482 447 432 424 450 473 GB&M, $m 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 Δ% 3Q18 Global Markets 1,791 1,578 1,745 1,084 1,703 1,405 1,352 (23) FICC 1,391 1,308 1,465 871 1,336 1,173 1,145 (22) Foreign Exchange 703 776 812 594 682 602 713 (12) Rates 446 361 404 204 479 392 300 (26) Credit 242 171 249 73 175 179 132 (47) Equities 400 270 280 213 367 232 207 (26) Securities Services 454 479 491 480 469 518 509 4 Global Banking 1,006 1,068 957 932 920 990 989 3 GLCM 600 619 671 675 677 693 692 3 GTRF 185 189 211 196 206 198 202 (4) Principal Investments 70 98 108 (59) 80 38 93 (14) Other revenue (173) (147) (149) (112) (121) (218) (207) (39) Credit and funding valuation adjustments (58) 21 36 (173) 46 (32) (160) nm Total 3,875 3,905 4,070 3,023 3,980 3,592 3,470 (15) Adjusted revenue as previously disclosed11 4,148 4,117 4,184 3,063 4,068 3,638 Corporate Centre, $m 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 Δ% 3Q18 Central Treasury (41) 187 91 268 284 263 313 >200 Balance Sheet Management 566 672 528 627 610 586 626 19 Holdings interest expense (313) (305) (358) (360) (338) (348) (321) 10 Valuation differences on long-term debt (241) (124) (15) 67 50 93 76 nm and associated swaps Other (53) (56) (64) (66) (38) (68) (68) (6) Legacy Credit 1 (101) 25 (15) (69) (13) (40) (260) Other (182) (155) (404) (14) (237) (140) (367) 9 Total (222) (69) (288) 239 (22) 110 (94) 67 Adjusted revenue as previously disclosed11 (148) (15) (285) 271 (4) 135 14 Appendix Retail Banking and Wealth Management 9M19 highlights Adjusted PBT (9M18: $5.7bn) $6.1bn 8% Adjusted revenue (9M18: $16.3bn) $17.5bn 8% Adjusted ECL (9M18: $0.8bn) $1.0bn 24% Revenue performance8, $m 0% (4)% 5,353 5,162 5,624 5,038 5,842 5,869 5,628 Wealth 183 Mgt. 1,792 1,571 1,618 1,298 1,705 1,728 1,701 (39) (52) (48) (33) (184) (225) 222 231 171 62 186 Retail 58 176 banking 3,585 3,832 3,862 3,768 3,943 3,981 and other 3,424 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 Adjusted revenue Retail banking Other Wealth Management excl. Insurance manufacturing market impacts market impacts Balance sheet13, $bn +5% +9% 623650656 345368376 3Q18 2Q19 3Q19 Customer Customer lending accounts Customer accounts up $33bn or 5% vs. 3Q18, notably in Hong Kong ($10bn) and the UK ($7bn)

Lending up $31bn or 9% vs. 3Q18, mainly from mortgages in Hong Kong ($11bn) and the UK ($9bn) Assets under management, $bn Adjusted costs (9M18: $9.9bn) $10.5bn 6% RoTE12 (9M18: 22.8%) 19.3% 3Q19 vs. 3Q18: adjusted revenue stable Lower insurance manufacturing revenue (down $127m) driven by $(177)m of adverse market impacts (3Q19: $(225)m 3Q18: $(48)m) particularly in France, Hong Kong and Argentina, partly offset by positive actuarial assumption changes

Higher retail banking revenue (up $149m) driven by balance growth with customer accounts growth of $33bn, and customer lending growth of $31bn

Higher investment distribution revenue (up $47m) driven by higher mutual fund sales in Hong Kong and higher FX revenue in Latin America 3Q19 vs. 2Q19: adjusted revenue down 4% Lower insurance manufacturing revenue (down $191m) driven by $(192)m of adverse market impacts (3Q19: $(225)m, 2Q19: $(33)m) particularly in France, Hong Kong, and Argentina

Higher retail banking revenue (up $38m) as growth in balances of customer lending (up $8bn) and customer accounts (up $5bn) was partly offset by lower interest rates

Wealth distribution revenue broadly stable (down $10m) despite challenging market conditions as marginally lower revenue in Hong Kong was partly offset by higher revenue in the UK and Argentina 438502 3Q183Q19 Insurance value of new business written, $m +1% 272275 3Q183Q19 15 Appendix Commercial Banking 9M19 highlights Adjusted PBT (9M18: $5.8bn) $5.7bn 3% Adjusted revenue (9M18: $10.8bn) $11.6bn 8% Adjusted ECL (9M18: $0.3bn) $0.9bn >100% Revenue performance8, $m +4% (1)% 3,466 3,558 3,653 3,638 3,839 3,839 3,791 Adjusted revenue Markets products, 382 574 492 454 Insurance and 462 459 526 Investments, and 465 464 455 444 459 Other 454 438 Global Trade and Receivables Finance 1,446 1,505 1,479 1,519 1,506 (GTRF) 1,268 1,374 Global Liquidity and Cash Management (GLCM) 1,234 1,268 1,293 1,307 1,327 1,363 1,367 Credit and Lending (C&L) 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 Balance sheet13, $bn Customer lending: +5% 0% 341341 324 3Q18 2Q19 3Q19 YoY increase reflecting growth across all regions, notably in Europe, Asia and North America

QoQ broadly stable Customer accounts: +3% 0% Adjusted costs (9M18: $4.7bn) $5.0bn 7% RoTE12 (9M18: 14.5%) 13.0% 3Q19 vs. 3Q18: Adjusted revenue up 4% GLCM up 4%, notably in Hong Kong and Argentina from improved margins and the UK from growth in average balances

C&L up 6%, notably in Asia and North America due to balance growth in Hong Kong and Canada

GTRF up 2% as growth in Europe, MENA, North and Latin America driven by higher fees was partly offset by Asia due to lower balances in Hong Kong 3Q19 vs. 2Q19: Adjusted revenue down 1% GLCM down by 1%, notably in Hong Kong due to lower average overnight HIBOR rates

C&L broadly in line with prior quarter as increases in North America from higher fees were partly offset by a redress provision and margin compression in the UK

GTRF broadly in line with prior quarter as reduction in Hong Kong from margin compression was offset by growth in all other regions

Other down 8% due to lower insurance revenues primarily in Asia and a redress provision in the UK 352353 344 3Q18 2Q19 3Q19 Year-on-year growth driven by the UK and North America, partly offset by a reduction in Hong Kong

growth driven by the UK and North America, partly offset by a reduction in Hong Kong QoQ broadly stable 16 Appendix Global Banking and Markets 9M19 highlights Adjusted PBT (9M18: $5.2bn) $4.1bn (22)% Adjusted revenue (9M18: $12.0bn) $11.2bn (7)% Adjusted ECL (9M18: $(0.1)bn) Revenue performance8, $m (15)% Adjusted revenue 3,875 3,905 4,070 3,023 3,980 3,592 3,470 Credit and 21 36 46 (32) Funding (58) (173) (160) Valuation (10)% Adjustments 0% 3,933 3,884 4,034 3,934 3,630 3,624 3,196 Global Markets 2,245 2,057 2,236 2,172 and Securities 1,923 1,861 Services 1,564 Global Banking, 1,827 1,798 1,769 GLCM, GTRF, PI 1,688 1,632 1,762 1,701 and Other 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 Management view of adjusted revenue $m 3Q19 ∆3Q18 Global Markets 1,352 (23)% FICC 1,145 (22)% - FX 713 (12)% - Rates 300 (26)% - Credit 132 (47)% Equities 207 (26)% Securities Services 509 4% Global Banking 989 3% GLCM 692 3% GTRF 202 (4)% Principal 93 (14)% Investments Other (207) (39)% Credit and Funding Valuation(160) >(100)% Adjustments $0.1bn >(100)% charge / (net release) Adjusted costs (9M18: $6.9bn) $7.0bn 2% RoTE12 (9M18: 12.5%) 9.6% 3Q19 vs. 3Q18: revenue exc. XVAs down (10)% 3Q19 comparatives against a strong 3Q18, particularly in Global Markets which experienced reduced client activity and lower volatility

Global Banking revenue up due to increased Lending balances and the widening of credit spreads on portfolio hedges partly offset by prior year gains on corporate restructuring and lower event-driven revenue

event-driven revenue Investment in GLCM, Securities Services and GTRF has delivered continued momentum with single digit growth in average balances 3Q19 vs. 2Q19: revenue exc. XVAs stable Continuation of wider macro uncertainty and regional tensions impacting trade flows, economic growth and investor appetite

Global Markets impacted by reduced client activity as well as spread compression

Global Banking revenue broadly stable due to increased event-driven revenue and the widening of credit spreads on portfolio hedges partly offset by a reduction in financing activity

event-driven revenue and the widening of credit spreads on portfolio hedges partly offset by a reduction in financing activity Client balances continue to grow in all our Transaction Banking products although revenues were broadly stable Total 3,470 (15)% Adjusted RWAs, $bn 281 277 2Q19 3Q19 RWAs down $4bn, reflecting continuing focus on capital management 17 Appendix Global Private Banking 9M19 highlights Adjusted PBT (9M18: $280m) $319m 14% Adjusted revenue (9M18: $1,334m) $1,396m 5% Adjusted ECL (9M18: $(16)m) $25m <100% Revenue performance8, $m +11% +0% Adjusted revenue 463 438 427 421 448 471 472 Other 43 49 44 47 45 43 49 Deposit 119 120 118 112 121 124 125 Lending 98 96 107 109 95 94 92 Investment 203 175 164 161 183 197 207 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 Return on client 58 54 52 54 56 56 56 asset (bps) Reported client assets +29bn 331 330 326 335 341 338 309 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 Increase of Client Assets of $29bn in 9M19 mainly due $19bn positive NNM and $10bn favourable market movements Net new money (NNM) charge / (net release) Adjusted costs (9M18: $1,070m) $1,052m 2% RoTE12 (9M18: 10.9%) 12.1% 3Q19 vs. 3Q18: adjusted revenue up 11% Higher revenues mainly driven by $43m higher investment revenue and $15m higher lending NII, partly offset by $15m lower deposit NII from lower spreads. Asia, revenue up $43m driven by Hong Kong, mainly from $28m higher brokerage & trading, $5m higher annuity fees and $6m higher lending NII from strong credit demand for investment (+$6.4bn)

Europe, revenue up $11m notably driven by $11m higher lending NII and $8m higher brokerage & trading. This is partly offset by $8m lower deposit NII from lower spreads

US, revenue decreased by $9m mostly from lower deposit NII from lower spreads and lower balances 3Q19 vs. 2Q19: adjusted revenue stable Investment revenue increased by $9m in Asia notably from the launch of the HSBC Fixed Maturity Bond in 3Q19. This is coupled with $3m higher lending NII mainly in Europe from higher spreads (+5bps)

These are offset by $6m lower deposit NII across all regions from interest rate cuts and $6m negative movement on PVIF in France 10.2 5.0 3.1 3.1 2.4 3.5 1.0 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 Positive inflows of $19bn in 9M19, mainly driven by $14bn inflows in Asia and $3bn in Europe.

More than 50% of 9M19 NNM came from collaboration with our other global businesses 18 Appendix Corporate Centre 9M19 highlights Adjusted PBT (9M18: $0.9bn) $1.7bn 95% Adjusted revenue (9M18: $(0.5)bn) $36m 107% Adjusted ECL (9M18: $(0.1)bn) Revenue performance8, $m 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 Central Treasury (41) 187 91 268 284 263 313 Of which: Balance Sheet Management 566 672 528 627 610 586 626 Holdings Interest expense (313) (305) (358) (360) (338) (348) (321) Valuation differences on long-term (241) (124) (15) 67 50 93 76 debt and associated swaps Other central treasury (53) (56) (64) (66) (38) (68) (68) Legacy Credit 1 (101) 25 (15) (69) (13) (40) Other (182) (155) (404) (14) (237) (140) (367) of which Argentina hyperinflation - - (304) 73 (56) 15 (132) Total (222) (69) (288) 239 (22) 110 (94) Legacy credit adjusted RWAs, $bn 5.5 -3.8% 2.62.5 3Q18 2Q19 3Q19 Adjusted RWAs, $bn 0% 123 126 126 $(19)m 83% Charge / (net release) Adjusted costs (9M18: $0.6bn) $0.2bn 74% RoTE12 (9M18: 4.8%) (3.6)% 3Q19 vs. 3Q18: adjusted revenue up $194m Less adverse impact of Argentina hyperinflation of $(132)m versus $(304)m

Other revenue, excluding the impact of Argentina hyperinflation, (down $135m) due to the impact from change a in accounting treatment of the lease expense following IFRS 16 implementation, FX revaluation in Holdings and China and revaluation of properties

BSM (up $98m) mainly driven by gains on disposal of assets and revaluations

Valuation differences (up $91m) due to favourable differences on long term debt and associated swaps

Legacy credit (down $65m) reflecting fair value movements and non-recurrence of gain on disposal of assets in 3Q18 3Q19 vs. 2Q19: adjusted revenue down $207m Unfavourable impact of Argentina hyperinflation (down $147m)

Other revenue, excluding the impact of Argentina hyperinflation, (down $80m) revaluation of properties and non-recurrence of items in 2Q19

non-recurrence of items in 2Q19 BSM (up $40m) mainly driven by gains on disposal of assets and revaluations

Legacy credit (down $27m) reflecting fair value movements 19 22 26 50 51 48 6 3 3 1 1 2 46 49 48 3Q18 2Q19 3Q19 Other US run-off BSM Associates Legacy Credit 19 Appendix RoTE by global business excluding significant items and UK bank levy 9M19 $m RBWM CMB GB&M GPB Corporate Group Centre Reported profit before tax 4,891 5,602 3,866 365 2,520 17,244 Tax expense (801) (1,190) (766) (64) (691) (3,512) Reported profit after tax 4,090 4,412 3,100 301 1,829 13,732 less attributable to: preference shareholders, other equity holders, non-controlling interests (656) (652) (465) (14) (467) (2,254) Profit attributable to ordinary shareholders of the parent company 3,434 3,760 2,635 287 1,362 11,478 Increase in PVIF (net of tax)* (1,238) (51) - 1 (2) (1,290) Significant items (net of tax) and UK bank levy 911 40 148 (37) (614) 448 BSM allocation and other adjustments 406 432 677 49 (1,404) 160 Profit attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding PVIF, significant items and UK bank levy 3,513 4,181 3,460 300 (658) 10,796 Average tangible shareholders' equity excluding fair value of own debt, DVA and other adjustments14 24,310 43,134 48,206 3,305 24,337 143,292 RoTE excluding significant items and UK bank levy (annualised) 19.3% 13.0% 9.6% 12.1% (3.6)% 10.1% 9M18 $m RBWM CMB GB&M GPB Corporate Group Centre Reported profit before tax 5,544 6,034 5,535 182 (661) 16,634 Tax expense (983) (1,272) (1,212) (28) (207) (3,702) Reported profit after tax 4,561 4,762 4,323 154 (868) 12,932 less attributable to: preference shareholders, other equity holders, non-controlling interests (630) (642) (429) (19) (141) (1,861) Profit attributable to ordinary shareholders of the parent company 3,931 4,120 3,894 135 (1,009) 11,071 Increase in PVIF (net of tax)* (300) (16) - (1) - (317) Significant items (net of tax) and UK bank levy 134 (25) (110) 81 1,522 1,602 BSM allocation and other adjustments 399 418 641 61 (1,519) - Profit attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding PVIF, significant items and UK bank levy 4,164 4,497 4,425 276 (1,006) 12,356 Average tangible shareholders' equity excluding fair value of own debt, DVA and other adjustments14 24,462 41,324 47,340 3,392 28,230 144,748 RoTE excluding significant items and UK bank levy (annualised) 22.8% 14.5% 12.5% 10.9% (4.8)% 11.4% *Excludes the increase in PVIF (net of tax) attributable to non-controlling interests. The increase in PVIF, as reported in 'other operating income', was $1,770m in 9M19 and $422m in 9M18 20 Appendix Return metrics Group RoTE (annualised) walk, 9M19 vs. 9M18, % 11.4 1.3 (1.3) 10.1 0.1 (0.2) 0.1 10.1 (0.6) 9.5 9M18 Reported Significant items 9M18 excl. Change in PBT Change in tax NCI & AT1/ Change in Equity 9M19 excl. Significant 9M19 Reported RoTE and UK bank levy signficant items Preference Coupons and Other significant items items and UK RoTE and UK bank levy and UK bank levy bank levy Group return metrics 9M18 9M19 RoE 9.0% 9.2% Reported revenue / RWAs15 6.3% 6.5% Reported RoTE 10.1% 9.5% 9M19 RoTE includes an adverse impact of 0.8ppts (3Q19 1.5ppts) reflecting lower discount rates on Insurance liabilities, but excludes a broadly offsetting favourable movement in PVIF1,17 Global business and Corporate Centre RoTE12 9M18 9M19 RBWM 22.8% 19.3% CMB 14.5% 13.0% GB&M 12.5% 9.6% GPB 10.9% 12.1% Corporate Centre (4.8)% (3.6)% 21 Appendix Equity drivers 3Q19 vs. 2Q19 Equity drivers Shareholders' Tangible TNAV per Basic number of ordinary Equity, $bn Equity16, $bn share, $ shares, million As at 30 June 2019 192.7 145.4 7.19 20,221 Profit attributable to: 3.5 2.5 0.12 - Ordinary shareholders 3.0 2.5 0.12 - Other equity holders 0.5 - - - Dividends gross of scrip (4.5) (4.0) (0.20) - On ordinary shares (4.0) (4.0) (0.20) - On other equity instruments (0.5) - - - Scrip 1.2 1.2 0.00 155 FX (3.8) (3.3) (0.16) - Cancellation of shares (1.0) (1.0) (0.00) (136) Actuarial gains/(losses) on defined benefit plans 0.8 0.8 0.04 - Fair value movements through 'Other Comprehensive Income' 0.6 0.6 0.03 - Other16 0.0 (0.4) 0.00 (49) As at 30 September 2019 189.5 141.8 7.02 20,191 $7.00 on a 20,267 million fully diluted on a fully diluted basis basis 22 Appendix Balance sheet - customer lending 3Q19 Net loans and advances to customers Adjusted customer lending increased by $16bn (2%) vs. 2Q19: Customer lending growth was primarily in Asia (up $10bn), reflecting an increase in GB&M (up $7bn), due to higher term lending from our continued strategic focus on growth throughout Asia. Customer lending increased in RBWM by $4bn, primarily in Hong Kong (up $3bn), where we maintained a leading position in mortgages. This was partly offset by a decrease in CMB (down $2bn)

In Europe, customer lending increased by $7bn, with HSBC UK up $3bn, primarily reflecting growth in mortgage balances (up $2bn), due to our focus on broker- originated mortgages. We also increased lending to our corporate clients within HSBC UK mainly through term lending. The remaining increase in Europe primarily reflected growth in the UK in GB&M 981 973 981 982 1,005 1,022 1,018 941 955 964 981 1,002 1,018 915 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 UK 265 272 280 277 280 283 289 Hong 273 284 284 290 296 303 308 Kong Reported net loans and advances to customers Adjusted net loans and advances to customers (on a constant currency basis) 3Q19 adjusted lending growth by global business and region $bn Growth since 2Q19 $bn Growth since 2Q19 $bn UK mortgages RBWM $376n Other Europe $377bn 7 2% 3 2 3 2% HK mortgages o/w UK $289bn 7 2% CMB $341bn 1 0% 6 3% Asia $478bn 10 2% $252bn GB&M o/w Hong $308bn 2% 5 Kong MENA $28bn (2)% GPB $46bn 1 2% -1 North $112bn (0)% 0 Corporate America $2bn 0 8% Centre Latin $23bn 0 2% America Total $1,018bn 16 2% 16 2% Total $1,018bn GTRF funded assets, $bn 86 84 85 85 87 87 82 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 23 Appendix Balance sheet - customer accounts 3Q19 Customer accounts Adjusted customer accounts increased by $19bn (1%) vs. 2Q19: Customer accounts increased in Europe by $9bn, driven by an increase in CMB and RBWM balances, notably in HSBC UK (up $6bn) within current accounts and savings. In addition, current accounts increased in GB&M mainly in the UK

Customer accounts also increased in North America (up $8bn), primarily in GB&M (up $4bn), reflecting an increase in interest-bearing demand deposits, and in CMB (up $2bn), from an increase mainly in time deposits. In addition, customer accounts grew in RBWM (up $2bn), reflecting an increase in savings deposits arising from promotional rates. 1,380 1,356 1,345 1,363 1,357 1,380 1,374 1,316 1,312 1,340 1,326 1,355 1,374 1,296 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 UK 370 378 378 386 381 386 396 Hong 472 478 477 484 476 486 487 Kong Reported customer accounts Adjusted customer accounts (on a constant currency basis) Reported average customer accounts, $bn 6% CAGR (Demand deposits) 1,054 1,000 663 0 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Demand and other - non-interest bearing and Savings Time and other demand - interest bearing Average GLCM deposits (includes banks and affiliate balances), $bn c.4% CAGR c.520 c. 540 c. 560 9M17 9M18 9M19 24 Appendix UK customer loans and advances Total UK gross customer loans and advances RFB RBWM residential mortgages, £bn RFB RBWM unsecured lending, £bn 93.7 95.3 97.0 As at 30 September 2019 85.1 86.8 89.8 92.6 Of which £97.0bn relates to RBWM in the RFB 7.0 6.8 6.9 6.7 6.2 Wholesale 5.4 £240bn £102bn Mar-18 Jun-18 Sep-18 Dec-18 Mar-19 Jun-19 Sep-19 0.7 0.8 0.7 £123bn Credit cards Personal loans Overdrafts By LTV 90+ day delinquency trend, % Oct-19 2017 2018 9M19 Mortgages Of which £68.6bn Less than 50% £45.1bn £10bn 0.20 relates to the RFB 50% - < 60% £15.4bn Credit cards: 90-179 day delinquency trend, % £7bn 0.15 60% - < 70% £14.1bn Personal loans Credit cards 0.10 Oct-19 70% - < 80% £12.5bn and overdrafts 80% - < 90% £7.9bn 0.8 0.05 0.6 90% + £1.7bn 0.00 0.4 RFB wholesale gross loans and advances to Jul-18 Oct-18 Jan-19 Apr-19 Jul-19 0.2 customers, £bn  c.27% of mortgage book is in  LTV ratios: 0.0 As at 30 September 2019 Jan-18 Jul-18 Jan-19 Jul-19 Greater London • c.47% of the book < 50% LTV% Non-bank financial  Buy-to-let mortgages of £2.9bn • new originations average LTV of • 90-179 day delinquencies remain within Mortgages on a standard 66% institutions  Other expectations. The rise seen over the last 6 2.8 Real estate variable rate of £2.9bn • average LTV of the total months largely reflects a return to more Health and care 5.2 12.1  Interest-only mortgages of portfolio of 52% normal credit conditions Transportation £18.9bn18 and storage 1.6 Publishing and 1.8 Expansion into the broker channel broadcasting 2.2 Agriculture, forestry 3.8 Broker coverage and fishing £68.6bn Wholesale 8% 43% 70% 84% 88% (by value of market share) 10.8 and retail Professional, 3.8 trade c. £22bn scientific activities Gross lending c. £16bn c. £19bn 35% 4.1 21% c. £15bn Broker channel c. £13bn 7% Construction 8.1 45% 4.7 Direct channel Adminstrative and Manufacturing 7.7 support services Accommodation 2015 2016 2017 2018 9M19 and food 25 Appendix US geographical region Reported by global business, $m RBWM CMB GB&M GPB Corporate 9M19 Centre Income statement Net interest income 639 595 227 102 28 Net fee income 172 170 547 50 (12) Other income 48 10 671 5 282 Revenue 859 775 1,445 157 298 ECL (85) (33) 17 (1) 0 Operating expenses (963) (442) (1,122) (162) (265) Profit before tax (189) 300 340 (6) 33 Revenue significant items (4) - (4) - (2) Cost significant items (8) (2) (8) (1) (20) Balance sheet Loans and advances to customers (net) 17,343 26,130 16,602 5,910 - Total external assets 18,596 27,773 165,654 7,066 77,701 Customer accounts 34,871 25,334 21,830 7,704 3 Risk-weighted assets Cost efficiency ratio 112.1% 57.0% 77.6% 103.2% 89.9% US total 1,591 927 1,016 3,534 (102) (2,954) 478 (10) (39) 65,985 296,790 89,742 97,700 83.6% 26 Appendix HSBC Bank plc (NRFB) Reported by global business, $m RBWM CMB GB&M GPB Corporate HSBC 9M19 Centre Bank plc Income statement Net interest income 628 711 697 77 (726) 1,387 Net fee income 278 345 568 95 (12) 1,274 Other income 58 71 2,194 - 654 2,977 Revenue 964 1,127 3,459 172 (84) 5,638 ECL (1) (90) (56) - 15 (132) Operating expenses (935) (618) (3,443) (140) (249) (5,385) Share of profit in associates and JVs - - - - 16 16 Profit before tax 28 419 (40) 32 (302) 137 Revenue significant items - - (12) - 2 (10) Cost significant items (3) (5) (117) (3) (92) (220) Balance sheet Loans and advances to customers (net) 28,273 36,499 73,698 5,067 595 144,132 Total external assets 61,594 38,493 574,395 5,526 134,409 814,417 Customer accounts 39,417 43,313 126,593 9,835 4,533 223,691 Risk-weighted assets 182,400 Cost efficiency ratio 97.0% 54.8% 99.5% 81.4% nm 95.5% 27 Appendix Footnotes Due to falling interest rates in the year to date, the regulator-prescribed 'Valuation Interest Rate' parameters used to discount the insurance liabilities in Hong Kong and Singapore were reduced. This led to an increase in the liabilities under insurance contracts of USD 1.3bn, and a corresponding increase in the Present Value of In-Force business ('PVIF') of USD 1.2bn. Because the increase in PVIF is excluded from both the numerator and denominator of the Group's RoTE calculation, the reduction in the discount rates lowered 9M19 RoTE by 0.8 ppts 9M18 Jaws (adjusted) is as reported at 9M18 20,149 million weighted average basic ordinary shares outstanding during the period Unless otherwise stated, risk-weighted assets and capital amounts at 30 September 2019 are calculated using (i) the transitional arrangement within the revisions to the Capital Requirements Regulation

('CRR II') as implemented in the UK by the Prudential Regulation Authority; and (ii) EU's regulatory transitional arrangements for IFRS 9 in article 473a of CRR II Leverage ratio at 30 September 2019 is calculated using the CRR II end-point basis for additional tier 1 capital FY18 NIM relates to 2H18 only. HSBC UK Bank plc (RFB) started operations on 1st July 2018 Total includes POCI balances and related allowances Where a quarterly trend is presented on the Income Statement, all comparatives are re-translated at average 3Q19 exchange rates From 1st July 2018, Argentina was deemed a hyperinflationary economy for accounting purposes Equity market investments in the Insurance manufacturing business are mainly benchmarked to MSCI World index (c.50%), MSCI Asia excl. Japan (c.50%); rebased to 100 2Q19 as reported at 2Q19 Results; 1Q19 as reported at 1Q19 Results; 4Q18 as reported at 4Q18 Results; 3Q18 as reported at 3Q18 Results; 2Q18 as reported at 2Q18 Results; 1Q18 as reported at 1Q18 Results RoTE is annualised and excludes significant items and the UK bank levy. RBWM RoTE includes an adverse impact reflecting lower discount rates on Insurance liabilities, but excludes a broadly offsetting favourable movement in PVIF Where a quarterly trend is presented on the Balance Sheet and Funds Under Management, all comparatives are re-translated at 30 September 2019 exchange rates Tangible Equity is allocated to global businesses at a legal entity level, using RWAs, or a more suitable local approach, where appropriate Revenue/RWAs is calculated using annualised reported revenues and reported average risk-weighted assets Differences between shareholders' equity and tangible equity drivers reflect adjustments primarily for PVIF movements and amortisation expense within 'Profit Attributable to Ordinary shareholders', FX on goodwill and intangibles within 'FX', and intangible asset additions within 'Other'. Due to falling interest rates in the third quarter, the regulator-prescribed 'Valuation Interest Rate' parameters used to discount the insurance liabilities in Hong Kong and Singapore were reduced. This led to an increase in the liabilities under insurance contracts of USD 0.7bn, and a corresponding increase in the Present Value of In-Force business ('PVIF') of USD 0.7bn. Because the increase in PVIF is excluded from both the numerator and denominator of the Group's RoTE calculation, the reduction in the discount rates lowered 3Q19 RoTE by 1.5 ppts Includes offset mortgages in first direct, endowment mortgages and other products 28 Appendix Glossary AIEA Average interest earning assets ASEAN Association of Southeast Asian Nations AUM Assets under management Bps Basis points. One basis point is equal to one-hundredth of a percentage point BREEAM Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method BRI Belt & Road Initiative BSM Balance Sheet Management CET1 Common Equity Tier 1 In December 2016, certain functions were combined to create a Corporate Centre. These include Balance Sheet Management, legacy businesses and Corporate Centre interests in associates and joint ventures. The Corporate Centre also includes the results of our financing operations, central support costs with associated recoveries and the UK bank levy CMB Commercial Banking, a global business CRD IV Capital Requirements Directive IV CRR Customer risk rating Expected credit losses. In the income statement, ECL is recorded as a change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges. In ECL the balance sheet, ECL is recorded as an allowance for financial instruments to which only the impairment requirements in IFRS 9 are applied. ESG Environmental, social and governance FICC Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities GB&M Global Banking and Markets, a global business GLCM Global Liquidity and Cash Management GPB Global Private Banking, a global business GTRF Global Trade and Receivables Finance IAS International Accounting Standards IBOR Interbank Offered Rate IFRS International Financial Reporting Standard The difference between the rate of growth of revenue and the rate of Jaws growth of costs. Positive jaws is where the revenue growth rate exceeds the cost growth rate. Calculated on an adjusted basis A portfolio of assets including securities investment conduits, asset-backed Legacy credit securities, trading portfolios, credit correlation portfolios and derivative transactions entered into directly with monoline insurers LTV Loan to value MENA Middle East and North Africa NAV Net Asset Value NBFI Non-Bank Financial Institutions NCI Non-controlling interests NII Net interest income NIM Net interest margin NRFB Non ring-fenced bank PAOS Profit attributable to ordinary shareholders PBT Profit before tax POCI Purchased or originated credit-impaired Ppt Percentage points PRD Pearl River Delta PVIF Present value of in-force insurance contracts RBWM Retail Banking and Wealth Management, a global business HBUK (RFB) Ring-fenced bank, established July 2018 as part of ring fenced bank legislation RoE Return on average ordinary shareholders' equity RoTE Return on average tangible equity RWA Risk-weighted asset TNAV Tangible net asset value 29 Appendix Disclaimer Important notice The information, statements and opinions set out in this presentation and accompanying discussion ("this Presentation") are for informational and reference purposes only and do not constitute a public offer for the purposes of any applicable law or an offer to sell or solicitation of any offer to purchase any securities or other financial instruments or any advice or recommendation in respect of such securities or other financial instruments. This Presentation, which does not purport to be comprehensive nor render any form of legal, tax, investment, accounting, financial or other advice, has been provided by HSBC Holdings plc (a company incorporated with limited liability in England, and together with its consolidated subsidiaries, the "Group") and has not been independently verified by any person. You should consult your own advisers as to legal, tax investment, accounting, financial or other related matters concerning any investment in any securities. No responsibility, liability or obligation (whether in tort, contract or otherwise) is accepted by the Group or any member of the Group or any of their affiliates or any of its or their officers, employees, agents or advisers (each an "Identified Person") as to or in relation to this Presentation (including the accuracy, completeness or sufficiency thereof) or any other written or oral information made available or any errors contained therein or omissions therefrom, and any such liability is expressly disclaimed. No representations or warranties, express or implied, are given by any Identified Person as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the accuracy or completeness of any information contained in this Presentation, any other written or oral information provided in connection therewith or any data which such information generates. No Identified Person undertakes, or is under any obligation, to provide the recipient with access to any additional information, to update, revise or supplement this Presentation or any additional information or to remedy any inaccuracies in or omissions from this Presentation. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Differences between past performance and actual results may be material and adverse. Forward-looking statements This Presentation may contain projections, estimates, forecasts, targets, opinions, prospects, results, returns and forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, capital position, strategy and business of the Group which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "anticipate", "project", "estimate", "seek", "intend", "target" or "believe" or the negatives thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology (together, "forward-looking statements"), including the strategic priorities and any financial, investment and capital targets described herein. Any such forward-looking statements are not a reliable indicator of future performance, as they may involve significant stated or implied assumptions and subjective judgements which may or may not prove to be correct. There can be no assurance that any of the matters set out in forward-looking statements are attainable, will actually occur or will be realised or are complete or accurate. Certain of the assumptions and judgements upon which forward-looking statements regarding strategic priorities and targets are based are discussed under "Targeted Outcomes: Basis of Preparation", available separately from this Presentation at www.hsbc.com. The assumptions and judgments may prove to be incorrect and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other important factors, many of which are outside the control of the Group. Actual achievements, results, performance or other future events or conditions may differ materially from those stated, implied and/or reflected in any forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors (including without limitation those which are referable to general market conditions or regulatory changes). Any such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of the Group at the date the statements are made, and the Group does not assume, and hereby disclaims, any obligation or duty to update, revise or supplement them if circumstances or management's beliefs, expectations or opinions should change. For these reasons, recipients should not place reliance on, and are cautioned about relying on, any forward-looking statements. No representations or warranties, expressed or implied, are given by or on behalf of the Group as to the achievement or reasonableness of any projections, estimates, forecasts, targets, prospects or returns contained herein. Additional detailed information concerning important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from this Presentation is available in our Annual Report and Accounts for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2018 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on Form 20-F on 20 February 2019 (the "2018 Form 20-F") and in our Interim Report for the six months ended 30 June 2019 furnished to the SEC on Form 6-K on 5 August 2019 (the "2019 Interim Report"). Non-GAAP financial information This Presentation contains non-GAAP financial information. The primary non-GAAP financial measures we use are presented on an 'adjusted performance' basis which is computed by adjusting reported results for the period-on-period effects of foreign currency translation differences and significant items which distort period-on-period comparisons. Significant items are those items which management and investors would ordinarily identify and consider separately when assessing performance in order to better understand the underlying trends in the business. Reconciliations between non-GAAP financial measurements and the most directly comparable measures under GAAP are provided in our 2018 Form 20-F, our 1Q 2019 Earnings Release furnished to the SEC on Form 6-K on 3 May 2019, the 2019 Interim Report and our 3Q 2019 Earnings Release available at www.hsbc.com and which we expect to furnish to the SEC on Form 6-K on 28 October 2019, and the corresponding Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures document, each of which are available at www.hsbc.com. Information in this Presentation was prepared as at 28 October 2019. 30 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer HSBC Holdings plc published this content on 28 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2019 04:06:02 UTC 0 Latest news on HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 12:19a HSBC : third-quarter pre-tax profit falls 18%, misses forecasts RE 12:07a HSBC : 3q19 earnings release PU 12:07a HSBC : Q3 2019 earnings release audio webcast and conference call PU 10/27 Lawmakers call for action on banks, Big Tech to avoid IT failures RE 10/27 Lazard appoints Girodolle CEO of Lazard France RE 10/27 Hong Kong Banks, Long Fat and Happy, Confront Leaner Times DJ 10/27 Hong Kong Banks, Long Fat and Happy, Confront Leaner Times DJ 10/27 CHINA SHOULD EASE REGULATIONS FOR FO : HSBC executive RE 10/25 Globe-trotting Lebanese lenders face toughest test at home RE 10/25 Bank of Communications 3Q Net CNY17.4 Billion, Up 5.2% DJ