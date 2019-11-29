Log in
HSBC, Santander UK to refund customers for breaking CMA order

11/29/2019 | 03:20am EST
FILE PHOTO: HSBC logo is seen on a branch bank in the financial district in New York

Britain's competition watchdog said HSBC and Santander UK had agreed to refund customers after they broke a legal order that ensures customers receive text alerts before banks charge them for going into an unarranged overdraft.

HSBC was found to have broken twice a part of the Competition and Market Authority's (CMA) Retail Banking Market Investigation Order and is refunding 8 million pounds ($10.26 million) to 115,000 customers, the CMA said http://pdf.reuters.com/htmlnews/htmlnews.asp?i=43059c3bf0e37541&u=urn:newsml:reuters.com:20191129:nRSc0597Va on Friday.

Santander broke the order six times and has agreed to issue a refund but has yet to confirm the number of customers affected and how much it will refund, it added.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. -1.01% 3.567 End-of-day quote.-10.22%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC -0.71% 577.3 Delayed Quote.-10.22%
SANTANDER UK PLC 0.00% 140 Delayed Quote.11.47%
