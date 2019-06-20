HSBC : Sources Say HSBC to Be Top Advisor for Qatar Port Loan -Reuters

--HSBC will coordinate a $500 million loan for a state-controlled port operator in Qatar, Reuters reports Thursday, citing "sources familiar with the matter."

--This represents the first time HSBC will take a top adviser role in Qatar since that nation's diplomatic dispute with its neighbors in 2017, the report said.

--HSBC declined to comment, the report said.

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-hsbc-hldg-qatar-exclusive/exclusive-hsbc-gets-top-adviser-role-in-qatar-for-first-time-since-gulf-row-sources-idUSKCN1TL1LU

