Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  HSBC Holdings Plc    HSBA   GB0005405286

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

(HSBA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

HSBC : Sources Say HSBC to Be Top Advisor for Qatar Port Loan -Reuters

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/20/2019 | 02:38pm EDT

--HSBC will coordinate a $500 million loan for a state-controlled port operator in Qatar, Reuters reports Thursday, citing "sources familiar with the matter."

--This represents the first time HSBC will take a top adviser role in Qatar since that nation's diplomatic dispute with its neighbors in 2017, the report said.

--HSBC declined to comment, the report said.

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-hsbc-hldg-qatar-exclusive/exclusive-hsbc-gets-top-adviser-role-in-qatar-for-first-time-since-gulf-row-sources-idUSKCN1TL1LU

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
02:38pHSBC : Sources Say HSBC to Be Top Advisor for Qatar Port Loan -Reuters
DJ
10:46aHSBC BANKPARTNERS WITH ROOSTIFY ON D : HSBC Bank USA partners with Roostify on d..
AQ
06:57aHSBC : Major appoints business division CEO
AQ
05:00aHKMA lauds HSBC's fee cut move to benefit 3 million
AQ
02:54aHKMA lauds HSBC's fee cut move to help 3 million customers
AQ
01:27aHSI opens up 106 pts at 28,308; H-share up 34 pts to 10,799
AQ
06/19HSBC to scrap minimum-balance fees from Aug 1
AQ
06/19HSBC : Young talent develop creative solutions for water scarcity
AQ
06/19HSBC BANKLAUNCHES NEW DIGITAL MORTGA : HSBC Bank USA Launches New Digital Mortga..
BU
06/19HSBC : to scrap fees and charges on bank accounts
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 56 403 M
EBIT 2019 21 618 M
Net income 2019 14 513 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,24%
P/E ratio 2019 11,62
P/E ratio 2020 11,18
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,96x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,85x
Capitalization 167 B
Chart HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
HSBC Holdings Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 8,72 $
Spread / Average Target 4,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John M. Flint Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Edward Tucker Non-Executive Group Chairman
Andrew Mitchell Maguire Group Chief Operating Officer
Ewen James Stevenson Executive Director & Group Finance Director
Darryl West Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC1.61%165 358
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY13.41%345 353
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA9.26%284 490
BANK OF AMERICA16.15%253 679
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION17.11%214 502
WELLS FARGO0.04%200 088
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About