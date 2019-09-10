Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  HSBC Holdings Plc    HSBA   GB0005405286

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

(HSBA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

HSBC : Transaction in own shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2019 | 07:32pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document.

HSBC Holdings plc

Overseas Regulatory Announcement

The attached announcement has been released to the other stock exchanges on which HSBC Holdings plc is listed.

The Board of Directors of HSBC Holdings plc as at the date of this announcement comprises: Mark Tucker*, Noel Quinn, Kathleen Casey , Laura Cha , Henri de Castries , Irene Lee , José Meade , Heidi Miller , Marc Moses, David Nish , Ewen Stevenson, Jonathan Symonds , Jackson Tai and Pauline van der Meer Mohr .

* Non-executive Group Chairman

  • Independent non-executive Director
    Hong Kong Stock Code: 5

HSBC Holdings plc

Registered Office and Group Head Office:

8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com

Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered in England: number 617987

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

10 September 2019

Transaction in own shares

HSBC Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of US$0.50 each on the London Stock Exchange from Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc ("Morgan Stanley") as part of its buy-back announced on 6 August 2019.

Date of purchase:

10 September 2019

Number of ordinary shares of US$0.50 each purchased:

100

Highest price paid per share:

£6.1430

Lowest price paid per share:

£6.1370

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

£6.1407

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company will have 20,493,180,765 ordinary shares in issue, including 325,273,407 ordinary shares which are held in treasury. Therefore the total voting rights in the Company will be 20,167,907,358. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, a full breakdown of the individual trades is attached to this announcement.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/8831L_1-2019-9-10.pdf

This announcement will also be available on HSBC's website at www.hsbc.com/sea

Enquiries to:

Ash Syed Shareholder Services +44 (0) 20 3268 3507

HSBC Holdings plc

Registered Office and Group Head Office:

8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com

Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987

Disclaimer

HSBC Holdings plc published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2019 23:31:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
07:32pHSBC : Transaction in own shares
PU
12:59pSaudi Aramco picks banks including Goldman, JPMorgan for IPO roles - Bloomber..
RE
10:23aHSBC : Technology hands start ups key to $5.1 trillion FX market
RE
01:13aHSBC : Ten Lifestyle gets share price boost as it lifts forecast
AQ
09/09British banks seek tweaks to accountability rules
RE
09/09Saudi Aramco pursues IPO with local listing plan as lines up banks - sources
RE
09/09HSBC : Fund-Management Arm Appoints Global Investment Head -- Financial News
DJ
09/09HSBC : Next Day Disclosure Return
PU
09/09HSBC : Preppy chain Jack Wills' collapse leaves its creditors out of pocket
AQ
09/08SAMBA FINANCIAL SJSC : JPMorgan close to winning lead advisory role for Saudi Ar..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 55 772 M
EBIT 2019 22 642 M
Net income 2019 14 674 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 8,31%
P/E ratio 2019 8,62x
P/E ratio 2020 8,46x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,21x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,16x
Capitalization 123 B
Chart HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
HSBC Holdings Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 8,19  $
Last Close Price 6,14  $
Spread / Highest target 78,0%
Spread / Average Target 33,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John M. Flint Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Edward Tucker Non-Executive Group Chairman
Andrew Mitchell Maguire Group Chief Operating Officer
Ewen James Stevenson Executive Director & Group Finance Director
Darryl West Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC-6.17%150 863
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY15.36%368 935
BANK OF AMERICA16.19%266 497
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA4.35%266 058
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY5.06%213 300
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION11.62%194 486
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group