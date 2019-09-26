HSBC : Transaction in own shares and completion of Buyback

The Board of Directors of HSBC Holdings plc as at the date of this announcement comprises: Mark Tucker*, Noel Quinn, Kathleen Casey† , Laura Cha† , Henri de Castries† , Irene Lee† , José Meade† , Heidi Miller† , Marc Moses, David Nish† , Ewen Stevenson, Jonathan Symonds† , Jackson Tai† and Pauline van der Meer Mohr† .

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

26 September 2019

Transaction in own shares and completion of Buyback

HSBC Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of US$0.50 each on the London Stock Exchange from Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc ("Morgan Stanley") as part of its buy-back announced on 6 August 2019.

Date of purchase: 26 September 2019 Number of ordinary shares of US$0.50 each purchased: 2,455,478 Highest price paid per share: £6.2400 Lowest price paid per share: £6.1440 Volume weighted average price paid per share: £6.2171

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company will have 20,583,108,421 ordinary shares in issue, including 325,273,407 ordinary shares which are held in treasury. Therefore the total voting rights in the Company will be 20,257,835,014. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The Company announces that, following the purchase of these shares, the Buyback has completed. Since the commencement of the Buyback, the Company has repurchased for cancellation 135,776,994 Ordinary Shares at a volume weighted average price of £6.0215 per Ordinary Share for a total consideration of approximately US$1billion.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, a full breakdown of the individual trades is attached to this announcement.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/8700N_1-2019-9-26.pdf

This announcement will also be available on HSBC's website at www.hsbc.com/sea

