Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  HSBC Holdings Plc    HSBA   GB0005405286

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

(HSBA)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 09/26 11:30:00 am
619.15 GBp   +0.54%
07:53pHSBC : Transaction in own shares and completion of Buyback
PU
09/25HSBC : Next Day Disclosure Return
PU
09/25Google, Starbucks Score Court Wins Against EU Regulators -- WSJ
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

HSBC : Transaction in own shares and completion of Buyback

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2019 | 07:53pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document.

HSBC Holdings plc

Overseas Regulatory Announcement

The attached announcement has been released to the other stock exchanges on which HSBC Holdings plc is listed.

The Board of Directors of HSBC Holdings plc as at the date of this announcement comprises: Mark Tucker*, Noel Quinn, Kathleen Casey , Laura Cha , Henri de Castries , Irene Lee , José Meade , Heidi Miller , Marc Moses, David Nish , Ewen Stevenson, Jonathan Symonds , Jackson Tai and Pauline van der Meer Mohr .

* Non-executive Group Chairman

  • Independent non-executive Director
    Hong Kong Stock Code: 5

HSBC Holdings plc

Registered Office and Group Head Office:

8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com

Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered in England: number 617987

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

26 September 2019

Transaction in own shares and completion of Buyback

HSBC Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of US$0.50 each on the London Stock Exchange from Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc ("Morgan Stanley") as part of its buy-back announced on 6 August 2019.

Date of purchase:

26 September 2019

Number of ordinary shares of US$0.50 each purchased:

2,455,478

Highest price paid per share:

£6.2400

Lowest price paid per share:

£6.1440

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

£6.2171

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company will have 20,583,108,421 ordinary shares in issue, including 325,273,407 ordinary shares which are held in treasury. Therefore the total voting rights in the Company will be 20,257,835,014. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The Company announces that, following the purchase of these shares, the Buyback has completed. Since the commencement of the Buyback, the Company has repurchased for cancellation 135,776,994 Ordinary Shares at a volume weighted average price of £6.0215 per Ordinary Share for a total consideration of approximately US$1billion.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, a full breakdown of the individual trades is attached to this announcement.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/8700N_1-2019-9-26.pdf

This announcement will also be available on HSBC's website at www.hsbc.com/sea

Enquiries to:

Lee Davis Shareholder Services +44 (0) 20 7991 3048

HSBC Holdings plc

Registered Office and Group Head Office:

8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com

Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987

Disclaimer

HSBC Holdings plc published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2019 23:52:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
07:53pHSBC : Transaction in own shares and completion of Buyback
PU
09/25HSBC : Next Day Disclosure Return
PU
09/25Google, Starbucks Score Court Wins Against EU Regulators -- WSJ
DJ
09/25HSBC : Wins court fight over euribor rigging
AQ
09/24Canada says officials did not act improperly when Huawei CFO was arrested
RE
09/24HSBC gets some satisfaction in EU court against Euribor cartel fine
RE
09/24HSBC : Fine of EUR33.6 Million Annulled by European General Court
DJ
09/24HSBC : Issuance of senior unsecured notes
PU
09/23Germany on Brink of Recession as Factories Slump -- Update
DJ
09/23HSBC : Grant of share options
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 55 673 M
EBIT 2019 22 612 M
Net income 2019 14 608 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 8,24%
P/E ratio 2019 8,69x
P/E ratio 2020 8,57x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,24x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,18x
Capitalization 124 B
Chart HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
HSBC Holdings Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 8,14  $
Last Close Price 6,19  $
Spread / Highest target 77,3%
Spread / Average Target 31,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Noel Quinn Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Edward Tucker Independent Non-Executive Director
Andrew Mitchell Maguire Group Chief Operating Officer
Ewen James Stevenson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Darryl West Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC-4.81%153 100
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.20.19%377 247
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION18.71%272 268
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA3.97%265 132
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY6.90%217 045
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.26%190 348
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group