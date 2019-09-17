Log in
HSBC : Unions Say HSBC Considers Sale of French Unit -Reuters

09/17/2019 | 02:42pm EDT

--Six French unions said HSBC is considering a sale of part or all of its French unit, Reuters reports Tuesday.

--The unions issued their statement after a meeting with Jean Beunardeau, HSBC France's chief executive, the report said.

--HSBC is also conducting a strategic review of its French retail operations, the report said, citing the unions.

--HSBC couldn't immediately be reached for comment and in the past has declined to comment when asked about a sale of its French operations, the report said.

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-hsbc-france-jobs/hsbc-has-started-strategic-review-of-french-retail-operation-unions-idUSKBN1W223S

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

