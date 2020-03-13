Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  HSBC Holdings Plc    HSBA   GB0005405286

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

(HSBA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 03/13 06:16:39 am
468.625 GBp   +5.40%
06:00aEuropean stock markets calm after pandemic-driven crash
RE
05:40aHSBC activates social distancing, split-site measures in UK due to virus
RE
03:45aShareholders pick holes in Europe's bank safety blanket
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

HSBC activates social distancing, split-site measures in UK due to virus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/13/2020 | 05:40am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A yellow ambassador taxi drives past the HSBC bank building in Kolkata

HSBC on Friday told all staff in Britain to avoid travelling between its offices, practice social distancing measures and work from home where possible as it tries to battle the spread of coronavirus.

External clients should not be invited into HSBC offices, Emma Bunnell, chair of the bank's UK major incident group, told staff in an internal message seen by Reuters.

Europe's biggest bank said the measures, which do not apply to staff in its branch network, also include split-site plans which means sending staff to back-up offices.

The lender on March 5 sent home around 100 staff from its headquarters in London's Canary Wharf financial district after an employee tested positive for the virus.

(Reporting by Lawrence White; editing by Jason Neely)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
06:00aEuropean stock markets calm after pandemic-driven crash
RE
05:40aHSBC activates social distancing, split-site measures in UK due to virus
RE
03:45aShareholders pick holes in Europe's bank safety blanket
RE
03:42aHSBC : Latest on the spread of coronavirus around the world
RE
02:30aCHINESE P2P FIRM FINVOLUTION TAPS HS : sources
RE
03/12HSBC : names veteran Hingston as Asia head of combined wealth business
RE
03/12HSBC : interim chief Noel Quinn lands £1.3m salary
AQ
03/12Latest on the spread of coronavirus around the world
RE
03/11HSBC : Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibi..
PU
03/11HSBC : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 53 932 M
EBIT 2020 20 348 M
Net income 2020 10 544 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 9,14%
P/E ratio 2020 11,1x
P/E ratio 2021 9,56x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,10x
Capi. / Sales2021 2,06x
Capitalization 113 B
Chart HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
HSBC Holdings Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 7,38  $
Last Close Price 5,59  $
Spread / Highest target 84,0%
Spread / Average Target 32,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Noel Quinn Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Edward Tucker Non-Executive Group Chairman
John M. Hinshaw Group Chief Operating Officer
Ewen James Stevenson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Darryl West Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC-24.89%112 570
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-31.16%294 979
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.94%266 147
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.42%208 571
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-40.72%197 791
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.66%141 788
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group