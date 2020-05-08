Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  HSBC Holdings plc    HSBA   GB0005405286

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

(HSBA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

HSBC : alleges Zenrock sought multiple loans for same oil cargo - court document

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/08/2020 | 08:30am EDT

By Roslan Khasawneh and Anshuman Daga

HSBC Holdings PLC has alleged that Singapore-based Zenrock Commodities Trading Pte Ltd engaged in a series of "highly dishonest transactions" which included using the same oil cargo to obtain loans from at least two different lenders, according to a court document seen by Reuters.

Zenrock did not respond to requests for comments.

HSBC filed a court application on Monday to place Zenrock Commodities under judicial management, where a court appoints an independent manager to run the affairs of a financially distressed company in the place of existing management.

"The Singapore High Court granted HSBC's application for the appointment of interim judicial managers (IJM) in relation to Zenrock," a spokeswoman from HSBC told Reuters.

Two sources with knowledge of the matter said executives from accounting firm KPMG have been appointed as IJMs of Zenrock. KPMG declined to comment.

Late last month, Zenrock issued a statement to reassure clients that it was not under financial duress after global oil and fuel prices slumped.

HSBC said in the court filing that Zenrock Commodities has "behaved fraudulently, and engaged in double/multiple financing" in two separate crude oil transactions that occurred in March and April.

HSBC filed a police report on April 28 with Singapore's Commercial Affairs Department "on such conduct", the court document said.

Zenrock Commodities owed HSBC close to $49 million while its total debt to institutional lenders stands at around $165 million, HSBC said.

HSBC declined to comment on the court document. Its law firm Shook Lin & Bok did not respond to a request for comment.

When asked if the Singapore Police Force could confirm that they have received a report from HSBC against Zenrock, a police spokeswoman said in an email that it was "inappropriate" for them to comment on this matter.

Zenrock is the latest Singapore-based commodities trading firm whose finances have come under scrutiny as the collapse in global oil prices amid a slump in consumption due to the coronavirus pandemic ripples through the sector.

Zenrock trades crude, oil products and petrochemicals and has offices in Singapore, Shanghai and Geneva.

The company's revenues more than doubled to $6.15 billion in 2018, from $2.88 billion in the previous year, according to its latest annual financial statement on Singapore's Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority website.

Its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) also more than doubled to $11.17 million in 2018, from $4.62 million in 2017.

(Reporting by Roslan Khasawneh and Anshuman Daga; Additional reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Writing by Florence Tan; Editing by Michael Perry, Jane Merriman and Louise Heavens)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
08:30aHSBC : alleges Zenrock sought multiple loans for same oil cargo - court document
RE
07:53aSingapore trader Zenrock Commodities placed under court-appointed supervisor ..
RE
07:21aHSBC : alleges Zenrock sought multiple loans for same oil cargo - court document
RE
05/07UK shares end shortened week on upbeat note
RE
05/07GSK sells $3.4 billion Hindustan Unilever stake in largest India block trade
RE
05/07British banks can withstand pandemic fallout on economy - BoE
RE
05/07FACEBOOK : Crypto Project Chooses Chief
DJ
05/06HSBC : Libra Association taps HSBC's Levey as CEO
AQ
05/06FACEBOOK : Libra Adds New CEO as Cryptocurrency Project Gets a Reboot
DJ
05/06Aramco close to inking $10 billion deal with group of about 10 banks, sources..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 50 982 M
EBIT 2020 18 738 M
Net income 2020 5 685 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 6,28%
P/E ratio 2020 21,4x
P/E ratio 2021 11,3x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,03x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,97x
Capitalization 103 B
Chart HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
HSBC Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 6,09  $
Last Close Price 5,11  $
Spread / Highest target 97,1%
Spread / Average Target 19,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -46,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Noel Paul Quinn Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Edward Tucker Non-Executive Group Chairman
John M. Hinshaw Group Chief Operating Officer
Ewen James Stevenson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
May Lung Cha Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC-30.28%102 883
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-34.57%277 832
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.20%250 871
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-36.54%198 151
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.33%197 127
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.35%133 524
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group