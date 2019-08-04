Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  HSBC Holdings Plc    HSBA   GB0005405286

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

(HSBA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

HSBC : announces surprise exit of CEO Flint, up to $1 billion buyback

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/04/2019 | 08:32pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: 2019 World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos

(Reuters) - HSBC on Monday announced the surprise departure of Chief Executive Officer John Flint, saying the bank needed a change at the top to address "a challenging global environment", even as it posted a 16% rise in half-yearly profit.

The change comes 18 months after Flint took the helm at Europe's biggest bank by assets and was announced early on Monday with its half-yearly results, which had been scheduled for noon.

The lender also declared a further share buyback of up $1 billion, defying some analysts' expectations it might pause its strategy of returning extra capital to investors.

HSBC said Noel Quinn, the head of its global commercial banking unit, will hold the role of interim chief executive.

"The board believes a change is needed to meet the challenges that we face and to capture the very significant opportunities before us," Chairman Mark Tucker said in a statement.

Flint ran HSBC's retail and wealth management business before taking over as CEO in February 2018. His appointment was the first major decision taken by the bank's first externally appointed chairman Tucker, who came on board in late 2017.

Having worked at the bank since 1989 and across most of its businesses, Flint was viewed at the time by other HSBC executives as the safe option for the role of CEO.

Outlining his strategy at the helm of the bank in June last year, Flint set out plans to invest $15-$17 billion in the next three years in areas including technology and China.

HSBC's pretax profit for the first six months of 2019 rose to $12.41 billion, up from $10.71 billion in the same period a year earlier, the bank said in its earnings statement, helped by a surge in retail banking and Asia revenues.

The bank has purchased more than $6 billion of its own shares since it began the buyback program in 2016, as it returns excess capital to investors and seeks to neutralize the dilutive impact of paying out dividends in the form of shares.

Analysts had been watching closely to see whether the bank would announce a fresh buyback, as a failure to do so would have been read as a sign of mounting caution by HSBC's management.

(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee in Hong Kong and Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; editing by Nick Zieminski and Richard Pullin)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
08:33pHSBC : announces surprise exit of CEO Flint, up to $1 billion buyback
RE
08:32pHSBC : announces surprise exit of CEO Flint, up to $1 billion buyback
RE
08:25pHSBC : CEO John Flint Is Out After 18 Months in Role -- 2nd Update
DJ
08:23pHang Seng Bank 1st Half Net Profit Rose 8.0% on Year
DJ
08:14pHSBC : CEO John Flint Is Out After 18 Months in Role -- Update
DJ
07:22pHSBC : first-half profit rises 16%, announces $1 billion buyback
RE
06:50pHSBC : Interim Results 2019
PU
05:41pHSBC : Chief Executive John Flint Steps Down
DJ
08/02LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 endures worst day of 2019, Brexit worries hit R..
RE
08/02Morgan Stanley buys 2% needed for control of China securities JV
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 55 971 M
EBIT 2019 22 212 M
Net income 2019 14 574 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,51%
P/E ratio 2019 11,0x
P/E ratio 2020 10,8x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,84x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,74x
Capitalization 159 B
Chart HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
HSBC Holdings Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 8,51  $
Last Close Price 7,86  $
Spread / Highest target 47,6%
Spread / Average Target 8,33%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John M. Flint Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Edward Tucker Non-Executive Group Chairman
Andrew Mitchell Maguire Group Chief Operating Officer
Ewen James Stevenson Executive Director & Group Finance Director
Darryl West Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC-0.12%158 444
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY15.69%366 288
BANK OF AMERICA19.68%273 478
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA6.05%273 237
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY2.95%209 026
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION15.07%192 073
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group