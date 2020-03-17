Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  HSBC Holdings Plc    HSBA   GB0005405286

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

(HSBA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 03/17 12:30:00 pm
492.875 GBp   +6.13%
03:05pNOEL QUINN : HSBC appoints insider Noel Quinn as chief executive
RE
02:47pHSBC : Appoints Noel Quinn as Permanent CEO
DJ
02:35pHSBC : appoints Noel Quinn as Group Chief Executive
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

HSBC : appoints Noel Quinn as Group Chief Executive

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/17/2020 | 02:35pm EDT
HSBC appoints Noel Quinn as Group Chief Executive

17 Mar 2020

HSBC Holdings plc announces that Noel Quinn is appointed Group Chief Executive Officer. This is effective immediately.

Group Chairman Mark Tucker, who led the global search, said:

'Noel has proven to be the outstanding candidate to take on a role permanently that he has performed impressively on an interim basis since August 2019. He is a strong and proven leader with extensive global banking expertise, deep client relationships and the energy and skill to drive the business forward at pace. In the last few months Noel has worked closely with the Board to agree the key actions required to build and enhance performance on a sustainable basis. He has shown a great understanding of HSBC, the challenges we face and the significant opportunities for growth that lie ahead. We wish him the very best in taking HSBC forward.'

Noel Quinn said:

'I am honoured to be given the opportunity to lead HSBC as Group CEO. In leading the bank on an interim basis for the last few months, I have really enjoyed working with Mark, the Board and over 230,000 colleagues around the world to reposition the Bank for success in the future. HSBC is an outstanding global company with talented and dedicated people. There is much that remains to be done and I am confident that we will rise to the challenge and deliver for our shareholders, customers, employees and society at large.'

For and on behalf of
HSBC Holdings plc
Aileen Taylor
Group Company Secretary and Chief Governance Officer

Media Relations

Heidi Ashley
+44 (0) 20 7992 2045
heidi.ashley@hsbc.com

Investor Relations

Richard O'Connor
Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7991 6590
investorrelations@hsbc.com


Disclaimer

HSBC Holdings plc published this content on 17 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2020 18:34:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
03:05pNOEL QUINN : HSBC appoints insider Noel Quinn as chief executive
RE
02:47pHSBC : Appoints Noel Quinn as Permanent CEO
DJ
02:35pHSBC : appoints Noel Quinn as Group Chief Executive
PU
02:20pHSBC : HSBC appoints Noel Quinn as Group Chief Executive
PU
02:00pHSBC : Appoints Noel Quinn Group CEO
DJ
01:35pHSBC : Group Chief Executive
PU
11:31aNew accounting rule for virus-hit banks faces first big test
RE
03/16HSBC BANK USA, N.A. : and Affiliates Lower Prime and Reference Rate
BU
03/16Hong Kong central bank cuts rates, bank capital buffer requirements
RE
03/16CITIGROUP : Employee in London Contracts Coronavirus
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 52 856 M
EBIT 2020 21 223 M
Net income 2020 10 264 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 8,76%
P/E ratio 2020 11,8x
P/E ratio 2021 9,90x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,33x
Capi. / Sales2021 2,27x
Capitalization 123 B
Chart HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
HSBC Holdings Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 7,16  $
Last Close Price 5,70  $
Spread / Highest target 80,5%
Spread / Average Target 25,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Noel Paul Quinn Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Edward Tucker Non-Executive Group Chairman
John M. Hinshaw Group Chief Operating Officer
Ewen James Stevenson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Darryl West Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC-21.54%115 472
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-25.46%271 617
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.79%256 344
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.49%200 375
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-43.47%178 334
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.37%137 815
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group