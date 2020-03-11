Log in
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

03/11 05:35:33 am
486.7 GBp   +1.71%
05:03aHSBC appoints Wang as China chief executive
RE
04:43aBoE allows banks to tap capital cushion during coronavirus
RE
04:21aBank shares rise after BoE slashes rates
RE
HSBC appoints Wang as China chief executive

03/11/2020 | 05:03am EDT
FILE PHOTO: HSBC logo is seen on a branch bank in the financial district in New York

HSBC has appointed a new chief executive for its China business, a major focus for the bank, the latest in a series of senior management changes.

Mark Wang, head of HSBC's China investment banking business, will become China CEO, HSBC said in a statement on Wednesday.

HSBC interim group CEO Noel Quinn last month announced a drastic overhaul of the bank, slashing 35,000 jobs in its European and U.S. businesses.

Its Asian business, which accounts for most of its profits, was left comparatively unscathed.

Quinn took over last year following the surprise ousting of former CEO John Flint.

Helen Wong, HSBC?s then head of greater China, which includes the bank?s key market of Hong Kong, departed days after Flint, and now runs Singaporean bank OCBC's wholesale banking division.

?China is central to HSBC?s strategic aim of accelerating growth from its Asian franchise,? said Peter Wong, chief executive of the Hong Kong Shanghai Banking Corporation, HSBC's Asian operations, in Wednesday's statement.

HSBC has deployed billions of dollars in China?s southern Pearl River Delta region, adjacent to Hong Kong, and has tied itself to China's outward-looking Belt and Road Initiative.

However, it has not all been plain sailing for the bank in China.

HSBC's role in the arrest of technology firm Huawei's Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou generated weeks of hostile media coverage within China.

It was also drawn into political turmoil in Hong Kong, when protesters attacked some of its branches and daubed graffiti on the famous pair of lions that guard its headquarters during a New Year's Day anti-government protest.

Current China CEO David Liao will move to another senior position in the group, the bank said.

(Reporting by Alun John; editing by Louise Heavens and Jason Neely)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 53 936 M
EBIT 2020 20 482 M
Net income 2020 10 799 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 8,27%
P/E ratio 2020 12,0x
P/E ratio 2021 10,2x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,32x
Capi. / Sales2021 2,27x
Capitalization 125 B
NameTitle
Noel Quinn Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Edward Tucker Non-Executive Group Chairman
John M. Hinshaw Group Chief Operating Officer
Ewen James Stevenson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Darryl West Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC-19.16%125 216
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-32.97%287 232
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.37%263 708
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.56%201 676
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-32.96%191 334
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.32%140 690
