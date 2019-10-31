HSBC : cuts Hong Kong best lending rate, first since financial crisis

George Leung, an advisor at the lender, told reporters on Thursday that the cut could help businesses and spur consumption in the city. Hong Kong is facing its first recession since 2009.

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority cut interest rates by 25 basis points to 2% on Thursday, hours after the Federal Reserve cut by the same margin. Hong Kong policy moves lock-step with the U.S., as obliged by the currency peg with the greenback.

