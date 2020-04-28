Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  HSBC Holdings plc    HSBA   GB0005405286

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

(HSBA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

HSBC : first-quarter profit halves as it beefs up bad loan provisions due to the pandemic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/28/2020 | 01:19am EDT
FILE PHOTO: HSBC logo is seen on a branch bank in the financial district in New York

HSBC Holdings PLC on Tuesday warned of more earnings pain to come after first-quarter profit nearly halved as it boosted provisions against bad loans expected to rise amid the coronavirus pandemic.

HSBC also said the pandemic would mean sustained pressure on its revenues as customer activity declined and lower central bank interest rates squeezed margins.

Europe's biggest bank by assets added a rise in fraudulent activity could lead to "potentially significant" credit losses.

Profit before tax came in at $3.2 billion for January-March, down from $6.2 billion a year ago and below an average analyst forecast of $3.7 billion compiled by the bank.

The bank increased its expected credit impairment charges by a hefty $2.4 billion to $3 billion due to the impact of COVID-19 and weakening oil prices as well as "a significant charge related to a corporate exposure in Singapore", it said.

HSBC did not name the Singaporean company, but the lender is among leading creditors to Singapore oil trader Hin Leong Trading (Pte) Ltd, which sources have said is under court-appointed supervision to restructure billions of dollars in debt following the collapse of the oil price.

Hin Leong has declined to comment on its debt restructuring.

The London-headquartered bank plans to reduce its operating costs to try and mitigate the fall in revenue, leading to "materially lower" profitability in 2020 than last year, it said in the earnings statement.

HSBC Chief Financial Officer Ewen Stevenson told Reuters the bank expected a lower credit loss rate for rest of the year compared to the first quarter.

HSBC's sharply higher loan loss provisions follows similar moves by U.S. lenders this month, as banks brace for the impact of a global recession on their borrowers.

The top four U.S. banks set aside $14.2 billion in loan loss provisions, with sales and trading revenue from investment banking the only silver lining as frenzied markets worldwide drove up commissions.

European peer Credit Suisse last Thursday also reported a billion dollar increase in bad loan provisions, although that was cushioned by a bumper return from its trading arm.

HSBC said last week it is pressing ahead with plans outlined in February to shift capital from underperforming businesses, reduce costs and strip out layers of management.

While many planned job redundancies have been paused to avoid disruption and leaving staff unable to find work elsewhere, Chief Executive Noel Quinn has cut some top level jobs and reshuffled others as he tries to prune HSBC's complicated management structure.

By Sumeet Chatterjee and Lawrence White

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
01:19aHSBC : first-quarter profit halves as it beefs up bad loan provisions due to the..
RE
01:18aHSBC : first-quarter profit halves as it beefs up bad loan provisions due to the..
RE
01:01aHSBC : 1Q Net Profit Slumped, Hurt by Coronavirus
DJ
12:16aHSBC : 1Q 2020 Earnings Release
PU
04/27EXCLUSIVE : EU to offer banks capital relief to help coronavirus-hit firms, sour..
RE
04/27LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 joins global rally, boosted by banks, travel sh..
RE
04/24HSBC : supports World Vision's COVID-19 response
AQ
04/24LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil sell-off, virus fears push FTSE 100 to second straig..
RE
04/24HSBC : Responses to shareholders' questions - English
PU
04/24HSBC : 2020 AGM results announcement
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 51 520 M
EBIT 2020 20 043 M
Net income 2020 8 589 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 7,51%
P/E ratio 2020 13,1x
P/E ratio 2021 10,6x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,03x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,99x
Capitalization 105 B
Chart HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
HSBC Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 6,35  $
Last Close Price 5,17  $
Spread / Highest target 98,8%
Spread / Average Target 22,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Noel Paul Quinn Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Edward Tucker Non-Executive Group Chairman
John M. Hinshaw Group Chief Operating Officer
Ewen James Stevenson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
May Lung Cha Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC-29.67%104 755
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-32.12%276 308
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.77%248 921
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.48%194 817
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-33.36%192 422
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.04%132 937
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group