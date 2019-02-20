Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  HSBC Holdings Plc    HSBA   GB0005405286

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

(HSBA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 02/20 11:30:00 am
644.35 GBp   +1.14%
05:31pHSBC : head of global banking to leave - source
RE
04:22pHSBC : Head of Global Banking to Leave - Source
DJ
09:17aLloyds Soothes Brexit Fears with GBP4 Billion Payout -- Update
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

HSBC : head of global banking to leave - source

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/20/2019 | 05:31pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The HSBC bank logo at the bank's Canary Wharf offices

(Reuters) - Robin Phillips, HSBC Holdings Plc's co-head of global banking, will depart in the coming months, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

No reason was given for his departure. Greg Guyett, the division's co-head alongside Phillips and a former JPMorgan banker who was hired in October, will become the sole head of global banking at HSBC, the person said.

HSBC declined to comment on the development.

Sky News and Financial Times had reported earlier that Phillips will step down after 13 years in the job.

The news comes months after a memo was circulated by an anonymous group of colleagues criticizing Phillips, who was accused in the memo of overseeing "persistent failure" in the business. Phillips' departure is not linked to the memo, the source told Reuters.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

By Kanishka Singh

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
05:31pHSBC : head of global banking to leave - source
RE
04:22pHSBC : Head of Global Banking to Leave - Source
DJ
09:17aLloyds Soothes Brexit Fears with GBP4 Billion Payout -- Update
DJ
06:23aLloyds Bank brushes off Brexit fears with £4 billion investor payout
RE
02:48aHSBC : Profit Misses Estimates Amid Uncertainty
DJ
02:32aHSI opens up 176 pts at 28,404; H-share up 86 pts to 11,203
AQ
01:11aHSBC : Flint needs a hard nose to steer HSBC onwards
AQ
02/19HSBC : 2018 Annual Report and Accounts and Strategic Report - Announcement made ..
PU
02/19HSBC : Profit Misses Analysts' Expectations -- 2nd Update
DJ
02/19US stocks bounce back from wobbly start to extend gains
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 57 070 M
EBIT 2019 22 287 M
Net income 2019 14 818 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,24%
P/E ratio 2019 11,29
P/E ratio 2020 10,63
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,89x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,75x
Capitalization 165 B
Chart HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
HSBC Holdings Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 8,86 $
Spread / Average Target 6,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John M. Flint Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Edward Tucker Non-Executive Group Chairman
Andrew Mitchell Maguire Group Chief Operating Officer
Ewen James Stevenson Executive Director & Group Finance Director
Darryl West Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC-1.51%164 938
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY8.12%349 767
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.29%288 903
BANK OF AMERICA18.14%281 666
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.42%236 469
WELLS FARGO7.16%232 444
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.