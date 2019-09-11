HSBC : plans sale of French retail banking business - WSJ

The likeliest buyer for the unit would be a French bank looking to add market share, the WSJ reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/hsbc-looks-to-unload-french-retail-bank-11568218215?mod=searchresults&page=1&pos=1, adding that the likely price for the business was not clear.

British bank HSBC would continue to offer wholesale banking operations in France, the WSJ added.

A spokeswoman for HSBC in Paris declined to comment, when asked by Reuters for the bank's response to the WSJ report.

(Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexander Smith)