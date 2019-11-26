Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  HSBC Holdings Plc    HSBA   GB0005405286

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

(HSBA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

HSBC private banking sees double-digit asset, revenue growth on Asia boost

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/26/2019 | 11:46pm EST
People walk past a HSBC signage in Singapore

The private banking business of HSBC Holdings PLC is aggressively pursuing double-digit growth in client assets and revenue, riffing off a surge in Asian wealth, the unit's chief executive told Reuters.

Antonio Simoes also said the London-headquartered bank aims to increase its onshore presence in China, home to an eighth of all billionaires' wealth worldwide and where it is one of the few global banks to operate a private banking business.

"The strategy to achieve double-digit asset and revenue growth is working," said Simoes, who assumed his role in January. "And as part of that, Asia is by far the region that is growing the most."

With higher economic growth, rapidly rising wages and a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem producing rich clients at a pace faster than the West, Asia has emerged as the main battleground for global wealth managers.

Assets managed by HSBC's private banking unit rose 9.4% in the first nine months of 2019 to $338 billion (£263 billion), while revenue rose 4.6% versus the same period a year earlier to $1.4 billion. The unit is the smallest contributor to group revenue at 3%.

Asia accounts for 42% of HSBC's total private banking assets, making it the single largest market. The region also accounts for the biggest share of the bank's overall revenue.

But six months of often violent pro-democracy protests that have convulsed Hong Kong - one of Asia's two main wealth management hubs along with Singapore - have triggered concern about rich clients looking for alternative centres.

Simoes, however, said his business in the Chinese territory had not been impacted.

"Our third-quarter results showed very resilient performance for Hong Kong against the backdrop of what's happening," he said. "From a private banking perspective, we continue to have targets for Hong Kong that are very ambitious."

Simoes said the private banking business was sticking to its target announced last year of adding 700 people to its Asia unit by 2022 from a headcount of 1,100 at the end of 2017. Three hundred bankers have already been hired so far, he said.

HSBC's private banking growth plans come as interim CEO Noel Quinn reviews the lender's worldwide businesses as part of an audition for the full-time role under Chairman Mark Tucker.

Global wealth managers looking to grow in China - where HSBC's unit is present onshore in Shanghai, Beijing and Guangzhou - continue to consider an offshore business as the preferred route due to regulatory restrictions on investment products and a lack of sizeable physical branch networks.

"Going forward, we want to be bigger in onshore China and we are looking at how to do that as regulations change," Simoes said.

"If you take a 10-year view, we will need to be bigger in onshore China."

(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

By Sumeet Chatterjee
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AEROJET ROCKETDYNE HOLDINGS, INC. -0.61% 44.18 Delayed Quote.26.17%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 0.00% 582.8 Delayed Quote.-9.91%
SHARE PLC 0.00% 30.5 Delayed Quote.34.07%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
11/26HSBC private banking sees double-digit asset, revenue growth on Asia boost
RE
11/26HSBC : Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibi..
PU
11/26Bridgepoint taps HSBC to prepare sale of agrochemical firm Rovensa - sources
RE
11/26China's SDIC Power seeks London listing to invest in clean energy
RE
11/26LVMH Chief Aims High With His Wager On Tiffany -- WSJ
DJ
11/26HSBC : 'Family Matters'
AQ
11/25LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Recharged trade hopes boost FTSE, mid-caps hit 15-month ..
RE
11/24HSBC : Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibi..
PU
11/24HSBC : Notice of redemption
PU
11/22LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE enjoys best day since July; mid-caps gain for fourt..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 55 023 M
EBIT 2019 21 421 M
Net income 2019 12 681 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,80%
P/E ratio 2019 11,8x
P/E ratio 2020 11,0x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,76x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,71x
Capitalization 152 B
Chart HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
HSBC Holdings Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 7,88  $
Last Close Price 7,49  $
Spread / Highest target 48,2%
Spread / Average Target 5,09%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Noel Quinn Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Edward Tucker Non-Executive Group Chairman
Andrew Mitchell Maguire Group Chief Operating Officer
Ewen James Stevenson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Darryl West Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC-9.91%152 358
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.33.98%412 354
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION34.66%301 066
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.77%287 054
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY17.80%229 274
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.31%206 426
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group