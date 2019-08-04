Log in
HSBC Holdings Plc    HSBA   GB0005405286

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

(HSBA)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 08/02 11:37:46 am
646.6 GBp   -2.91%
07:27pHSBC : says CEO John Flint to step down
RE
07:22pHSBC : says CEO John Flint to step down
RE
07:22pHSBC : first-half profit rises 16%, announces $1 billion buyback
RE
News 
News

HSBC : says CEO John Flint to step down

08/04/2019 | 07:27pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: 2019 World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos

(Reuters) - HSBC on Monday announced the surprise departure of its Chief Executive Officer John Flint, 51, saying the bank needed a change at the top to address "a challenging global environment."

The change comes nearly one-and-a-half years after Flint took helm was announced along with its results, initially scheduled for later on Monday, which showed first-half pretax profit rose 15.9%.

The lender also declared a further buyback of $1 billion (823 million pounds), defying some analysts' expectations it might pause its strategy of returning extra capital to investors.

"The board believes a change is needed to meet the challenges that we face and to capture the very significant opportunities before us," Chairman Mark Tucker said.

Noel Quinn, 57, the head of its Global Commercial Banking unit will hold the role of interim CEO, the lender said in a statement.

(Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 55 971 M
EBIT 2019 22 212 M
Net income 2019 14 574 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,51%
P/E ratio 2019 11,0x
P/E ratio 2020 10,8x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,84x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,74x
Capitalization 159 B
Chart HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
HSBC Holdings Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 8,51  $
Last Close Price 7,86  $
Spread / Highest target 47,6%
Spread / Average Target 8,33%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John M. Flint Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Edward Tucker Non-Executive Group Chairman
Andrew Mitchell Maguire Group Chief Operating Officer
Ewen James Stevenson Executive Director & Group Finance Director
Darryl West Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC-0.12%158 444
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY15.69%366 288
BANK OF AMERICA19.68%273 478
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA6.05%273 237
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY2.95%209 026
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION15.07%192 073
