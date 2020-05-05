Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

HSBC : seeks judicial management for Zenrock Commodities Trading - sources

05/05/2020
FILE PHOTO: HSBC logo is seen on a branch bank in the financial district in New York

HSBC Holdings PLC has filed an application to the Singapore High Court to place Zenrock Commodities Trading Pte Ltd under judicial management, three people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Singapore-based Zenrock Commodities trades crude, oil products and petrochemicals.

Under judicial management, an independent judicial manager is appointed to manage the affairs of a company.

HSBC declined to comment. Zenrock did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Roslan Khasawneh, Jessica Jaganathan, Anshuman Daga and Florence Tan; Editing by Neil Fullick)

