HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

(HSBA)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 05/19 11:35:00 am
411.5 GBp   -0.78%
12:21aHSBC : sees double-digit wealth asset growth in Asia by 2023
RE
05/19Coronavirus leads to 43% first quarter drop in Asian company profits
RE
05/19RYANAIR HLDGS : HSBC keeps its Buy rating
MD
HSBC : sees double-digit wealth asset growth in Asia by 2023

05/20/2020 | 12:21am EDT
FILE PHOTO: HSBC bank signage is pictured in Singapore

By Sumeet Chatterjee

HSBC Holdings PLC expects to achieve double-digit asset growth in its newly combined wealth business in Asia Pacific in the next three years, as it looks to grab a bigger share of the growing rich population, the unit's regional head told Reuters.

The Asia-focused lender in February announced the merger of its global private banking and retail wealth businesses to create a new wealth and personal banking unit, part of a radical strategy overhaul at Europe's largest lender by assets.

The combined wealth business, which came into effect on May 1, manages assets worth about $1.3 trillion globally, with nearly half of that in Asia, where bulk of it is accounted for by its fast-growing mass affluent customer base.

Aiming to become the top wealth manager in Asia Pacific in the medium-to-long-term, HSBC plans to sharpen its focus on clients with investable assets of over $1 million, said Greg Hingston, regional head of wealth and personal banking business.

"With the combination, there is a big, big focus on family offices going forward. And it all fits within that focus around increasing penetration into the high and ultra-high networth segments," said Hingston, who took over the new role on April 1.

Historical data for the combined wealth business are yet to be reported. The bank's global retail wealth assets in the first quarter grew 6% from a year-ago to $480 billion, while private banking client assets fell 2% to $329 billion.

Even as the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted normal trade and banking services, Hingston said HSBC had seen increased usage of digital technologies by its wealth management clients.

In Hong Kong, the bank's biggest market, the average monthly forex transaction value through digital channels by its wealth management clients grew 65% in the first quarter and monthly equity trading turnover rose 63%.

(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 50 240 M
EBIT 2020 18 357 M
Net income 2020 5 465 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 4,90%
P/E ratio 2020 21,7x
P/E ratio 2021 11,1x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,03x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,95x
Capitalization 102 B
Chart HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
HSBC Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 5,76 $
Last Close Price 5,04 $
Spread / Highest target 96,4%
Spread / Average Target 14,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -45,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Noel Paul Quinn Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Edward Tucker Non-Executive Group Chairman
John M. Hinshaw Group Chief Operating Officer
Ewen James Stevenson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
May Lung Cha Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC-30.48%102 572
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-36.39%275 560
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.17%249 962
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-7.43%198 964
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-34.89%198 932
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.31%133 351
