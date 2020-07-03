Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  HSBC Holdings plc    HSBA   GB0005405286

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

(HSBA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

HSBC : to invest further in China amid political strife over Hong Kong law

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/03/2020 | 02:07am EDT
HSBC headquarters is seen at the financial Central district in Hong Kong

HSBC Holdings Plc said on Friday it would make new investments in its wealth management and insurance operations in mainland China.

The announcement comes at a time when the UK-headquartered bank is under fire from some shareholders and British lawmakers for its support for the new National Security Law in Hong Kong, its largest market, which critics say undermines freedoms in the city.

HSBC will establish a financial technology company on the mainland, and its life insurance joint venture in China will hire new staff to provide non-branch based wealth management services to customers in Shanghai and Guangzhou, the Asia-focussed lender said in a statement.

Many international financial institutions see opportunities in providing services to upper middle class and rich individuals in China and Asia more broadly.

HSBC hopes to be the top wealth manager in Asia in the medium to long term, Greg Hingston, the bank's regional head of wealth and personal banking told Reuters in May.

(Reporting by Alun John; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
02:07aHSBC : to invest further in China amid political strife over Hong Kong law
RE
07/02HSBC : Premier brings customers exquisite, flavourful dining experience
AQ
07/02HSBC : Hong Kong Security Law Jolts International -2-
DJ
07/02Hong Kong Security Law Jolts International Business
DJ
07/02HSBC : Bank Provides $10 Million for New York Forward Loan Fund
BU
07/02U.S. House bill targets banks amid fears over China law for Hong Kong
RE
07/02Hong Kong Market Accentuates the Positive After New Security Law
DJ
07/02EXCLUSIVE : Banks to tighten lending practices for Singapore commodity sector - ..
RE
07/02EXCLUSIVE : Banks in Singapore in talks to tighten lending practices for trouble..
RE
07/01HSBC hires former Deutsche Bank executives to Southeast Asia equity division
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 50 210 M - -
Net income 2020 5 109 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 21,1x
Yield 2020 3,33%
Capitalization 98 260 M 98 329 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,96x
Nbr of Employees 235 047
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
HSBC Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 5,34 $
Last Close Price 4,85 $
Spread / Highest target 78,3%
Spread / Average Target 10,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Noel Paul Quinn Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Edward Tucker Non-Executive Group Chairman
John M. Hinshaw Group Chief Operating Officer
Ewen James Stevenson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
May Lung Cha Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC-34.26%98 329
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-33.53%284 121
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-19.00%242 888
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.51%203 115
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-33.96%201 795
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-11.41%135 283
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group