Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  HSBC Holdings plc    HSBA   GB0005405286

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

(HSBA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

High-Profile Investor Calls Out HSBC, Standard Chartered on Hong Kong Stance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/09/2020 | 02:39pm EDT

By Simon Clark

A high-profile investor in HSBC Holdings PLC and Standard Chartered PLC has criticized the London-based banks for supporting China's plan to impose a new national security law on Hong Kong, calling on them to speak out if it results in abuse of democratic freedoms.

U.K. asset management firm Aviva Investors, a top 20 shareholder in both banks, expressed concern that the banks had backed the law despite a lack of clarity about its potential impact.

"We are uneasy at the decisions of HSBC and Standard Chartered to publicly support the proposed new national security law in Hong Kong without knowing the details of the law or how it will operate in practice," David Cumming, the chief investment officer for equities at Aviva Investors, said Tuesday.

HSBC and Standard Chartered declined to comment on Aviva's statement.

Aviva Investors is among the largest European fund managers, running GBP346 billion ($439 billion) at the end of last year.

China says the new law is necessary to restore order to Hong Kong after a year of protests. The U.K., U.S. and other governments oppose the law, saying it undermines Hong Kong's autonomy, which was agreed when the U.K. handed the city back to China in 1997.

Photos of HSBC Asia chief Peter Wong signing a petition backing the proposed security law were posted on one of the bank's social-media accounts on June 3. On the same day, a Standard Chartered representative said the law "can help maintain the long term economic and social stability of Hong Kong."

Aviva's Mr. Cumming said that the decisions made by the banks have consequences.

"If companies make political statements, they must accept the corporate responsibilities that follow," Mr. Cumming said. "Consequently, we expect both companies to confirm that they will also speak out publicly if there are any future abuses of democratic freedoms connected to this law."

HSBC publicly backed the law after being criticized by pro-Beijing figures and Chinese state media for not getting behind it. HSBC makes most of its profit in Hong Kong and mainland China. Standard Chartered is also heavily Asia-focused.

But the decisions of the banks spurred criticism from politicians in the U.K., where they are based and regulated.

"Businesses championing authoritarian powers should remember that other customers' views on human rights may not align with those of the Chinese Communist Party," Tom Tugendhat, a British lawmaker who chairs the Foreign Affairs Committee, said in an email to The Wall Street Journal.

Write to Simon Clark at simon.clark@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AVIVA PLC -2.26% 290.1 Delayed Quote.-29.11%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC -3.64% 405.45 Delayed Quote.-28.92%
STANDARD CHARTERED -3.78% 442.8 Delayed Quote.-35.40%
TOWNGAS CHINA COMPANY LIMITED 4.45% 3.99 End-of-day quote.-26.11%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
02:39pHigh-Profile Investor Calls Out HSBC, Standard Chartered on Hong Kong Stance
DJ
12:06pLondon stocks end lower as HSBC, British American Tobacco weigh
RE
11:41aBoE's Cunliffe sees 'great deal of pain' for financial sector
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
10:36aAviva Investors 'uneasy' over HSBC, StanChart backing for Hong Kong security ..
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
07:01aHSBC cuts year-end 10-year UK gilt yield forecast to 0%
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
06/08NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06/08NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 50 210 M - -
Net income 2020 5 075 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 23,5x
Yield 2020 3,02%
Capitalization 105 B 105 B -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,08x
Nbr of Employees 235 047
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
HSBC Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 5,35 $
Last Close Price 5,36 $
Spread / Highest target 61,4%
Spread / Average Target -0,13%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Noel Paul Quinn Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Edward Tucker Non-Executive Group Chairman
John M. Hinshaw Group Chief Operating Officer
Ewen James Stevenson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
May Lung Cha Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC-28.92%108 139
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-18.62%345 631
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.00%257 579
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-20.19%247 602
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-6.54%203 807
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-38.07%136 612
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group