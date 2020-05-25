Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  HSBC Holdings plc    HSBA   GB0005405286

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

(HSBA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

India first-quarter GDP growth likely to be weakest since 2012 - Reuters poll

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/25/2020 | 11:17pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: People queue for food during the coronavirus outbreak in New Delhi, India

By Vivek Mishra

India's economy is likely to have expanded at its slowest pace in at least eight years in the January-March quarter, partly as a result of the coronavirus clampdown, a Reuters poll predicted.

Asia's third-largest economy began slowing last year, but a countrywide lockdown implemented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 25 halted economic activity completely.

"Activity in January and February was strong, but the slowdown in March is likely to have largely offset those gains," Aayushi Chaudhary, an economist at HSBC in Mumbai, said.

The poll of 52 economists, taken May 20-25, indicated India's economy grew at 2.1% in the March quarter from a year ago, its weakest since comparable records began in early 2012, and sharply slower than 4.7% in the prior three months.

Forecasts for gross domestic product (GDP) data, due to be released on May 29 at 1200 GMT, ranged between +4.5% and -1.5%, underscoring the widespread uncertainty on the impact of the coronavirus on the economy at that stage.

While only six economists in the poll forecast a contraction during the first quarter, leading indicators for March already released have signalled a significant hit to GDP in January-March.

"Given the unprecedented collapse in activity in late March after the lockdown started, we think the economy will have contracted last quarter," Shilan Shah, senior India economist at Capital Economics in Singapore, said.

"A prolonged period of restrictions, along with limited financial support means that India's economy will contract this year for the first time in over four decades," Shah added.

Policymakers have stepped up fiscal and monetary stimulus in response, but several economists said these would at best boost credit availability.

"The government's latest stimulus package will serve only to cushion the blow over the long run, rather than help fill the shortfall in demand in the near term," said Freya Beamish, chief Asia economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics.

"The extension of India's lockdown until the end of May all but guarantees an unprecedented economic recession."

(Reporting by Vivek Mishra; Polling by Shaloo Shrivastava, Richa Rebello and Khushboo Mittal; Editing by Ross Finley and Alexander Smith)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
05/22LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Asia-focused banks lead FTSE 100 lower as trade tensions..
RE
05/22EUROPE : European stocks flat as U.S.-China woes weigh, but post weekly gain
RE
05/22TAKE FIVE : Coronavirus vaccine race is on
RE
05/22Bruised Businesses Try to Divine Hong Kong's Fate Under National-Security Law
DJ
05/22Bank of England Urges Leniency on Mortgage Holidays --Financial News
DJ
05/22AMADEUS IT : Gets a Buy rating from HSBC
MD
05/22LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : HSBC keeps its Buy rating
MD
05/22BARCLAYS : HSBC reiterates its Buy rating
MD
05/22Hong Kong Stocks Tumble, Leading Regional Markets Lower -- Update
DJ
05/21Judgment on key aspect of Huawei CFO's extradition trial in Canada due next W..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 50 128 M
EBIT 2020 18 368 M
Net income 2020 5 208 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 5,01%
P/E ratio 2020 20,4x
P/E ratio 2021 10,6x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,86x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,80x
Capitalization 93 412 M
Chart HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
HSBC Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 5,63 $
Last Close Price 4,61 $
Spread / Highest target 115%
Spread / Average Target 22,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Noel Paul Quinn Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Edward Tucker Non-Executive Group Chairman
John M. Hinshaw Group Chief Operating Officer
Ewen James Stevenson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
May Lung Cha Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC-35.97%93 535
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-35.82%272 575
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-17.17%246 267
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-35.66%196 589
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.51%195 107
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.71%131 621
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group